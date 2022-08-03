ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

DOJ sues former Trump advisor Peter Navarro for 'wrongfully retaining' communications covered under the Presidential Records Act

By Sonam Sheth
Business Insider
Business Insider
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OwKCR_0h3i6yo900
Former Trump trade advisor Peter Navarro. AP Photo/Andrew Harnik
  • The DOJ sued former Trump trade advisor Peter Navarro to turn over communications that it said are covered under the Presidential Records Act.
  • According to the complaint, Navarro used a ProtonMail account to send and receive such communications and did not copy them to his official government account.
  • The DOJ accused Navarro of "wrongfully retaining" the records and asked a court to compel him to turn them over and award other damages.

The Department of Justice on Wednesday filed a lawsuit against the former White House official Peter Navarro accusing him of "wrongfully retaining" presidential records "that are the property of the United States."

Navarro served under President Donald Trump from January 2017 to January 2021. He was director of the National Trade Council until April 2017 and director of the Office of Trade and Manufacturing Policy from then until Trump left the White House in 2021.

The DOJ alleged in its lawsuit that Navarro violated the Presidential Records Act, which requires presidents and White House staff to preserve official documents and communications including gifts received in office, letters, emails, text messages, and social media posts, and turn those items over to the National Archives at the end of a president's term.

According to the complaint, Navarro used a ProtonMail account while working at the White House to send and receive "messages constituting Presidential records."

He "did not copy each email or message constituting Presidential records that was sent or received on his non-official account or accounts to his official government email account," the lawsuit said. When the National Archives contacted Navarro after Trump left office to obtain the records that he hadn't copied to his government account, Navarro did not respond, the complaint continued.

The DOJ also tried obtaining the records from Navarro before filing its lawsuit. Specifically, department lawyers reached out to Navarro via email and USPS to secure the records that are covered by the PRA, but "discussions with Mr. Navarro's counsel to secure the return of Presidential records ultimately proved unsuccessful," the lawsuit said.

To that end, the department alleges that Navarro's "wrongful retention" of the records "violates District of Columbia law, federal common law, and the PRA." The US has asked the court to order Navarro to turn the records over, as well as "award all other relief that the Court deems appropriate," the complaint said.

The lawsuit is the latest in a growing list of legal troubles for Navarro, who will face a criminal contempt of Congress trial in November after unsuccessfully pushing for a later date in order to promote his new book.

He's one of several Trump White House officials who refused to comply with subpoenas for documents and testimony from the House select committee investigating the January 6 Capitol riot.

The committee referred some of those officials — including former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon, former chief of staff Mark Meadows, and former communications aide Dan Scavino — to the Justice Department for criminal prosecution. The department declined to bring formal charges against Scavino and Meadows but it charged Bannon with two misdemeanor counts of contempt of Congress. The case went to trial this summer, and Bannon was convicted last month.

Navarro, meanwhile, initially chose to represent himself after being indicted but brought on two defense lawyers the day before his arraignment. His defense team has since accused prosecutors of misconduct, alleging that they were "pushing very hard for a 'speedy trial'" as part of a strategy "to exploit the unrepresented."

Comments / 14

French Super Model
2d ago

Why are the ‘lock her up’ folks not all over Navarro? And trump for that matter. All this effort to hide their communications, seems pretty suspicious to me.

Reply(2)
8
Related
MSNBC

Another Trump lawyer publicly turns against his former client

Among the amazing things about Donald Trump’s presidency is the number of prominent officials from his team who've ended up denouncing him. These were key members of the administration who worked closely with Trump, saw how he made decisions, learned how he processed information, and ultimately concluded they didn’t want to have anything to do with the former president.
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Bannon
Person
Peter Navarro
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Doj#Protonmail#The Department Of Justice#The White House#The National Archives
Newsweek

Donald Trump 'Takes Back Over' Government in Four Months, Pastor Says

Reverend Shane Vaughn predicted that former President Donald Trump will be taking "back over" control of the government in four months, citing the upcoming midterm elections when Republicans are expected by many analysts to win back the House and possibly the Senate as well. Many Christian pastors and self-described prophets...
POTUS
Newsweek

Fact Check: Did Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner Make $640M in White House?

As the Joe Biden administration contends with new controversies surrounding the president's son, Hunter, left-leaning pundits have hit back, highlighting several well-documented financial scandals involving Donald Trump's family members. Alleged leaks from Hunter Biden's iCloud account have recently given Republican and pro-Trump supporters new material to further undermine Joe Biden's...
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
USPS
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
TheDailyBeast

Steve Bannon Now Accused of Defying Former Trump Campaign Staffer’s Subpoena

Steve Bannon, Donald Trump’s former chief strategist, has been accused of failing to comply with yet another subpoena—this time, from a former Trump 2016 campaign staffer whose lawyer says Bannon is a “key figure” in her sexual harassment suit. Jessica Denson, who is suing the Trump campaign for sexual discrimination and bullying, asked a judge this week to hold Bannon in civil contempt for failing to respond to the subpoena. “The whole point is to get him to sit for a deposition. That’s what we want. And civil courts have the power to do that. If necessary, by arrest,” one of Denson’s attorneys said. Denson filed her lawsuit in 2018 for millions in damages and first subpoenaed Bannon in November for documents related to her work with the campaign and a deposition. Denson’s attorneys say that despite multiple attempts to serve Bannon the subpoena and limited communication with his lawyer, they have been unable to reach him.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene says she ‘would be honoured’ to join Trump on 2024 presidential ticket

Republican Rep Marjorie Taylor Greene has publicly come out in support of the notion that she could hitch a ride on Donald Trump’s potential bid for the presidency in 2024, stating that she’d be “honoured” to run alongside him as his vice-president.“I think if he asked me I would definitely give that some strong consideration,” she said when asked by hosts during an interview on America’s Real Voice last week whether she’d be interested in being the twice-impeached president’s running mate.“I love President Trump. I never hide that fact,” she added, emphasising how she has both a “great relationship”...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
TheDailyBeast

Fox News Host Calls Out GOP for Not Joining Pelosi on Taiwan Trip

Fox News host Gillian Turner on Wednesday called out Republicans for not joining Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi’s recent trip to Taiwan—despite reportedly being invited—noting that their presence would have shown “solidarity.”Pelosi’s high-profile visit to Taiwan this week prompted quite a bit of saber-rattling from the Chinese government, which viewed the rare trip from a top-ranking U.S. official as a “major political provocation” to Beijing’s sovereignty.Additionally, as lawmakers on both sides of the aisle brace for a surge in international tensions over the trip, some are upset with the White House for seemingly hanging the speaker out to dry.Yet,...
FOREIGN POLICY
Business Insider

Lindsey Graham gives 'shout-out' to Putin as Senate votes on adding Finland and Sweden to NATO: 'Without you, we wouldn't be here'

Lindsey Graham mocked Putin as the Senate was set to vote on Finland's and Sweden's NATO accession. "Without you, we wouldn't be here," Graham said in comments directed at Putin. Russia's invasion of Ukraine pushed the historically neutral Nordic nations to seek NATO membership. Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham of South...
FOREIGN POLICY
Business Insider

Business Insider

567K+
Followers
36K+
Post
283M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy