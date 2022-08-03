ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harford County, MD

Gas prices dropping, remain higher than last year

By WMAR Staff
 3 days ago
Gas prices keep dropping, though they remain high compared to last year.

The state average is $4.16 a gallon.

But Baltimore, Carroll and Harford Counties are seeing some of the lowest prices state-wide.

At this Carroll Fuel Station in Towson, the cash price for gas is $3.87 and $3.91 if you pay with a card.

AAA says the constant price drops we've been seeing for weeks could slow down though.

They say gas demand increased last week.

Though it is still lower than last year, they say price decreasing could slow if the trend holds.

They also say drivers are changing how they drive because of prices.

A survey they did last week found 64% of drivers have changed their habits.

Of those that are changing habits, 88% said they're driving less, 74% said they're combining errands to use less gas and 56% said they're reducing shopping or eating out.

