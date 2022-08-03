ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

hypebeast.com

Revisiting Coveted Air Jordan 3 Retro Models Ahead of the "Desert Elephant" Release

Ahead of the upcoming “Desert Elephant” drop, Hypebeast rounds up memorable Air Jordan 3 Retro models that have struck a chord in the sneaker sphere. The famed silhouette continues to reinvent its signature elephant motif through cross-over collaborations, introducing some of the most visually arresting colorways within the Air Jordan lineup. The following roundup features noteworthy collaborations with influential labels A Ma Maniére and Fragment Design, alongside a curated range of boundary-pushing colorways that continue to reverberate in sneaker discourse.
sneakernews.com

Where To Buy The Nike Air Max Penny “Orlando”

Among the more excruciating “What If?” possibilities in NBA history falls on none other than Anfernee “Penny” Hardaway, the Memphis stand-out that rose to stardom alongside Shaquille O’neal in Orlando. Penny had the handles of a point guard and the physicality of a small forward in a shooting guard’s body, and after reaching the NBA Finals in just his second season, the future was clearly his to lose.
TMZ.com

NBA's Iman Shumpert Arrested For Felony Weed Possession At Dallas Airport

NBA player Iman Shumpert was arrested for having a "sizeable" amount of marijuana in his backpack at the Dallas/Fort Worth Airport on Saturday ... TMZ Sports has learned. According to the police report, officers responded to a potential drug violation call around 2:40 PM ... after TSA screeners found a plastic bag filled with a "green leafy substance" in Shumpert's bag, which he admitted was weed.
sneakernews.com

Air Jordan 2 Low “Cherrywood” Releasing December 3rd

The Air Jordan 2 continuous its dichotomous nature as the 1987 model appears in both OG-style color-blocking and far-out design concepts through collaborative routes. Nina Chanel Abney and Union Los Angeles have done impressive jobs at re-imagining the second Air Jordan model, but Jordan Brand’s also sticking to the proven formula of simple colorway swaps for its upcoming release slate.
sneakernews.com

Twelve Can’t Miss Sneaker News Headlines From July 16th to July 22nd

Given the number of swoosh and Jumpman logos that appear on hardwood courts, storied pitches and other battlegrounds, it’s difficult avoiding work coming out from NIKE, Inc.’s world headquarters. Over the last week, official and unofficial looks at upcoming Air Jordan retros, Nike Air Max models and more...
sneakernews.com

Olive-Colored Reflective Panels Cover This Nike Air Max 95

While not in the midst of any milestone anniversary, the Nike Air Max 95 has been emerging in handfuls of colorways as of recent. For its next ensemble, the Sergio Lozano-design has seemingly turned to military garb for its inspiration, donning a near-tonal olive green look. Light grey contrast arrives via swoosh logos and other branding, while the majority of the sole unit indulges in a black arrangement that makes the Air Max sneaker perfect for autumn and winter. In addition to the original reflective detailing that has been featured on Lozano’s work since 1995, the impending drop boasts a swoosh-covered reflective panel near the vamp that wraps around the entirety of the upper. In the right lighting situation, the design cue helps bring the muted offering alive.
Yardbarker

Every Time The Chicago Bulls Come To Boston, Dennis Rodman Would Buy Out Toys-R-Us And Deliver To The Boston Children's Hospital: No Cameras, No Reporters

Dennis Rodman is one of the most colorful personalities the sport of basketball has ever seen. While he was considered outlandish for his time, Rodman never let anything off the court stop him from achieving great success on the court. Rodman is a 5-time champion and is regarded as one of the greatest rebounders of all time.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jamal Crawford: 'I would've played even longer if I knew the stuff I know now'

Jamal Crawford, a three-time winner of NBA Sixth Man of the Year, played 20 professional seasons before officially announcing his retirement. During a recent segment on his show, Jalen Rose argued that Crawford deserves to be in the Basketball Hall of Fame. Rose and former NBA player Matt Barnes both included Crawford as one of the top 5 ball-handlers of all time.
sneakernews.com

Official Images Of The Air Jordan 3 Retro SE “Archaeo Brown”

The Air Jordan 3 debuted in 1988 in Chicago Bulls-friendly colors. Recent years, however, have seen Tinker Hatfield’s first design for #23 take on fashion-forward styles. Case in point?: The upcoming “Archaeo Brown” retro. Reminiscent of the Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG “Hand Crafted” that launched...
sneakernews.com

Jordan Brand Adds The Two Trey To The Upcoming PSG Collection

For years now, Jordan Brand and Paris Saint-Germain have upheld tradition, celebrating their marriage by way of classic Jordans — such as the AJ4 and AJ7 — as well as a host of apparel and accessories. 2022 is certainly no exception, as the two are offering not just an Air Jordan 5 Low but also a matching Jordan Two Trey.
