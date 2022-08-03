Matt Ryan’s message on the greatness of Colts Jonathan Taylor

Read on clutchpoints.com
Russell Wilson reveals ‘best part’ of leaving Seahawks for Broncos
It will take some time before NFL fans will get used to seeing quarterback Russell Wilson in a Denver Broncos uniform, and that’s especially true for hardcore Seattle Seahawks fans who will now have to stomach the sight of Wilson playing for the team that Seattle defeated at Super Bowl XLVIII.
Raiders’ star Josh Jacobs might not be part of Las Vegas’ future after Hall of Fame Game usage
The good news about the annual Hall of Fame Game is that it marks the official return of football. The bad news is, well, as an exhibition, it’s not exactly the highest form of the game. Starters or any noteworthy players expected to play a significant role in the...
J.K. Dobbins gets disappointing update via Ravens’ John Harbaugh
J.K. Dobbins is champing at the bit to return to the gridiron for the Baltimore Ravens following his season-ending knee injury last year. Unfortunately for the third-year running back, he’ll have to wait a little bit longer to return to practice. When asked if the former Ohio State star...
Ndamukong Suh reportedly not "remotely close" to deal with Vikings
Minnesota Vikings fans have waited patiently in hopes for good news on the Ndamukong Suh front. Well, there’s an update in the ongoing negotiations, which includes the Vikings and other teams vying for the services of the five-time Pro Bowler. But it isn’t a good one. KSTP’s Darren...
Green Bay police chief releases statement on incident with officer shoving Packers RB AJ Dillon
Recently, the Green Bay Packers rising star AJ Dillon attended the soccer game between Bayern Munich and Manchester City. The match took place on Lambeau Field and it seemed like a good time for everyone involved. However, a video went viral after Dillon was seen getting shoved by a police officer. Now, the Green Bay Police chief releases a statement on the incident.
Tyreek Hill, DK Metcalf sit down: Usain Bolt matches NFL 40-yard dash record with massive handicap
The NFL has a bunch of speedsters that have graced the gridiron during it’s long time. In the last few years, we’ve seen some incredibly fast receivers. Guys like Tyreek Hill and DK Metcalf are widely-renowned for their speed on the field. There have also been other track stars during the NFL combine, such as […] The post Tyreek Hill, DK Metcalf sit down: Usain Bolt matches NFL 40-yard dash record with massive handicap appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Skip Bayless Reacts To Cowboys' Big Free Agent Signing
On Wednesday, the Dallas Cowboys signed veteran linebacker Anthony Barr to a one-year deal. Barr, a former first-round pick for the Minnesota Vikings, had 72 total tackles, five passes defended and three interceptions during the 2021 season. Fox Sports personality Skip Bayless, who happens to be a fan of the...
Urban Meyer returning to old stomping grounds for 2022 season
After a disastrous tenure in the NFL, Urban Meyer returns to the college scene, back to Fox Sports as a college football analyst. It looks like Urban Meyer needs the Capital One Rewards Credit Card. He’s racked up many miles through traveling. Now he’s back home with Fox Sports. The former coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars is returning to the network as a college football analyst, the same role he had before he departed for Jacksonville.
NFL World Reacts To The Erin Andrews Photoshoot Video
Erin Andrews is having some fun before the 2022 NFL season kicks off. The longtime sideline reporter for the NFL was a model for her own 'Wear by EA' clothing line this week. It looks like she had a great time. "I’m no model that’s for sure. But grateful for...
Charles Robinson: I think there's some level of tension there between the Browns, NFL with Watson situation
Charles Robinson talks about the NFL’s appeal of Deshaun Watson’s suspension, the league’s approach with a desire for increased punishment, Watson’s handling of this situation to this point, the Browns’ view of the NFL’s handling of this and more.
After dust up, Bills' Josh Allen buys Jordan Phillips a gift
Josh Allen squashed any beef with Jordan Phillips with some golf love. The pair got in the first dust up of Bills training camp this summer which occurred last week. Allen ran with the ball and Phillips gave him a nudge at the end of a play. Allen was the...
Chiefs: 3 biggest surprises from Andy Reid’s first depth chart for 2022
Andy Reid is entering his tenth season as the Kansas City Chiefs’ head coach, as hard as it is to believe. Under his guidance, KC has experienced unprecedented success over the last decade. The Chiefs snapped their 50-year title drought with a Super Bowl LIV victory, and are a consistent contender every year.
Baker Mayfield, Rashard Higgins berated by Matt Rhule over TD celebration at Panthers’ practice
Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule wants spirits to be high ahead of the upcoming season. However, he also isn’t a huge fan of taunting during practice. And according to Panthers beat writer Ellis L. Williams, that is exactly what happened at a recent Panthers’ scrimmage. Baker Mayfield...
Dak Prescott gets brutally honest on Cowboys’ wide receiver concerns
The Dallas Cowboys’ wide receiving corps is a major concern heading to the 2022 season, but quarterback Dak Prescott is keeping a positive mindset despite all the issues they are facing. To say that the Cowboys’ WR group is thin would be an understatement. The franchise is severely lacking in that area, with James Washington’s […] The post Dak Prescott gets brutally honest on Cowboys’ wide receiver concerns appeared first on ClutchPoints.
5-Star WR Shelton Sampson Announces Commitment
Five-star wide receiver Shelton Sampson Jr. has announced where he'll play college football. It turns out he's staying home. On Saturday afternoon, Sampson revealed that he's committing to the LSU Tigers. Sampson had offers from Alabama, Florida State, Texas A&M and several other Power Five programs. However, none of them...
NFL World Reacts To Racy Sean McVay Wife Photo
It's been quite the year for Sean McVay. The Los Angeles Rams head coach won his first Super Bowl, as Matthew Stafford and Co. topped the Cincinnati Bengals to win it all this past February. A more important ring came later in the year, though. Sean McVay married his longtime...
Kareem Hunt hits Browns with trade request, gets quick answer
The Deshaun Watson saga that the Cleveland Browns have gotten themselves in has largely been the focus of their offseason. But strike the abnormal circumstances with their superstar quarterback and they still have regular football team issues that need figuring out. That’s something running back Kareem Hunt would likely agree with now that he has […] The post Kareem Hunt hits Browns with trade request, gets quick answer appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Cowboys Activate Wide Receiver Before Practice On Thursday
The Dallas Cowboys have activated rookie undrafted free agent wide receiver Dontario Drummond from the PUP list. Drummond, who had a breakout season at Ole Miss in 2021, will now have a chance to impress the Cowboys' coaching staff in training camp. Considering the team is a bit shorthanded at...
Geno Smith’s stern message to Drew Lock after getting outplayed in Seahawks scrimmage
It’s no secret that Geno Smith has the edge for the Seattle Seahawks starting quarterback spot. Pete Carroll has said it himself that Smith is atop the hierarchy until further notice. But after the latest Seahawks scrimmage, it looks like Drew Lock is making his presence felt and isn’t simply going to roll over as […] The post Geno Smith’s stern message to Drew Lock after getting outplayed in Seahawks scrimmage appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Washington Stunner: Another Commanders Player Leaves Camp, Retires
This is still slightly unusual, as for the second time in camp, the Commanders have a player who has opted to retire.
