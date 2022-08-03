U.S. Gas Prices Drop For 50th Consecutive Day
U.S. national average gas prices have fallen for seven straight weeks, hovering around $4 dollars per gallon. Cheddar News speaks with Patrick DeHaan, who breaks down what's fueling the decline.
Does anyone recall a daily blow by blow description of the gas prices increasing over the last two years? Something tell me when they start to skyrocket again in a few weeks we won’t hear about from the media.
