Cannstatter 150th Labor Day Weekend Volksfest on September 3 - 5, 2022Marilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
9 Hidden Gems in Delaware That Most People Don't Even Know ExistTravel MavenDelaware State
Family Donates Revolutionary War SwordGregory VellnerWashington Crossing, PA
Camden woman convicted of murdering 17-month-old son, acquitted of murder-for-hire chargesLavinia ThompsonCamden, NJ
Carmelo Anthony And Dwight Howard? This Team Should Sign Both
Carmelo Anthony and Dwight Howard are still free agents on August 5. I believe that the New York Knicks should sign both former All-Stars. Both played on the Los Angeles Lakers last season.
NBA・
Bill Russell's 66-year-old University of San Francisco high jump record may never be broken
Russell was once one of the best high jumpers in the world.
Ja Morant Makes Huge Announcement On Friday
On Friday, Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant made an announcement on Twitter. The Grizzlies lost in the second-round of the NBA Playoffs this past season to the Golden State Warriors.
Revisiting Coveted Air Jordan 3 Retro Models Ahead of the "Desert Elephant" Release
Ahead of the upcoming “Desert Elephant” drop, Hypebeast rounds up memorable Air Jordan 3 Retro models that have struck a chord in the sneaker sphere. The famed silhouette continues to reinvent its signature elephant motif through cross-over collaborations, introducing some of the most visually arresting colorways within the Air Jordan lineup. The following roundup features noteworthy collaborations with influential labels A Ma Maniére and Fragment Design, alongside a curated range of boundary-pushing colorways that continue to reverberate in sneaker discourse.
Where To Buy The Nike Air Max Penny “Orlando”
Among the more excruciating “What If?” possibilities in NBA history falls on none other than Anfernee “Penny” Hardaway, the Memphis stand-out that rose to stardom alongside Shaquille O’neal in Orlando. Penny had the handles of a point guard and the physicality of a small forward in a shooting guard’s body, and after reaching the NBA Finals in just his second season, the future was clearly his to lose.
NBA's Iman Shumpert Arrested For Felony Weed Possession At Dallas Airport
NBA player Iman Shumpert was arrested for having a "sizeable" amount of marijuana in his backpack at the Dallas/Fort Worth Airport on Saturday ... TMZ Sports has learned. According to the police report, officers responded to a potential drug violation call around 2:40 PM ... after TSA screeners found a plastic bag filled with a "green leafy substance" in Shumpert's bag, which he admitted was weed.
Kate Upton absolutely crushed the red carpet at All-Star Game
Albert Pujols wasn’t the only person who proved at the MLB All-Star Game festivities this week that he can still soak up the spotlight. Kate Upton made one heck of a statement, too. Upton, who is married to Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander, absolutely dominated the “Red Carpet Show”...
This Bold Trade Sends Lakers’ Anthony Davis To Bulls
Ask yourself this question: if you were an NBA superstar, would you want to play in front of your hometown crowd?. The instinctual answer may be yes for most. It’s easy to envision yourself performing in front of family and friends. Furthermore, even the strangers in the audience will love you a little more as a hometown hero.
Air Jordan 2 Low “Cherrywood” Releasing December 3rd
The Air Jordan 2 continuous its dichotomous nature as the 1987 model appears in both OG-style color-blocking and far-out design concepts through collaborative routes. Nina Chanel Abney and Union Los Angeles have done impressive jobs at re-imagining the second Air Jordan model, but Jordan Brand’s also sticking to the proven formula of simple colorway swaps for its upcoming release slate.
Twelve Can’t Miss Sneaker News Headlines From July 16th to July 22nd
Given the number of swoosh and Jumpman logos that appear on hardwood courts, storied pitches and other battlegrounds, it’s difficult avoiding work coming out from NIKE, Inc.’s world headquarters. Over the last week, official and unofficial looks at upcoming Air Jordan retros, Nike Air Max models and more...
Scottie Pippen Drops Major Truth Bomb On The Chicago Bulls: "They’re Just Not A Team That’s Built For The Postseason.”
Former Chicago Bulls superstar Scottie Pippen is one of the most accomplished players the basketball world has ever seen. As a 7x All-Star, 10x All-Defensive player, and 6x champion, there isn't much that he hasn't seen or done at the NBA level. So when he was asked to give his...
Olive-Colored Reflective Panels Cover This Nike Air Max 95
While not in the midst of any milestone anniversary, the Nike Air Max 95 has been emerging in handfuls of colorways as of recent. For its next ensemble, the Sergio Lozano-design has seemingly turned to military garb for its inspiration, donning a near-tonal olive green look. Light grey contrast arrives via swoosh logos and other branding, while the majority of the sole unit indulges in a black arrangement that makes the Air Max sneaker perfect for autumn and winter. In addition to the original reflective detailing that has been featured on Lozano’s work since 1995, the impending drop boasts a swoosh-covered reflective panel near the vamp that wraps around the entirety of the upper. In the right lighting situation, the design cue helps bring the muted offering alive.
Every Time The Chicago Bulls Come To Boston, Dennis Rodman Would Buy Out Toys-R-Us And Deliver To The Boston Children's Hospital: No Cameras, No Reporters
Dennis Rodman is one of the most colorful personalities the sport of basketball has ever seen. While he was considered outlandish for his time, Rodman never let anything off the court stop him from achieving great success on the court. Rodman is a 5-time champion and is regarded as one of the greatest rebounders of all time.
Jamal Crawford: 'I would've played even longer if I knew the stuff I know now'
Jamal Crawford, a three-time winner of NBA Sixth Man of the Year, played 20 professional seasons before officially announcing his retirement. During a recent segment on his show, Jalen Rose argued that Crawford deserves to be in the Basketball Hall of Fame. Rose and former NBA player Matt Barnes both included Crawford as one of the top 5 ball-handlers of all time.
Rockets Legend Reminds Ja Morant Who Michael Jordan Was During The 90s
Houston Rockets legend Vernon Maxwell in disbelief over Ja Morant's statement saying he could beat Michael Jordan one-on-one in the 1990s.
Report: Lakers discussed joining 3-team proposal that involved Mitchell to Knicks, Westbrook to Jazz and key veterans to L.A.
The Los Angeles Lakers are trying their best to revitalize their roster ahead of the 2022-23 regular season. While the Lakers haven’t had any luck finding a new home for former MVP Russell Westbrook, they’ve seemingly made quite an effort to move the guard. According to Michael Scotto...
Official Images Of The Air Jordan 3 Retro SE “Archaeo Brown”
The Air Jordan 3 debuted in 1988 in Chicago Bulls-friendly colors. Recent years, however, have seen Tinker Hatfield’s first design for #23 take on fashion-forward styles. Case in point?: The upcoming “Archaeo Brown” retro. Reminiscent of the Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG “Hand Crafted” that launched...
Jordan Brand Adds The Two Trey To The Upcoming PSG Collection
For years now, Jordan Brand and Paris Saint-Germain have upheld tradition, celebrating their marriage by way of classic Jordans — such as the AJ4 and AJ7 — as well as a host of apparel and accessories. 2022 is certainly no exception, as the two are offering not just an Air Jordan 5 Low but also a matching Jordan Two Trey.
Golden State Warriors' 2023 Title Odds Revealed
The Warriors have good odds to repeat next season
Two Retro Air Jordans Dropping This Week
Jordan Brand is releasing the Air Jordan 8 and Air Jordan 3 in new colorways.
