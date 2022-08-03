75% of Retailers Plan to Accept Crypto Within Next Two Years, Deloitte Survey Finds
Retailers across the country are preparing to accept cryptocurrency payments. Professional services network, Deloitte, recently conducted a survey titled 'Merchants Getting Ready For Crypto,' and it found that nearly 75% of retailers plan to accept either cryptocurrency or stablecoin payments within the next two years. Zachary Aron, Global and U.S. Banking and Capital Markets Payments Leader for Deloitte Consulting, joins Cheddar News' Closing Bell to discuss.
Comments / 0