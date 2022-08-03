‘Good luck to opposing pitchers’: Juan Soto’s warning shot to rest of MLB after Padres trade

Read on clutchpoints.com
1 MLB trade deadline move the Red Sox should have made
The Boston Red Sox had a rather strange 2022 MLB trade deadline. Chief Baseball Officer Chaim Bloom couldn’t seem to make his mind up on whether he thought the Sox should be buyers of sellers. And that resulted in a somewhat chaotic deadline in Boston. In the door came...
The real reason Brewers traded Josh Hader to Padres
The trade that sent Josh Hader from the Milwaukee Brewers to the San Diego Padres ahead of last Tuesday’s MLB trade deadline is not getting fully embraced, particularly by Brewers fans. It’s easy to see why, since Hader was among the top performers for many years for the Brewers, who have become a perennial National […] The post The real reason Brewers traded Josh Hader to Padres appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MLB Odds: Nationals vs. Phillies prediction, odds and pick – 8/7/2022
The Washington Nationals will look to avoid the four-game sweep as they finish their series with the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park on Sunday. It’s time to continue our MLB odds series with a Nationals-Phillies prediction and pick. The Phillies blasted the Nationals 11-5 on Saturday. Things started...
Scott Boras reveals the real reason why Eric Hosmer vetoed trade to Nationals
Well-renowned baseball agent Scott Boras was quite busy ahead of this season’s MLB trade deadline, as he watched multiple clients get shipped off to new teams. Among them, Juan Soto was traded to the San Diego Padres, and first baseman Eric Hosmer ended up being acquired by the Boston Red Sox. The initial framework of […] The post Scott Boras reveals the real reason why Eric Hosmer vetoed trade to Nationals appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘I don’t feel well right now’: Miguel Cabrera gets brutally honest on Tigers’ future
Miguel Cabrera is slowly approaching the end of his mega-deal with the Detroit Tigers. Cabrera, who signed a monstrous 8-year, $248 million deal with the Tigers back in 2016, has two more seasons left on his deal before he and the Tigers have a mutual option for the final two seasons. Currently plagued by injury, the 39-year-old got brutally honest on his MLB future, admitting that he’s not currently feeling up to it. Via Evan Petzold, Cabrera admitted that he doesn’t “feel too well right now,” amid looming discussions about his status for the 2023 season.
Braves make Ian Anderson move amid massive struggles
As the Atlanta Braves look to bounce back to two losses against the New York Mets, pitcher Ian Anderson will be heading down to the Triple-A level. The Braves announced the 24-year-old Anderson’s demotion amid several moves. Guillermo Heredia will join Anderson on the Gwinnett Stripers while pitcher Huascar Ynoa and catcher Chadwick Tromp will […] The post Braves make Ian Anderson move amid massive struggles appeared first on ClutchPoints.
2 reasons Astros are the World Series favorite after 2022 MLB trade deadline
The Houston Astros made some quality moves at the MLB trade deadline, bringing in the likes of first baseman Trey Mancini, reliever Will Smith, catcher Christian Vazquez and utility Mauricio Dubon. The Astros were rumored to be in on some of the starting pitchers available, as they reportedly checked in...
The Guardians make a shocking Franmil Reyes decision
The Cleveland Guardians are in the middle of a tightly contested race a top the American League Central. They are fighting with the Minnesota Twins and Chicago White Sox for the top spot, while also trying to make up ground in the AL wild card race as well. The Guardians are two games back of […] The post The Guardians make a shocking Franmil Reyes decision appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Trea Turner, Mookie Betts fire back at Giants reliever Jarlín García for mocking Dodgers’ hit celebration
The rivalry between the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Francisco Giants will never die, and they added yet another petty moment between themselves during Thursday night’s series finale at Oracle Park, involving mostly Giants reliever Jarlin Garcia and Dodgers stars Trea Turner and Mookie Betts. See, it all began when Garcia, who was pitching in […] The post Trea Turner, Mookie Betts fire back at Giants reliever Jarlín García for mocking Dodgers’ hit celebration appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Final MLB trade deadline grades for the Cardinals
The St. Louis Cardinals were involved in pretty much every rumor that came out during the 2022 MLB trade deadline. Whoever was rumored to be available, the Cardinals were rumored to be pursuing. It wasn’t totally surprising considering that the Cardinals are battling to earn a playoff spot, and needed some reinforcements in order to make it happen.
