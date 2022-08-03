‘Good luck to opposing pitchers’: Juan Soto’s warning shot to rest of MLB after Padres trade

Miguel Cabrera is slowly approaching the end of his mega-deal with the Detroit Tigers. Cabrera, who signed a monstrous 8-year, $248 million deal with the Tigers back in 2016, has two more seasons left on his deal before he and the Tigers have a mutual option for the final two seasons. Currently plagued by injury, the 39-year-old got brutally honest on his MLB future, admitting that he’s not currently feeling up to it. Via Evan Petzold, Cabrera admitted that he doesn’t “feel too well right now,” amid looming discussions about his status for the 2023 season.

