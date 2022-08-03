ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bentonville, AR

Walmart has reportedly cut 200 jobs from its Bentonville, Arkansas, headquarters

By Áine Cain, Ben Tobin
Business Insider
Business Insider
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3enu2i_0h3i6xvQ00
A Walmart store. Bruce Bennett/Getty Images
  • Walmart has reportedly laid off hundreds of corporate workers.
  • According to a report from the Wall Street Journal, around 200 jobs have been nixed.
  • The news comes after multiple different large companies have instigated layoffs.

Walmart has reportedly laid off approximately 200 corporate employees from its Bentonville, Arkansas, headquarters.

The Wall Street Journal was first to report news of the layoffs, which predominantly affected the merchandising, global technology and real estate teams.

The news comes amid a sweep of layoffs at high-profile companies, from Microsoft to 7-Eleven. Walmart had previously sounded the alarm on its outlook, with CEO Doug McMillion releasing a statement on how "increasing levels of food and fuel inflation are affecting how customers spend."

At the end of last month, Walmart announced it expects a drop in profits for the second quarter and the 2023 fiscal year. Simultaneously, the retail giant directed store managers to promptly implement rollbacks on summer apparel and merchandise to off-load bloated inventories, according to an internal memo viewed by Insider.

"While we've made good progress clearing hardline categories, apparel in Walmart US is requiring more markdown dollars," McMillon said in a statement about the changed profit guidance. "We're now anticipating more pressure on general merchandise in the back half."

The layoffs come as Walmart still continues to wrestle with a plethora of excess inventory. In an in-depth report published by Insider in July, store-level employees detailed myriad pallets rendering floors unwalkable, towering boxes that have blocked access to places like private breastfeeding rooms and bathrooms, and outdoor trailers stuffed with overstock.

And analysts think the overstock problem will last well into 2023.

The "Great Regret" has also prompted large companies to reassess pandemic-era expansion, in the face of growing economic uncertainty. McMillon previously indicated that Walmart hired too many people during the pandemic.

Walmart did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment. But company spokeswoman Anne Hatfield told CNBC in a statement that the layoffs are meant to "better position the company for a strong future."

"Shoppers are changing. Customers are changing," she said. "We are doing some restructuring to make sure we're aligned."

Are you a Walmart employee who was laid off or know someone who was? Email acain@insider.com or btobin@insider.com or contact via the encrypted messaging app Signal +1 (703) 498-9171.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Newsweek

'Abandoned' Dollar Tree Stuns Shopper: 'Nobody Works Here'

A discount shopper said she arrived at her local Dollar Tree to find it wholly abandoned. Yolanda Jones recorded her unsuccessful visit to the store on Sunday. A TikTok video of her reaction, captioned "Dollar Tree now hiring," quickly shot up to 570,000 views. "So I decided to go to...
JENNINGS, MO
New York Culture

Is Walmart Closing Its Stores?

The pandemic changed businesses worldwide, and mega-giants like Walmart aren't an exception. Other stores like Costco, Kroger and Lidl decided to reduce the number of their open stores, and Walmart is taking the same route: unfortunately, several Walmart stores in the United States are set to shut down.
shefinds

Costco Shoppers Are Stocking Up On This Item In Stores 'Before The Price Increase' Hits

With the ongoing inflation, chances are you’ve seen some major price hikes at your local grocery stores and fast food chains. From Trader Joe’s to Starbucks, and even Chipotle, it’s no secret that plenty of retailers have been affected. Unfortunately, big-box store company Costco is no exception. As a matter of fact, there’s one particular item that’s experiencing a cost increase—and customers are not too happy about it.
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arkansas Business
City
Bentonville, AR
State
Arkansas State
Bentonville, AR
Business
Jake Wells

Some customers are now reluctant to use self-checkout

people shopping in storePhoto by PinAd (Creative Commons) Anytime you go shopping, you're probably noticing a common trend. There are more and more self-checkouts at stores and fewer cashiers there to ring up purchases for you. It can be faster and more convenient at times. Employers like self-checkout because it reduces labor costs. There are 21 Targets in Chicago alone, the most in the United States. You can staff each store with several cashiers or you can have one area of self-checkouts.
CHICAGO, IL
MotorBiscuit

Walmart Just Bought 4,500 Canoos, so What’s a Canoo?

This week, Walmart bought 4,500 Canoo Lifestyle Vehicles. Immediately, that sent a lot of people to their keyboards to search “Canoo Lifestyle Vehicle.” Canoo has been promising that we will start to see its van-like all-electric vehicles soon. But much of what they can do is still a mystery, and many are still unfamiliar with the EV maker Canoo, which aims to be the next Tesla.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Layoffs#Food Drink#Business Industry#Retail Industry#Linus Business#Business Economics#The Wall Street Journal#Walmart Us
GOBankingRates

7 Secret Money Traps at Walmart

Every time you go shopping and think you've stumbled on a good deal, the truth is, you've actually been manipulated at least a little bit into thinking as much. While some of the deals you get truly...
SHOPPING
shefinds

McDonald's Quietly Removes Drinks From The Dollar Menu—Customers Are So Mad About This Price Change!

McDonald’s is making changes to their dollar menu once again amid the surging inflation—and customers are definitely not happy about it. According to a recent article published by Eat This, Not That!, “The Wall Street Journal reports that many locations have decided to quietly remove soda and other cold beverages from the Dollar Menu.” As a result, customers are left with limited options when it comes to what they can buy for a buck at the fast food chain.
RESTAURANTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Walmart
CBS News

Used car market bubble on the verge of exploding

Experts warn that the market bubble for used cars might explode in the coming months. Wholesale prices for used cars reportedly increased 44% in November 2021 compared to one year before. CBS News' Tanya Rivero and Elaine Quijano sit down with Lisa Beilfuss Popeo, a senior writer for Barron's, to discuss the used car market, its relation to a rise in car repossessions, and when Americans can expect the market to stabilize.
BUYING CARS
Reuters

Deere & Co mower production to move from Iowa to Mexico plant

MEXICO CITY, July 29 (Reuters) - U.S. farm equipment maker Deere & Co (DE.N) will be moving production of mower conditioners, which are tractor attachments with rolling discs to cut and crush hay, from a factory in Ottumwa, Iowa, to an existing plant in Mexico over the next 18 months, the company said.
OTTUMWA, IA
Business Insider

Business Insider

567K+
Followers
36K+
Post
283M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy