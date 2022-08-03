Effective: 2022-08-07 14:13:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-07 15:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Stay away from flooded ditches, culverts, canals, and detention ponds. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Cook; Will FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR SOUTHEASTERN COOK AND CENTRAL WILL COUNTIES At 213 PM CDT, local law enforcement reported thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1.5 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is already occurring. HAZARD...Flash flooding. SOURCE...Law enforcement. IMPACT...Rapid-onset flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses, as well as other poor drainage and low lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Orland Park, Tinley Park, Chicago Heights, Lansing, Oak Forest, Harvey, New Lenox, Homer Glen, Blue Island, Dolton, Homewood, Alsip, Matteson, Mokena, Frankfort, South Holland, Country Club Hills, Midlothian and Hazel Crest. FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED

COOK COUNTY, IL ・ 2 HOURS AGO