Brian Snitker’s message to Ian Anderson after demotion from Braves
The Atlanta Braves made the surprising decision to demote Ian Anderson to Triple-A on Sunday. Anderson has struggled throughout the season and with the Braves in a key stretch of the season, they needed to make a move in order to stay within reach of the NL East-leading Mets. Manager Brian Snitker broke the news […] The post Brian Snitker’s message to Ian Anderson after demotion from Braves appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Former Cardinals star Matt Carpenter receives epic standing ovation in return to St. Louis
Former St. Louis Cardinals star Matt Carpenter returned to the city for the first time since leaving the team in the offseason. And on Friday night, Cardinals fans showed their appreciation for the former MVP candidate. Carpenter, now a member of the New York Yankees, went to the plate with...
MLB Odds: Angels vs. Mariners prediction, odds and pick – 8/7/2022
The Los Angeles Angels and Seattle Mariners will conclude their four-game series on Sunday in Seattle. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our MLB odds series, which includes our Angels-Mariners prediction and pick we have laid out below. The LA Angels, despite having two of...
‘I was pretty nervous’: Jordan Montgomery reacts to shutting down Yankees in first Cardinals start
Jordan Montgomery was involved in one of the more surprising trades of the 2022 MLB trade deadline. Montgomery found himself going from the New York Yankees, a team that could have used another starting pitcher, to the St. Louis Cardinals. The Cardinals dealt from their excess of outfielders, giving New York Harrison Bader in return, resulting in a shocking deal for both sides.
RUMOR: The Angels eye-popping demands in Shohei Ohtani trade, revealed
The Los Angeles Angels became sellers at the 2022 MLB trade deadline. One name that they were rumored to be looking into selling was star two-way player Shohei Ohtani. They ultimately decided against it, although with trade rumors beginning to pop up at the deadline surrounding Ohtani, chances are they will return again come this offseason.
Rumor: The explanation behind Yankees trading Jordan Montgomery to Cardinals
New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman pulled off quite a surprise ahead of Tuesday’s MLB trade deadline, as he elected to send starting pitcher Jordan Montgomery to the St. Louis Cardinals in exchange for Harrison Bader. The move brought many to speculate that Cashman was planning to then complete a late deal for a […] The post Rumor: The explanation behind Yankees trading Jordan Montgomery to Cardinals appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Red Sox manager Alex Cora shockingly gets thrown out in seemingly softest ejection ever
The Boston Red Sox just can’t catch a break this season, huh. An electric June saw them start fighting for AL East bragging rights thanks to their resilient pitching and Rafael Devers hitting like a madman. However, July saw them start crashing back down to Earth. Now, they are four games behind the final Wild Card spot in the American League.
MLB Odds: Rockies vs. Diamondbacks prediction, odds, pick – 8/7/2022
The Colorado Rockies take on the Arizona Diamondbacks. Check out our MLB odds series for our Rockies Diamondbacks prediction and pick. Jose Urena goes to the rubber for the Rockies, while Zach Davies will start for the Diamondbacks. Jose Urena, since being acquired by Colorado from the Milwaukee Brewers, has...
Tyler Mahle delivers honest take on trade from Reds from Twins
The Minnesota Twins made some key moves to buff up their pitching at the trade deadline. In addition to adding high-leverage relievers in Michael Fulmer and Jorge Lopez, the Twins struck a deal with the Cincinnati Reds to bring Tyler Mahle to the Twin Cities. After arriving in Minnesota, Mahle got brutally honest about his emotions after the trade, admitting he was nervous at first. Via Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com, Mahle revealed that his opinion changed quickly after landing in Minnesota.
Dodgers’ Clayton Kershaw gets spinal injection amid troubling back injury
Clayton Kershaw is currently dealing with a bothersome back injury, and the Los Angeles Dodgers are doing their best to treat the 34-year-old and get him back to the field as soon as possible. According to Dodgers manager Dave Roberts, Kershaw received an epidural injection in his back to address...
