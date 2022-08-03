Callaway Launches Refreshed Chevy Silverado, GMC Sierra SC602 Supercharger Package

Read on gmauthority.com
2023 Corvette Z06 Is Cheaper, Faster Than These Cars
At this point, it should be obvious that the 2023 Chevy Corvette Z06 offers impressive speed for relatively little money. However, the full scope of that statement isn’t revealed until we start delving into the C8 Corvette Z06 spec sheet and comparing the figures against a selection of modern performance vehicles – which is exactly what we’re doing in the following GM Authority spec breakdown.
2023 GMC Canyon: What We Know And Expect
GM recently released a fresh teaser image for the next-generation 2023 GMC Canyon, priming the midsize pickup’s debut scheduled for August 11th. Now, we’re rounding up all the latest info on what we know and expect with regard to the upcoming 2023 GMC Canyon. Model Line. The big...
2022 GMC Canyon Park Assist Constraint Resolved
The 2022 GMC Canyon debuts the eighth model year for the latest second-gen midsize pickup, introducing a handful of updates and changes compared to the lightly updated 2021 model year. Now, GM Authority has learned that 2022 GMC Canyon’s park assist feature constraint has been resolved. According to GM...
All-New 2023 Chevy Colorado Confirmed For Mexico
Shortly after the world debut of the all-new 2023 Chevy Colorado on July 28th in Detroit, General Motors confirmed the third-generation Chevrolet midsize pickup’s arrival in Mexico. The automaker’s Mexican subsidiary shared all the details of the all-new 2023 Chevy Colorado for the public and the Spanish-speaking press, confirming...
2022 GMC Acadia Heated Seat Retrofits Now Under Way
Heated front seats (RPO code KA1), ventilated front seats (RPO KU9) and heated rear outboard seats (RPO KA6) returned to the 2022 GMC Acadia in the spring after GM was forced to pull these features from certain examples of the vehicle due to the semiconductor chip shortage. The automaker has now begun to retrofit these features to certain 2022 GMC Acadia models, GM Authority has learned, with affected vehicles set to be served through a customer satisfaction program.
1961 Chevy Corvette Big Brake Fuelie Monterey Bound
There were plenty of changes to the Chevy Corvette for 1961. The heavy chrome teeth in the grille were replaced by an argent silver-finished grid of thin horizontal and vertical bars, the rear end was restyled with the “duck tail” that would carry through on the 1963-1967 Corvette convertibles (the gas door would be relocated to the center of the rear deck for Mid-Year Corvettes), and with the back half redesign came the four tail lights, a Corvette hallmark. The new rear-end styling also necessitated the relocation of the exhaust exit, which was moved to under the body just behind the rear tires. Headlight bezels were painted body color instead of being chrome plated. The transmission tunnel width shrunk slightly, allowing a bit more interior space.
Small Cadillac EV Looks Very Similar To Chevy Equinox EV
GM is stepping into the all-electric vehicle space with a wide variety of new models across its various brands, including a new small Cadillac EV crossover and the new Chevy Equinox EV. Now, we’re comparing the upcoming Cadillac EV with the new Chevy Equinox EV in terms of exterior styling.
Chevrolet Argentina Sales Jump 52 Percent In June 2022
Chevrolet Argentina sales jumped 52 percent to 3,087 units in June 2022. The figures place Chevrolet as the fifth best-selling automobile brand in Argentina during the month, behind Toyota, Fiat, Volkswagen and Renault. Individual model sales performance was as follows:. Chevrolet Camaro sales were flat at 0 units. Chevrolet Cobalt...
2023 Chevy Colorado Gets New Tailgate Storage System
Debuting a fresh third generation for the midsize pickup nameplate, the 2023 Chevy Colorado introduces a broad range of changes and updates over the preceding 2022 model year. Among these is a new tailgate storage system, as detailed right here in the following GM Authority feature spotlight. The new tailgate...
