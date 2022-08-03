Read on www.binghamtonhomepage.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Butter Prices Skyrocket in New York and This Is Why
Until recently, shopping for butter has always been an afterthought. We’d go to the grocery store and pop a package into our cart and not give it a second thought. But today, with the price of butter over $4.00 for a box of four quarters, many of us are rethinking our butter usage.
NewsChannel 36
Groundbreaking at Ithaca Housing Authority properties
ITHACA, N.Y. (WENY) -- The ground broke on 625 Hancock Street in Ithaca Friday morning for an affordable housing project. The groundbreaking of the new Northside apartments officially kicks off construction on the $75 million redevelopment project. The Ithaca Housing Authority was joined alongside New York's Department of Homes and...
Ground Breaks on Ithaca Construction Project
A 75-million dollar public housing rehabilitation and construction project in Ithaca has begun. Governor Hochul announced the project will update two outdated Housing Authority properties to restore 36 apartments and replace another property with a 118 unit building. “My administration is steadfast in our commitment to preserving and creating affordable...
Take a tour of Seneca Lake
WATKINS GLEN, NY (WETM) – As we move through the summer, 18 News is taking a look at different ways you can enjoy our beautiful region. This week, I traveled to Watkins Glen to kayak and not only did I get a workout in kayaking for 2 hours, I got to learn all about the […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
owegopennysaver.com
Annual Rieger Regatta planned for Saturday
On Aug. 6, the Rieger Regatta will hold their annual rafting event on the Susquehanna. The tradition continues with a push off from the launch at Hickories Park in Owego at 9:30 a.m. for a 13-mile trek down the river, ending in Nichols, N.Y. Organizer Jeff Rieg reminds participants to...
Binghamton Neighborhood Overwhelmed by “Garbage Garage”
A neighborhood on the border of the City of Binghamton and Town of Dickinson has been overrun with rats, wet sewage and a horrible smell thanks to a vacant property on the block. Melissa Burns, a neighbor directly adjacent to the vacant property, has been fighting an uphill battle to...
Bath Amazon facility turning lane construction to begin in August
BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – Construction for the left turning lane into the upcoming Amazon warehouse in Bath is slated to start later this month. According to the Steuben County Industrial Development Agency, the turning lane road work on State Route 54 in Bath will begin sometime on or before August 15, 2022. The IDA didn’t […]
The Cider Mill is open for the season
A local favorite, The Cider Mill, is now open for the season as autumn is right around the corner.
IN THIS ARTICLE
whcuradio.com
Some Ithaca residents unhappy with plans to renovate golf course
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Plans to renovate an Ithaca golf course are moving ahead – and some residents are unhappy. Cornell aims to improve drainage at its Robert Trent Jones Golf Course by adding turf. But resident Bruce Brittain fears it’ll be a big waste of money.
85 Million Dollar Aquarium To Be Built Just Over An Hour’s Drive From Binghamton
I'm always on the lookout for a new place to visit, no matter if it's while I'm on vacation, maybe a day trip, or just something local that's fun to visit. We have lots of options of great places to visit from museums to carousels and beyond. One thing I...
Windmill blade recycling facility coming to Bath
BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – A new recycling company in Steuben County hopes to lower the amount of hazardous and recyclable items going to local landfills, specializing in windmill blades and solar panels. The Steuben County Industrial Development Agency said that Momentum of Western New York, LLC is a new company formed in 2022 designed to […]
GALLERY: The 10 Landmarks That Help Define Chenango County
We have so many local landmarks throughout the Southern Tier of New York. I highlighted a few right here in Broome County. They are an important part of our history and help to define our community. And some may be landmarks you are not even aware of or don't know the history of the landmark.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Chemung County tax foreclosed real-estate auction underway
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — The Chemung County tax foreclosed real-estate auction is now live with a full list of properties available to view. You can view the full list of properties by clicking/tapping here. Information about the properties includes pictures, location, market value, land assessments, and the prorated taxes due upon purchase. The auction is […]
New initiatives for the homeless in Elmira
ELMIRA, NY (WETM) – Starting last week, volunteers with The Sisters Keepers ministry have been on E. Water St. at 5 pm every day, handing out food to the homeless. Those volunteers used to bring bags of food to the homeless that lived underneath the Clemens Center Parkway Bridge, but after the City of Elmira’s […]
YMCA of Ithaca and Tompkins County Names New CEO
The YMCA of Ithaca and Tompkins County has named Christie Thornton as its new Chief Executive Officer, effective August 1st. Selected by the Y’s Board of Directors following a nationwide search, Thornton will succeed Frank Towner, who retired from the Y in January. During the search process, the organization was led by Interim CEO and Associate Executive Director Teresa Morehouse.
Police looking for Family Dollar bike thief
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Police are asking for help in finding a bicycle thief in downtown Elmira Wednesday morning. The Elmira Police Department posted a photo of the alleged thief who was accused of stealing the bike at the William Street Family Dollar around 10:00 a.m. on August 3. Police said that in the security […]
Watkins Glen Italian American Festival kicks off this weekend
WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) — The Watkins Glen Italian American Festival will start this weekend, offering family fun, food, fireworks, and more. The rain or shine festival will be at Clute Park in Watkins Glen this Friday, August 5, 2022, and end on Saturday, August 6th. Guests can expect food vendors, music, rides, family fun, […]
Breathtaking Giant Lantern Sculptures at Binghamton’s Ross Park Zoo
The Illumination for Conservation Lantern Festival is open at Binghamton's Ross Park Zoo and is being described as nothing short as "breathtaking." Zoo Executive Director Phillip Ginter told Town Square Binghamton's weekly local public affairs program, Southern Tier Close Up the display of over 40 nature-themed luminaries throughout the Southside zoo will be the biggest fund-raising event this year and it also benefits several conservation groups.
Crew changes lightbulbs in WETM’s 800-foot transmit tower
If you're wondering why WETM's channel 18 signal was cut off in the afternoon on August 4, it's because two tower riggers climbed over 800 feet into the air to replace lightbulbs on a broadcast transmitter tower.
Comments / 0