ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 1

Related
WBOY

Stories of the Week: July 31 through August 6

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Here are some of the top stories this week on the WBOY 12News Facebook page. A study finds that motorcycle-related deaths are on the rise in West Virginia. West Virginia University has announced it will begin charging students to park at the WVU Coliseum. Former Salem...
CLARKSBURG, WV
WBOY 12 News

WV’s Largest Yard Sale held this weekend

LEWIS & UPSHUR COUNTIES, W.Va. (WBOY) — If you enjoy the thrill of a treasure hunt, love great deals, and want to find rare antiques, West Virginia’s Largest Yard Sale is for you. The annual WV’s Largest Yard Sale kicked off throughout the country roads in Lewis and Upshur counties. This event features more than […]
LEWIS COUNTY, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Road Trip#Macaroni Cheese#Fast Food#Soul Food#Americorps#Food Drink#Restaurants#The Southern Kitchen Wv#Elkins#The Preservation Alliance#The Homestead School
WBOY 12 News

Farmers markets to visit in north central West Virginia

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — National Farmers Market week is being celebrated by the West Virginia Department of Agriculture starting Monday, Aug. 8. Buying locally is better for the environment, helps the local community and, honestly, just tastes better. According to WVDA, over the last four years, the number of farmers’ markets in West Virginia has […]
PRESTON COUNTY, WV
WBOY 12 News

What’s the latest on West Virginia’s top highway project?

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — There’s been a big development in the completion of Corridor H, West Virginia’s top highway project. Gov. Jim Justice said the Department of Transportation in West Virginia and Virginia are now in talks about the completion of Corridor H, which runs from I-79 in Weston, West Virginia, to eventually connect with […]
WESTON, WV
WBOY 12 News

What to expect at Lurchfest 2022

PHILIPPI, W.Va. (WBOY) — Saturday is the second annual Lurchfest in honor of the birthday of Philippi native Ted Cassidy, who played Lurch, the towering, spooky doorman in the “Addams Family” 1964 TV series. The black comedy about a family imagined to be the exact opposite of suburban ideals inspired two popular ’90s movie spin-offs—starring […]
PHILIPPI, WV
Metro News

NWS: Parts of northeast West Virginia receive flooding

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Charleston wasn’t the only area of West Virginia to receive flooding from Friday’s storm. The National Weather Service in Charleston told MetroNews on Saturday morning that flooding was also reported in parts of Randolph, Braxton, Upshur, Calhoun, Roane and Webster counties. “It looks like...
CHARLESTON, WV
WBOY 12 News

WVU to charge students for parking at the Coliseum

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — West Virginia University Parking Management announced it will begin charging students $1 to park at the Coliseum during the day. The lot was previously known as the only free parking option for students on campus. This change is expected to start on Aug. 17. In addition, the university said there will […]
MORGANTOWN, WV
WDTV

Harrison County GSA building houses first department

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Construction on the Harrison County Government Services Administration building is wrapping up. Although there have been a few hiccups in the $30-million project, one department is already working out of the building. The Community Corrections office began operating there at the beginning of the month after...
HARRISON COUNTY, WV
WDTV

Crews respond to structure fire in Jane Lew

JANE LEW, W.Va (WDTV) - Multiple emergency crews responded to a structure fire in Jane Lew Friday morning. The call for the fire on Old Mill Road came in around 11:06 a.m., according to the Harrison County 911 Center. Officials said there are no reported injuries, and the fire is...
JANE LEW, WV
WBOY 12 News

Batteries cause electrical fire in old home, firefighters say

JANE LEW, W.Va. (WBOY) — Firefighters said a Jane Lew home has about $10,000 in damage after the residents attempted to charge lithium batteries, which posed a problem for the home’s old wiring Friday. The house is on Old Mill Road in Jane Lew, Lewis County. Firefighters said no injuries were reported and the damage […]
JANE LEW, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy