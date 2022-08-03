Read on 247sports.com
The Graceland Mansion in Mexico, Missouri is also known as the Ross House or Clark House and is over 160 years oldCJ CoombsMexico, MO
The Ravenswood estate near Bunceton, Missouri has six generations of a lot of history and mild rumors of hauntingsCJ CoombsBunceton, MO
The 94-year-old building housing the voco™ Tiger Hotel in Columbia, Missouri has seen its share of historyCJ CoombsColumbia, MO
The Best Vineyard in Missouri is right in the middle of the State
You have probably never heard of the tiny Missouri town called Smithton, but it is home to an award-winning winery that can boast the claim of being the Best Vineyard in Missouri in 2022, so what makes it so unique?. According to Missouri's Best Awards, the winner for the best...
A look at state, federal gun laws after mid-Missouri man charged in Washington, D.C.
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Authorities arrested a Centralia man Wednesday for his suspected role in the Jan. 6 Capitol breach. Prosecutors charged Jerod Bargar for bringing a gun into the District of Columbia with out a permit and on restricted grounds at the U.S Capitol. Bargar claimed he did not know that it was illegal to The post A look at state, federal gun laws after mid-Missouri man charged in Washington, D.C. appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Brian Douglas Byrd (November 18, 1971 - July 11, 2022)
Brian Douglas Byrd, age 50, of Lake Ozark, Missouri passed away on Monday, July 11, 2022. Brian was born at St. Mary’s Health Center in Jefferson City, Missouri to James Don Byrd and Shirley Ann Byrd on November 18, 1971. He attended Jefferson City High School and graduated in 1990. He graduated college at Northeast Missouri State University in Kirksville and obtained his law degree at the University of Missouri School of Law in May 1999. He practiced law at his law firm in Lake Ozark.
Columbia and Jefferson City opt out of back-to-school tax holiday for the last time
Columbia and Jefferson City are among the Missouri cities opting out of the back-to-school tax holiday again this year. The post Columbia and Jefferson City opt out of back-to-school tax holiday for the last time appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Man from Centralia, Missouri, charged with bringing gun to Jan. 6 riot
WASHINGTON — Federal authorities have charged a central Missouri man accused of taking a weapon with him to the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol. Jerod Thomas Bargar, 36, of Centralia, was arrested Wednesday in Osage Beach, Missouri, the U.S. Justice Department said. He was charged with entering a restricted building or grounds with a weapon and unlawful possession of a firearm on Capitol grounds or buildings, along with related misdemeanors.
Gov. Parson to address drought conditions in Missouri at committee meeting Thursday
Governor Parson is set to address the first meeting of Missouri's Drought Assessment Committee Thursday at 10:00 a.m., at the Lewis and Clark State Office Building. The post Gov. Parson to address drought conditions in Missouri at committee meeting Thursday appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MU Health: Governor Parson’s tobacco announcement will save millions in future health care costs
The Missouri governor’s announcement about the largest single investment into tobacco cessation in state history is being praised by mid-Missouri’s largest health care system. Columbia-based MU Health says the funding boost will save Missouri $21-million in future health care costs. MU Health associate professor in family and community...
News 4 Investigates: How Missouri’s backlog is causing more heartache for a woman who just lost her husband
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - Losing a spouse too soon can be one of the hardest heartbreaks to bare, but one local woman said the state of Missouri has been making it all so much worse because of a months-long delay in getting her husband’s death certificate. Now, staffing shortages are creating another big backlog and this one is causing serious stress for a woman who has already been through so much.
CLYDESDALES TO MAKE AN APPEARANCE IN MARSHALL
County Distributing CO. and KMMO are helping bring the Clydesdales to Marshall. The world-famous Budweiser Clydesdales, the symbol of quality and tradition for Anheuser-Busch since 1933, are scheduled to make an appearance in the area on Tuesday, August 16, in conjunction with the Missouri State Fair. The eight-horse hitch is scheduled to be harnessed and hitched to the famous red beer wagon at the Marshall Town Square at 6 p.m.
Eldon views trail as centerpiece for revitalization
ELDON — Matt Davis gets excited when he pulls out a map of this Miller County town and imagines how to help it make the transition to a more bike-friendly environment. Davis, superintendent of the Eldon School District, traces his fingers across the map to show the different streets that would be good for children to ride their bikes. On each quadrant of the map, he’s jotted down the number of kids from that area who ride the bus to school.
An Iconic Restaurant Near Cole Camp IS Closing For Good This Fall
An iconic buffet restaurant voted Missouri's Best Buffet two years in a row by Missouri Magazine will open for the last time on October 1, 2022, according to a post on the buffet's Facebook Page. Charley's Buffet in Lincoln near Cole Camp will serve its last buffet on Saturday, October...
Missouri Task Force 1 receives first assignment
Missouri Task Force 1, from Boone County, receives its first assignment in Kentucky. The task force is an urban search and rescue team managed by the Boone County Fire Protection District. On Sunday, 47 people, four K-9 officers and a full cache of equipment were sent to southeast Kentucky after deadly flooding hit the state.
For one Missouri drag queen, moving to Columbia helped her expand the definition of family
It’s rare that a week goes by without a drag show – or two – in Columbia. It keeps the mid-Missouri drag queens and kings busy, but their support systems help them keep up with the pace. Like most Midwestern drag queens, they have drag families, which...
SFCC Closing Notices for August 11, 17
All State Fair Community College campuses will close at noon on Thursday, Aug. 11, for opening day of the Missouri State Fair and will reopen at 8 a.m. Aug. 12. On Wednesday, Aug. 17, all campuses will be closed from 8-11 a.m. for an all-college meeting. Offices will open at 11 a.m. These two closings affect campuses in Boonville, Clinton, Eldon, Lake of the Ozarks, Sedalia, and at Whiteman Air Force Base.
Crash leads to large backup outside Jefferson City
A crash on Highway 54/63 near the Missouri River bridge outside Jefferson City caused a large backup Friday afternoon. The post Crash leads to large backup outside Jefferson City appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Motorists commuting to Jefferson City from Columbia can expect two weeks of delays starting August 16
Motorists using Highway 63 to get into Jefferson City from Columbia will experience delays in the upcoming weeks. Starting Tuesday, August 16, the southbound Route 63 exit ramp to westbound Highway 54 will be closed for approximately two weeks. Drivers will be detoured east onto 54 toward Holts Summit where they’ll use the Summit Drive intersection to turn around and head back toward Jefferson City. Message boards will be in place to inform drivers of the closure and detour.
Missouri man injured after post office parking lot crash
CALDWELL COUNTY—A Missouri man was injured in an accident just after 10a.m. Thursday in Caldwell County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2015 Kia Sorento driven by Sydney P. Harris, 19, Columbia, was westbound on MO. 116 just west of MO. 13. The car traveled across the center...
Jefferson City’s mayor predicts new COU terminal will benefit entire region
Jefferson City’s mayor predicts the $23-million new terminal that’s being finished at Columbia Regional Airport (COU) will boost economic development across mid-Missouri. Mayor Carrie Tergin notes many Jefferson City-area residents use COU. “And it encourages travel and tourism and it also encourages people to want to live in...
