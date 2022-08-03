‘Saildrones’: 7 hurricane-tracking ocean drones launch in Gulf, Atlantic

Read on www.cenlanow.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Five Seafood restaurants in Florida have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensFlorida State
Will Isiah Pacheco Be RB2?Chiefs Focus News And More.Tampa, FL
Never stop for hitchhikers on the Sunshine Skyway Bridge in Tampa Bay, FLEvie M.Tampa, FL
$12,478 Child Labor Penalty For Chick-fil-A RestaurantBryan DijkhuizenTampa, FL
3 Amazing Burger Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Related
Rising sea levels affecting Corpus Christi surfers, experts say climate change is to blame
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — As Texas beaches continue to fill with more people every year, experts say there is less room than ever for them as tides rise. The Surfrider Foundation puts Corpus Christi on it's list of top-10 popular surfing destinations that is, "slowing becoming un-surfable due to the effects of climate change."
KWTX
Coast Guard interdicts lancha crew, seizes 40 sharks illegally caught off Texas coast
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (KWTX) - The Coast Guard interdicted Tuesday a lancha boat crew and seized 40 illegally caught sharks in federal waters off southern Texas, according to a press release. Coast Guard Sector Corpus Christi command center watchstanders received a notification from U.S. Customs and Border Protection personnel of...
South Padre Island Seashore prepares for hatchling release
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Padre Island National Seashore is preparing to release more sea turtles on Tuesday, August 9. The release will be set for 6:45 am. The event will take place at Malaquite Beach located behind the visitor center. Before driving out to the location, spectators are asked to call the Hatchling Hotline at (361)-949-7163. This is because there is a chance the event could be canceled or delayed.
KIII TV3
Sunday Forecast: Hot and breezy in Corpus Christi
Back-to-school week will be mostly sunny and hot. Isolated rain chances through the week.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wednesday marks 52 years since Hurricane Celia made landfall in the Coastal Bend
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Aug, 3. is a day that makes many Coastal Bend residents stop and reflect on where they were, and what they were doing as Hurricane Celia made landfall. Wednesday marks 52 years since the storm hit near Port Aransas as a category three major hurricane...
Dogs Employed To Sniff Out Crude Oil on Texas Beaches
Researchers at Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi employed two pups to sniff out crude oil on Texas beaches. Poppy, an English Springer Spaniel, and Bin, a German Shorthaired Pointer, use their snouts to perform a valuable job. Researchers hope this study eventually provides Texas with a novel tool to conduct oil surveys on beaches. They also want […] The post Dogs Employed To Sniff Out Crude Oil on Texas Beaches appeared first on DogTime.
You can track two large sharks swimming near Corpus Christi
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Sharks are swimming in Texas waters, including two large adult males who have been swimming near the Corpus Christi coastline over the past two months, according to OCEARCH Tracker. A nearly 8-feet-long hammerhead shark weighing 170 pounds was last pinged swimming off the coast near...
KIII TV3
Isolated showers today, a better opportunity for rain on Saturday in Corpus Christi
The rain will be scattered and it won't end the drought, but at least there's a chance. Temps will be a few degrees cooler with more cloud coverage.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Harbor Bridge Project delays frustrate nearby residents who were rushed out of their homes
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Shawn Bice is one of many residents who were rushed to leave their neighborhoods so progress could be made with the new Harbor Bridge Project. Bice is a part of the relocation program, but is having to spend another $45,000 by another remortgage and higher taxes. He said it's a little rough for a lot of people.
cbs19.tv
Officials say current Harbor Bridge is safe to drive on, inspection expected later this month
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — With the future of the new Harbor Bridge uncertain, some Corpus Christi residents have expressed concerns about the current Harbor Bridge and whether it is safe to use. The current Harbor Bridge was built back in 1959. At the time it was the largest project...
Did You Know There's A Two-Story Whataburger In Texas?
This Texas city is home to the world's largest Whataburger!
Texas Has The Largest Whataburger In The World Because Why Wouldn’t We?
First I would like to start off by saying I was today years old when I realized that Whataburger isn’t just a Texas thing anymore, and I am truly distraught about that. But no matter how many orange A-frames go up in other states, Texas will always be home to the greatest burger chain in all of creation, and we'll always have that to be proud of. In fact, we're home to the biggest Whataburger location in the world.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KIII TV3
New Harbor Bridge at risk of 'collapse' under current design, TxDOT says
TxDOT released the contents of a letter it sent bridge developer Flatiron Dragados on July 15. TxDOT said the developer was not taking steps to fix its design error.
Person rescued from Corpus Christi Marina after early morning call
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A person is recovering after being rescued from the water near the Corpus Christi Marina. Rescue crews were called out around 8:30 a.m. Thursday morning. A rescue boat was able to get there in under five minutes to help that person out of the water.
mysoutex.com
Port desalination plant permit gets contested case hearing
The Port of Corpus Christi Authority’s (POCCA) La Quinta desalination plant hit a snag when the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) granted a contested case hearing on the port’s application for a water rights permit. La Quinta channel runs from Portland to Ingleside on the Bay and is located on Corpus Christi Bay.
Emergency Connectivity Program gives $2.4 million in grant funding to Corpus Christi Public Libraries
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi Public Libraries received $2.4 million in grant funds from the Emergency Connectivity Fund Program on Friday. The grant was given to provide 5,000 Wi-Fi hotspots with 5G internet service to public libraries for a 12-month period. Library sponsors who are without access to high-speed internet can connect to the hotspot devices for personal use and educational purposes.
Smoothie King offering a free smoothie to Corpus Christi ISD students
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — With summer break ending for thousands of kids, Smoothie King wants to celebrate Corpus Christi ISD's first day of school by giving a free smoothie to students. All CCISD students will be able to receive a free 12-ounce Angel Food smoothie at two local Smoothie...
Sinton, Odem Fire Departments respond to 2 grass fires on Friday
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Sinton Fire and Odem Volunteer Fire Department's responded to two grass fries on Sinton's north and south side. No one was displaced by the fire, but an abandoned home on the property was lost completely. They're reminding everyone that San Patricio County is still...
House fire breaks out on Macarthur St. early Saturday morning
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A house fire broke out in a family's two story home early Saturday morning. Emergency crews were called at 6:20 a.m. after smoke detectors went off and warned the family about the fire. Corpus Christi Fire Department arrived on scene three minutes later at the...
Natural gas tank explodes in Aransas Pass, injures three people
No property was damaged in the explosion -- investigators still are looking into what exactly caused the explosion.
Comments / 0