Owego, NY

96.9 WOUR

Butter Prices Skyrocket in New York and This Is Why

Until recently, shopping for butter has always been an afterthought. We’d go to the grocery store and pop a package into our cart and not give it a second thought. But today, with the price of butter over $4.00 for a box of four quarters, many of us are rethinking our butter usage.
VESTAL, NY
NewsChannel 36

Groundbreaking at Ithaca Housing Authority properties

ITHACA, N.Y. (WENY) -- The ground broke on 625 Hancock Street in Ithaca Friday morning for an affordable housing project. The groundbreaking of the new Northside apartments officially kicks off construction on the $75 million redevelopment project. The Ithaca Housing Authority was joined alongside New York's Department of Homes and...
ITHACA, NY
FL Radio Group

Ground Breaks on Ithaca Construction Project

A 75-million dollar public housing rehabilitation and construction project in Ithaca has begun. Governor Hochul announced the project will update two outdated Housing Authority properties to restore 36 apartments and replace another property with a 118 unit building. “My administration is steadfast in our commitment to preserving and creating affordable...
ITHACA, NY
WETM 18 News

Take a tour of Seneca Lake

WATKINS GLEN, NY (WETM) – As we move through the summer, 18 News is taking a look at different ways you can enjoy our beautiful region. This week, I traveled to Watkins Glen to kayak and not only did I get a workout in kayaking for 2 hours, I got to learn all about the […]
WATKINS GLEN, NY
City
Owego, NY
Owego, NY
Lifestyle
owegopennysaver.com

Annual Rieger Regatta planned for Saturday

On Aug. 6, the Rieger Regatta will hold their annual rafting event on the Susquehanna. The tradition continues with a push off from the launch at Hickories Park in Owego at 9:30 a.m. for a 13-mile trek down the river, ending in Nichols, N.Y. Organizer Jeff Rieg reminds participants to...
OWEGO, NY
WETM 18 News

Bath Amazon facility turning lane construction to begin in August

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – Construction for the left turning lane into the upcoming Amazon warehouse in Bath is slated to start later this month. According to the Steuben County Industrial Development Agency, the turning lane road work on State Route 54 in Bath will begin sometime on or before August 15, 2022. The IDA didn’t […]
BATH, NY
whcuradio.com

Some Ithaca residents unhappy with plans to renovate golf course

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Plans to renovate an Ithaca golf course are moving ahead – and some residents are unhappy. Cornell aims to improve drainage at its Robert Trent Jones Golf Course by adding turf. But resident Bruce Brittain fears it’ll be a big waste of money.
ITHACA, NY
WETM 18 News

Windmill blade recycling facility coming to Bath

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – A new recycling company in Steuben County hopes to lower the amount of hazardous and recyclable items going to local landfills, specializing in windmill blades and solar panels. The Steuben County Industrial Development Agency said that Momentum of Western New York, LLC is a new company formed in 2022 designed to […]
BATH, NY
WETM 18 News

Chemung County tax foreclosed real-estate auction underway

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — The Chemung County tax foreclosed real-estate auction is now live with a full list of properties available to view. You can view the full list of properties by clicking/tapping here. Information about the properties includes pictures, location, market value, land assessments, and the prorated taxes due upon purchase. The auction is […]
CHEMUNG COUNTY, NY
WETM 18 News

New initiatives for the homeless in Elmira

ELMIRA, NY (WETM) – Starting last week, volunteers with The Sisters Keepers ministry have been on E. Water St. at 5 pm every day, handing out food to the homeless. Those volunteers used to bring bags of food to the homeless that lived underneath the Clemens Center Parkway Bridge, but after the City of Elmira’s […]
ELMIRA, NY
FL Radio Group

YMCA of Ithaca and Tompkins County Names New CEO

The YMCA of Ithaca and Tompkins County has named Christie Thornton as its new Chief Executive Officer, effective August 1st. Selected by the Y’s Board of Directors following a nationwide search, Thornton will succeed Frank Towner, who retired from the Y in January. During the search process, the organization was led by Interim CEO and Associate Executive Director Teresa Morehouse.
TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY
WETM 18 News

Police looking for Family Dollar bike thief

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Police are asking for help in finding a bicycle thief in downtown Elmira Wednesday morning. The Elmira Police Department posted a photo of the alleged thief who was accused of stealing the bike at the William Street Family Dollar around 10:00 a.m. on August 3. Police said that in the security […]
ELMIRA, NY
WETM 18 News

Watkins Glen Italian American Festival kicks off this weekend

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) — The Watkins Glen Italian American Festival will start this weekend, offering family fun, food, fireworks, and more. The rain or shine festival will be at Clute Park in Watkins Glen this Friday, August 5, 2022, and end on Saturday, August 6th. Guests can expect food vendors, music, rides, family fun, […]
WATKINS GLEN, NY
WNBF News Radio 1290

Breathtaking Giant Lantern Sculptures at Binghamton’s Ross Park Zoo

The Illumination for Conservation Lantern Festival is open at Binghamton's Ross Park Zoo and is being described as nothing short as "breathtaking." Zoo Executive Director Phillip Ginter told Town Square Binghamton's weekly local public affairs program, Southern Tier Close Up the display of over 40 nature-themed luminaries throughout the Southside zoo will be the biggest fund-raising event this year and it also benefits several conservation groups.
BINGHAMTON, NY

