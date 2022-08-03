Read on www.wboy.com
WBOY
Stories of the Week: July 31 through August 6
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Here are some of the top stories this week on the WBOY 12News Facebook page. A study finds that motorcycle-related deaths are on the rise in West Virginia. West Virginia University has announced it will begin charging students to park at the WVU Coliseum. Former Salem...
WV’s Largest Yard Sale held this weekend
LEWIS & UPSHUR COUNTIES, W.Va. (WBOY) — If you enjoy the thrill of a treasure hunt, love great deals, and want to find rare antiques, West Virginia’s Largest Yard Sale is for you. The annual WV’s Largest Yard Sale kicked off throughout the country roads in Lewis and Upshur counties. This event features more than […]
Paws for the Cause adoption event held at Pet Supplies Plus
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – On Friday, Pet Supplies Plus on Emily Drive in Clarksburg held an adoption event and supply drive. You can watch highlights from the event in the videos from our newscasts and Facebook below.
This is the best chocolate chip cookie in West Virginia, according to Yelp
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — Yelp’s blog made a list of the best chocolate chip cookies in each state across America for National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day on Aug. 4. Apple Annie’s, which is located in both Morgantown and Fairmont was deemed the best place to get chocolate chip cookies in West Virginia. Yelp created its […]
Farmers markets to visit in north central West Virginia
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — National Farmers Market week is being celebrated by the West Virginia Department of Agriculture starting Monday, Aug. 8. Buying locally is better for the environment, helps the local community and, honestly, just tastes better. According to WVDA, over the last four years, the number of farmers’ markets in West Virginia has […]
Happy Tales: The animals of Nazareth Farm
Nestled 10 miles from Salem in Doddridge County is Nazareth Farm, a non-profit that focuses on simple home repairs, such as roof and siding repairs, by people who visit.
Fairmont Medical Center holds ribbon cutting
WVU Medicine's Fairmont Medical Center celebrated the opening of its main entrance during a ribbon cutting they held on the morning of August 5.
36 dogs rescued from house without breeding permit
36 dogs are now under the care of the Preston County Animal Shelter after being removed from a home that didn't have a breeder permit.
Morgantown native to show off BBQ skills on Food Network show
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — A Morgantown native is set to show off his cookout skills in a new Food Network series. Luke Darnell is now the pitmaster of Old Virginia Smoke in Bristow, Virginia, which is about 30 miles south of Washington, D.C. Old Virginia Smoke is a catering service as well as a regular […]
What’s the latest on West Virginia’s top highway project?
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — There’s been a big development in the completion of Corridor H, West Virginia’s top highway project. Gov. Jim Justice said the Department of Transportation in West Virginia and Virginia are now in talks about the completion of Corridor H, which runs from I-79 in Weston, West Virginia, to eventually connect with […]
What to expect at Lurchfest 2022
PHILIPPI, W.Va. (WBOY) — Saturday is the second annual Lurchfest in honor of the birthday of Philippi native Ted Cassidy, who played Lurch, the towering, spooky doorman in the “Addams Family” 1964 TV series. The black comedy about a family imagined to be the exact opposite of suburban ideals inspired two popular ’90s movie spin-offs—starring […]
Big Daddy Guns issues fundraising challenge, puts The Deck location on the line
MORGANTOWN -- The ongoing saga of Big Daddy Guns and Protect Morgantown took an unexpected turn on Wednesday when the firearms retailer issued a public fundraising challenge to the local com. You have reached content available exclusively to Dominion Post subscribers.
Metro News
NWS: Parts of northeast West Virginia receive flooding
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Charleston wasn’t the only area of West Virginia to receive flooding from Friday’s storm. The National Weather Service in Charleston told MetroNews on Saturday morning that flooding was also reported in parts of Randolph, Braxton, Upshur, Calhoun, Roane and Webster counties. “It looks like...
WVU to charge students for parking at the Coliseum
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — West Virginia University Parking Management announced it will begin charging students $1 to park at the Coliseum during the day. The lot was previously known as the only free parking option for students on campus. This change is expected to start on Aug. 17. In addition, the university said there will […]
Rabies vaccines falling from the sky in 24 West Virginia counties
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — Starting Friday, residents of 24 counties in West Virginia, especially those with outdoor pets, should be on the lookout for rabies vaccine baits that will be dropped from planes and helicopters this month. The goal of the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) bait drop is that raccoons and other wildlife will […]
MUB holds annual “Household Hazardous Waste Collection Day”
Morgantown Utility Board held it's "household hazardous waste collection day" at its headquarters on Aug. 6 between 8 a.m. and 11 p.m.
WDTV
Harrison County GSA building houses first department
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Construction on the Harrison County Government Services Administration building is wrapping up. Although there have been a few hiccups in the $30-million project, one department is already working out of the building. The Community Corrections office began operating there at the beginning of the month after...
WDTV
Crews respond to structure fire in Jane Lew
JANE LEW, W.Va (WDTV) - Multiple emergency crews responded to a structure fire in Jane Lew Friday morning. The call for the fire on Old Mill Road came in around 11:06 a.m., according to the Harrison County 911 Center. Officials said there are no reported injuries, and the fire is...
Batteries cause electrical fire in old home, firefighters say
JANE LEW, W.Va. (WBOY) — Firefighters said a Jane Lew home has about $10,000 in damage after the residents attempted to charge lithium batteries, which posed a problem for the home’s old wiring Friday. The house is on Old Mill Road in Jane Lew, Lewis County. Firefighters said no injuries were reported and the damage […]
Men arrested after posting stolen flooring for sale on Facebook
Two Morgantown men are charged with receiving or transferring stolen goods after they were allegedly in possession of approximately $9,000 of stolen vinyl plank flooring. Monongalia Count. You have reached content available exclusively to Dominion Post subscribers.
