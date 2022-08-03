Read on www.wclo.com
Man charged with escaping Rock Valley Community Programs
A 41-year-old man is charged in federal court with escape after failing to report to Rock Valley Community Programs in Janesville. William L. Paul had been ordered to report to the sober living home on April 29th as part of a conviction for a felony in federal court in the Northern District in Illinois.
Two local residents pardoned by Governor Evers Friday
Two Rock County residents are among 49 people granted pardons by Governor Tony Evers Friday. According to a news release, Derek Ace fled from police and crashed into a street light 15 years ago. He now lives in Janesville and has started a photography business in addition to maintaining employment with the same company for two decades.
Humes road to see lanes open
Traffic will soon be able to move in both directions on Humes Road on Janesville’s North Side. Batterman lead engineer Lance Wagner says one of the busiest stretches in Janesville will open as they open the closed leg between US – 14 and Pontiac Drive on the night of August 31st into the morning of September 1st.
Beloit begins hydrant flushing program
The City of Beloit has begun their annual fire hydrant flushing program. Public Works Director Bill Frisbee says that due to the pressure in which they flush the hydrants, residents could experience dips in water pressure and water discoloration. If residents do experience any discoloration, Frisbee recommends running their bathtubs...
United Way still seeking projects for Day of Caring
The United Way Blackhawk Region is still short on projects for the hundreds of volunteers who attend the annual campaign kickoff breakfast on September 14th. President and CEO Mary Fanning-Penny says any non-profit, club, or service organization can apply by Friday, August 12th. Past projects have included assembling playground equipment,...
City of Beloit names Public Works Director
The City of Beloit has announced Bill Frisbee as the new Public Works Director. Frisbee, who has been serving as the interim director for the last month, says he’s gotten to know some of the other parts of Public Works and believes it makes him a great fit for the full time role.
SWWDB hosting virtual job fair
The Southwest Wisconsin Workforce Development Board is hosting a virtual job on August 19th from 10:00 until noon. Business Services Manager Gail Graham says that attending a virtual job fair can be intimidating, so they’re offering in-person help at the Rock County Job Center in Janesville during the job fair.
Janesville City Council considers allowing bow hunting at Rotary Gardens
A local botanical garden is dealing with a deer problem. Rotary Gardens Executive Committee Chair Randy Hughes says deer have caused tens of thousands of dollars in damage. Hughes says in 2022 deer have eaten 6,00 tulips, 150 arborvitae hedges, 400 other woody plants, and 600 hostas. Hughes says deterrent...
Beloit farmers market site of COVID vaccine clinic
A community COVID vaccine clinic will be held at the Beloit Farmers Market Saturday in downtown Beloit. Rock County Public Health communications specialist Jessica Turner says the clinic will be from 8:00 until 1:00 for anyone from the age of six months and up. The vaccine will be free and no insurance or identification is needed to get one.
