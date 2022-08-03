ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bennington, VT

Bennington police investigating Pleasant Street homicide

By Courtney Ward, James De La Fuente
 3 days ago

BENNINGTON, Vt. ( NEWS10 ) –The public could be in danger. That is the message from police in Bennington tonight after a call for shots fired is now being investigated as a homicide.

Police tell us the call for shots fired came in at about 9:15 Wednesday morning at 324 Pleasant Street.  That is where they say they found the 38-year-old victim dead from multiple gunshot wounds.

“The Rescue Squad responded here and did confirm that the person is deceased, and the deceased individual does have multiple gunshots wounds,” said Chief of Police Paul Doucette

The State Police Major Crimes unit and the Bennington Police Department combing this home for much of the day Wednesday.  Multiple officers and detectives could be seen coming in and out of the bottom floor apartment. It is unclear exactly what they were looking for.

The chief tells us they are now reaching out to the community for help. “I wanted our community to know that the Bennington Police Department is working with our partners. Law enforcement and our partners are doing our best to keep the community safe. And, when incidents like this happen, we do rely upon the community providing us with information so that we can solve this crime and bring about a successful prosecution,” said the chief.

Doucette says they do have one suspect in custody who is cooperating with their investigation.

However, they are still looking for another suspect.

When asked about any potential threat this person could pose to the community, the chief says residents should be cautious until they are apprehended.

“The possibility that this person that we’re still seeking is armed and dangerous and until that person is in custody the answer to that is yes,” said Doucette

The Police executed a search warrant at the property and are waiting to reveal more details.

