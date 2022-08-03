MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — Starting Friday, residents of 24 counties in West Virginia, especially those with outdoor pets, should be on the lookout for rabies vaccine baits that will be dropped from planes and helicopters this month. The goal of the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) bait drop is that raccoons and other wildlife will […]

