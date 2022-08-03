ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

KMIZ ABC 17 News

A look at state, federal gun laws after mid-Missouri man charged in Washington, D.C.

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Authorities arrested a Centralia man Wednesday for his suspected role in the Jan. 6 Capitol breach. Prosecutors charged Jerod Bargar for bringing a gun into the District of Columbia with out a permit and on restricted grounds at the U.S Capitol. Bargar claimed he did not know that it was illegal to The post A look at state, federal gun laws after mid-Missouri man charged in Washington, D.C. appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MISSOURI STATE
lakeexpo.com

Brian Douglas Byrd (November 18, 1971 - July 11, 2022)

Brian Douglas Byrd, age 50, of Lake Ozark, Missouri passed away on Monday, July 11, 2022. Brian was born at St. Mary’s Health Center in Jefferson City, Missouri to James Don Byrd and Shirley Ann Byrd on November 18, 1971. He attended Jefferson City High School and graduated in 1990. He graduated college at Northeast Missouri State University in Kirksville and obtained his law degree at the University of Missouri School of Law in May 1999. He practiced law at his law firm in Lake Ozark.
KSDK

Man from Centralia, Missouri, charged with bringing gun to Jan. 6 riot

WASHINGTON — Federal authorities have charged a central Missouri man accused of taking a weapon with him to the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol. Jerod Thomas Bargar, 36, of Centralia, was arrested Wednesday in Osage Beach, Missouri, the U.S. Justice Department said. He was charged with entering a restricted building or grounds with a weapon and unlawful possession of a firearm on Capitol grounds or buildings, along with related misdemeanors.
CENTRALIA, MO
#Mizzou
KMOV

News 4 Investigates: How Missouri’s backlog is causing more heartache for a woman who just lost her husband

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - Losing a spouse too soon can be one of the hardest heartbreaks to bare, but one local woman said the state of Missouri has been making it all so much worse because of a months-long delay in getting her husband’s death certificate. Now, staffing shortages are creating another big backlog and this one is causing serious stress for a woman who has already been through so much.
MISSOURI STATE
kmmo.com

CLYDESDALES TO MAKE AN APPEARANCE IN MARSHALL

County Distributing CO. and KMMO are helping bring the Clydesdales to Marshall. The world-famous Budweiser Clydesdales, the symbol of quality and tradition for Anheuser-Busch since 1933, are scheduled to make an appearance in the area on Tuesday, August 16, in conjunction with the Missouri State Fair. The eight-horse hitch is scheduled to be harnessed and hitched to the famous red beer wagon at the Marshall Town Square at 6 p.m.
MARSHALL, MO
Columbia Missourian

Eldon views trail as centerpiece for revitalization

ELDON — Matt Davis gets excited when he pulls out a map of this Miller County town and imagines how to help it make the transition to a more bike-friendly environment. Davis, superintendent of the Eldon School District, traces his fingers across the map to show the different streets that would be good for children to ride their bikes. On each quadrant of the map, he’s jotted down the number of kids from that area who ride the bus to school.
ELDON, MO
kjluradio.com

Missouri Task Force 1 receives first assignment

Missouri Task Force 1, from Boone County, receives its first assignment in Kentucky. The task force is an urban search and rescue team managed by the Boone County Fire Protection District. On Sunday, 47 people, four K-9 officers and a full cache of equipment were sent to southeast Kentucky after deadly flooding hit the state.
Awesome 92.3

SFCC Closing Notices for August 11, 17

All State Fair Community College campuses will close at noon on Thursday, Aug. 11, for opening day of the Missouri State Fair and will reopen at 8 a.m. Aug. 12. On Wednesday, Aug. 17, all campuses will be closed from 8-11 a.m. for an all-college meeting. Offices will open at 11 a.m. These two closings affect campuses in Boonville, Clinton, Eldon, Lake of the Ozarks, Sedalia, and at Whiteman Air Force Base.
SEDALIA, MO
kjluradio.com

Motorists commuting to Jefferson City from Columbia can expect two weeks of delays starting August 16

Motorists using Highway 63 to get into Jefferson City from Columbia will experience delays in the upcoming weeks. Starting Tuesday, August 16, the southbound Route 63 exit ramp to westbound Highway 54 will be closed for approximately two weeks. Drivers will be detoured east onto 54 toward Holts Summit where they’ll use the Summit Drive intersection to turn around and head back toward Jefferson City. Message boards will be in place to inform drivers of the closure and detour.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
St. Joseph Post

Missouri man injured after post office parking lot crash

CALDWELL COUNTY—A Missouri man was injured in an accident just after 10a.m. Thursday in Caldwell County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2015 Kia Sorento driven by Sydney P. Harris, 19, Columbia, was westbound on MO. 116 just west of MO. 13. The car traveled across the center...
lakeexpo.com

1108 Whippoorwill Lane, Sunrise Beach, Missouri 65079

The perfect cove location! Deep water and current two well dock is included in this updated 3 bedroom, 2 bath lake home. Custom cabinets and granite throughout both kitchen and baths. The lakeside deck is what will set you apart and be the place to entertain. Custom built in wet bar gives ample room to invite all your friends over to BBQ lakeside. This subdivision has community water and sewer system and no short term rentals allowed making it the perfect environment. Just a short drive off Hwy 5 in Sunrise Beach it is an easy drive or perfect full time residence. Parking allows room for 7+ cars. Ready to enjoy the rest of summer and beyond!
SUNRISE BEACH, MO