2023 Chevy Traverse Gets New Radiant Red Tintcoat Color: First Look
The 2023 Chevy Traverse adds two new exterior colors to its palette: Sterling Gray Metallic and Radiant Red Tintcoat. Here’s our first look at the new Red hue. Assigned RPO code GNT and touch-up paint code WA-170H, Radiant Red Tintcoat is one of eight exterior colors offered on the full-size crossover, which include:
2023 Chevy Colorado Won’t Offer Super Cruise
The 2023 Chevy Colorado made its formal introduction late last month, ushering in a brand-new third generation for the midsize pickup nameplate. Notably, the 2023 Chevy Colorado will not offer the GM Super Cruise semi-autonomous driver assist system. GM confirmed that the 2023 Chevy Colorado would not offer Super Cruise...
Cadillac Brand Incentives Down 57 Percent In Q2 2022
Incentive spending at the Cadillac luxury brand fell 57 percent in Q2 2022, however Cadillac’s incentives remained the highest of the four GM brands and saw the smallest year-over-year decrease. Cadillac spent an average of $2,634 per vehicle on incentives in Q2 2022, down 57.1 percent from $6,136 in...
Chevy Equinox Discount Takes $1,200 Off In August 2022
In August 2022, a Chevy Equinox discount takes $1,200 off the 2022 Chevy Equinox. The Bow Tie brand also offers interest-free financing for up to 60 months on the compact crossover, while the Chevy Open Road sales event that has been extended through August allows well-qualified buyers to enjoy no payments for 90 days.
2023 Cadillac CT4-V Blackwing Gets New Vehicle Wrap
The 2023 Cadillac CT4 is the fourth model year for the luxury sedan nameplate, with the high-performance 2023 CT4-V Blackwing introducing a few updates and changes over the range-topper’s initial 2022 model year. Among these is the introduction of a new vehicle wrap, GM Authority has learned. According to...
You Could Win A 2023 Corvette Z06
With its be-winged widebody stance and a brand-new V8 engine that zings all the way to 8,600 rpm, the 2023 Chevy Corvette Z06 is nothing short of breathtaking. Now, Corvette Z06 fans have a shot at putting this 70th Anniversary Edition Convertible in their driveway with a new sweepstakes. Get...
Upcoming Chevy Small Car Begins Production In China
After GM Authority exclusively reported that an upcoming Chevy small sedan had been leaked in China last week, Chevrolet‘s new vehicle has just officially started production in the Asian country. General Motors’ SAIC-GM-Wuling (SGMW) joint venture in China announced the production start of Chevy’s upcoming small car codenamed “310C.”...
This 1969 Buick Riviera Is The Hot Wheels Legends Tour Winner From El Segundo
A custom 1969 Buick Riviera lowrider has won the El Segundo leg of the 2022 Hot Wheels Legends Tour and will now go on to compete for top honors in the global semifinals later this year. This stunning 1969 Buick Riviera was brought out to the Hot Wheels Legends Tour...
Chevy Silverado Most Considered Non-Luxury Vehicle In Q2 2022, Says Report
The Chevy Silverado 1500 was the top most-considered non-luxury vehicle during Q2 of the 2022 calendar year, per a recent report from Kelley Blue Book and Cox Automotive. In its recent Q2 2022 Brand Watch report, Kelley Blue Book outlined which models consumers were considering for purchase in a variety of different categories and segments. Established in 2007, the latest study includes both mobile and desktop users, a change implemented as of January 1st, 2022, thus providing a better response rate and more diverse group of respondents. Previously, results were based on desktop users only.
2023 Chevy Bolt EV Configurator Live
The 2023 Chevy Bolt EV began rolling off the production line at the GM Lake Orion plant in Michigan on July 21st. To coincide with this recent launch, GM has now gone live with the online configurator tool for the 2023 Chevy Bolt EV, which allows prospective buyers to equip the vehicle with different features and options and view a complete pricing summary of their preferred specification.
2023 Cadillac XT6 Gets New Argent Silver Metallic Color: First Look
The 2023 Cadillac XT6 adds three new exterior colors to its palette: Radiant Red Tintcoat, Opulent Blue Metallic, and Argent Silver Metallic. Here’s our first look at the new Silver hue. Assigned RPO code GXD and touch-up paint code WA-130H, Argent Silver Metallic is one of eight exterior colors...
