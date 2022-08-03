ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
All Hawkeyes home football games sold out

All seven Hawkeyes home football games are sold out for the first time since 2011, the University of Iowa announced Wednesday.

Interestingly, the last game to sell out was against the team whose fans are known for their sellout* streak: Nebraska.

The Huskers must not travel like they used to. Perhaps the Hawkeyes’ 7-game win streak in the Heroes Trophy series is a factor.

You’ll need to hit the secondary market or “know a guy” to get in for South Dakota State on September 3, Iowa State on September 10, Nevada on September 17, Michigan on October 1, Northwestern on October 29, Wisconsin on November 12 or Nebraska November 25.

But great seats are likely still available for some road games.

* 2020 notwithstanding

