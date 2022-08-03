Daniel Cormier: Colby Covington Dealing With ‘Serious Injuries’ From Masvidal Attack

Jon Jones addresses criticism about his speed at heavyweight. Jones gives a status update on his heavyweight debut. Jon Jones has been spending his days getting ready for a debut at heavyweight. After spending 12 years fighting at 205 pounds, Jones shocked many in 2020 when he decided to relinquish his light heavyweight title and announced his intentions to jump up in weight. Since that announcement in May of 2020, Jones has been preparing his body to be capable of fighting at heavyweight. Periodically he will share some training videos of himself packing on the pounds. He recently shared a post of himself hitting pads and in true MMA Twitter fashion, the fans had some remakes for the former champion.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO