Hollywood’s Unions Praise Gov. Newsom’s Pledge To Sign Bill Extending California’s Film & TV Tax Incentives Program

California Gov. Gavin Newsom ’s promise to sign a bill that would extend the state’s $330 million-a-year film and television production tax credit program until 2030 is receiving high praise from the Entertainment Union Coalition , whose members include SAG-AFTRA , the DGA , the California IATSE Council, Teamsters Local 399 and Laborers International Union of North America Local 724.

The bill – SB 485, authored by state Sen. Anthony Portantino – would extend the annual $330 million in tax incentives to qualified film and TV productions, which is set to expire in 2025.

“Today Governor Newsom gave the 163,000 women and men we represent who work in the California film and television industry a lifeline,” the EUC said in a statement. “With the announcement that he will sign SB 485 into law, extending the California Film & Television Tax Credit Program to 2030, Governor Newsom has assured a future where our members can continue to work at jobs they love, in the state they call home, and be present as members of their families and communities.

“We thank Governor Newsom for his longstanding support of working families, culminating in his announcement today. We thank the bill’s author, Senator Portantino for his steadfast commitment to keeping this industry and those who work in it in California. We look forward to working with Go Biz Director Dee Dee Myers and the Administration to protect the jobs we have now and bring more of these good jobs home.”

The bill, which already has passed the state Senate, was heard today in Assembly Appropriations and next will go to the full Assembly. If approved, as is expected, it would be signed by the governor later this month.

In announcing that he will sign SB 485, the post- Roe v. Wade abortion debate clearly also was on the governor’s mind.

“As other states roll back people’s rights, California will continue to protect fundamental freedoms for all and welcome businesses that stand up for their employees,” Newsom said in a statement today. “Extending this program will help ensure California’s world-renowned entertainment industry continues to drive economic growth with good jobs and a diverse, inclusive workforce.”

According to the governor’s office, the tax incentives program has been shows to generate $24 in economic activity for every $1 invested, “spurring tens of billions of dollars in economic output, helping create over 110,000 jobs, and bringing shows and films to California. Extending the Film & Television Tax Credit Program will help the state’s ongoing efforts to retain its status as the world’s film and TV production capital, a status long earned due to its superior crews, talent, infrastructure, weather, locations, and a host of other attributes that lead to business and creative success.”

The governor’s office noted that his announcement “comes as hundreds of showrunners demand that production companies implement protocols to protect pregnant employees in states where abortion is outlawed.”

Responding to Newsom’s announcement, California Film Commission said that it “stands ready to help all projects – including those that reject states where fundamental rights are under assault – make the most of all that California has to offer.”

“The Governor’s actions today speak to the values held by so many people across the film and TV production industry,” said Colleen Bell, the Film Commission’s executive director. “More than ever, California offers the best value and the best values.”

Bell also noted that the creative community has unique influence and therefore, unique responsibility. “Working in and supporting a state that violates basic freedoms is antithetical to the industry’s core values,” she added. “It’s also bad business.”

“California is the entertainment capital of the world, and it is exciting and appropriate for the state to invest in keeping and expanding its impact,” Portantino said. “The economic benefit from extending the Film and Television Tax Credit Program creates thousands of jobs for talented crafts people and generates significant revenue for our budget. I am grateful to Governor Newsom for his unwavering support and leadership for enhancing this historic industry – which is unique to California. Talent and industry need certainty to compete with other states and the tax credit program extension does just that.”