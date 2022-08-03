ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Match Group says it's stepping back from its metaverse dating plans, citing the economy and uncertainty about 'what will and won't work' on the new platform

By Samantha Delouya
Business Insider
Business Insider
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FUOFi_0h3i6zgs00

Paul Zinken/picture alliance

  • Tinder-owner Match Group said it's taking a step back from its investment in the metaverse.
  • The change comes less than one year after Match Group detailed plans for new metaverse ventures, including "Single Town."
  • Match Group is pulling back at a time when enthusiasm for the metaverse appears to be cooling.

Tinder-owner Match Group said Tuesday it's taking a step back from its investment in the metaverse, citing economic uncertainty and questions about "what will or won't work" in the metaverse.

In a letter to shareholders, Match Group CEO Bernard Kim said he instructed the employees not to "invest heavily in the metaverse at this time."

Less than one year ago, Match Group, which owns several online dating platforms, including Tinder, Hinge, and OkCupid, had discussed plans for "Single Town," a live virtual world in the metaverse in which single people could interact via their avatars. Match's CEO at the time, Shar Dubey, had said that though the experience was still in its early stages, it could eventually be its own standalone app. TechCrunch had previously reported on Match Group's metaverse ambitions.

But the current macroeconomic picture and slower growth have caused Match to hold off on plans to further expand "Single Town" and other metaverse ventures, according to the company.

Match Group declined to provide a comment for this story.

Match Group's step back from the metaverse comes when enthusiasm for web3 and the metaverse show some signs of cooling. Bloomberg reports that job postings with "metaverse" in the title declined 81% between April and June. Additionally, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has warned that the company's metaverse venture will lose "significant" sums of money for the next several years, and some products won't be ready for 15 years.

Match Group is one of a growing list of companies trying to balance the realities of today, including inflation and a possible recession, with the promise of the metaverse's future.

"We will consider moving forward at the appropriate time when we have more clarity on the overall opportunity and feel we have a service that is well-positioned to succeed," Match's CEO said of the company's metaverse ventures in his shareholder letter.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 0

Related
CoinTelegraph

Swiping left: Tinder pulls back on Metaverse dating plans

Match Group, the parent company of popular dating app Tinder, says it is cutting funding for Web3-related research and development amid disappointing Q2 earnings and the departure of Tinder’s current CEO. In a letter to shareholders on Tuesday, Match Group CEO Bernard Kim revealed that it will be scaling...
CELL PHONES
cryptopotato.com

Tinder Distances Itself From Metaverse After Dissapointing Results

Amidst earnings falling short, Tinder’s parent company believes that metaverse may not be the right match yet. Dating giant Match Group has announced several modifications to its management team alongside disappointing second-quarter earnings. The CEO, Renate Nyborg, revealed that heavy investments in the metaverse will now take a backseat.
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Zuckerberg
Business Insider

Google co-founder Sergey Brin told his financial advisers to sell his investments in Elon Musk's companies after Musk had an affair with his wife

Sergey Brin reportedly told his advisers to sell off all of his financial investments in Elon Musk's companies. Brin made the call after learning that Musk reportedly had an affair with Brin's wife, Nicole Shanahan. Brin, a co-founder of Google, had previously invested $500,000 in Tesla. Google co-founder Sergey Brin...
BUSINESS
Fortune

‘I’m out millions of dollars’: Thousands of crypto investors have their life savings frozen as Voyager files for bankruptcy protection

Robert first came across Voyager Digital in March 2020. Like countless others, he decided to give the cryptocurrency broker a try. The platform was easy to navigate. It offered him an up to 9% annual percentage yield (APY)—much higher than a traditional savings account. It claimed to be FDIC (Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation) insured. And being a publicly traded company on the Toronto Stock Exchange, he thought, how bad could Voyager be?
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Online Dating Service#Metaverse#Linus Business#Web3 Technology#Business Economics#Tinder#Tinder Hinge#Techcrunch#Match Group
Fortune

The cofounder of a $4 billion VC firm says the bear market has Silicon Valley somewhere in the 5 stages of grief. ‘We’re probably somewhere between anger and bargaining’

Silicon Valley's VC industry is facing a slowdown that many are struggling to accept. Photo illustration by Fortune; Original photo by DNY59 via Getty Images. The venture capital market is slowing, and some VCs are having trouble accepting the news. At least that’s what Josh Wolfe, the co-founder of the...
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Internet
dailyhodl.com

Crypto Investors Are Accumulating These Digital Assets As Market Hits ‘Wall of Worry’: Analytics Firm Santiment

Crypto insights firm Santiment is revealing that the behaviors of a group of investors may be a negative sign for the market. According to Santiment, sharks, or entities that hold between 10,000 and 100,000 of a particular crypto asset, are accumulating stablecoins Tether (USDT) and USD Coin (USDC) even as the prices of crypto assets appreciate.
MARKETS
InvestorPlace

March Forward with Security Superstar Palantir Technologies

Today we’re pitting analyst against analyst, as one Wall Street expert seems to like Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) while another is decidedly cautious. At the same time, PLTR stock could get a nice boost as it secures a deal with the U.S. military that’s worth many millions of dollars.
COMPUTERS
Motley Fool

Got $5,000? Buy This World-Class Fintech Stock While It's Down 49%

PayPal's growth will vastly improve once eBay is completely out of the picture. The company's move to reduce its cost structure should boost its margins in the coming years. Despite its recent jump, PayPal still trades at an alluring valuation. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
STOCKS
kitco.com

The growing "bitcoin, not crypto" movement

It's easy to forget that before Terra/Luna and Celsius imploded, they were the hottest thing in crypto. Venture capitalists and others who invested early collected obscene yields while the value of their tokens soared. Bitcoin's returns looked small and frail by comparison. So vast amounts of capital flowed into Luna...
MARKETS
Business Insider

Business Insider

567K+
Followers
36K+
Post
283M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy