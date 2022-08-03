ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A 19-year-old man was killed and a 16-year-old boy was injured in a shooting that happened in North City Friday afternoon. The shooting happened near the intersection of Salisbury and 21st Street around 3:00 p.m., police tell News 4. Cameron Carroll, 19, of Florissant, was shot in the head and a 16-year-old boy was shot in the abdomen. Both victims were taken to a hospital, where Carroll died. The other victim was listed in critical but stable condition.

FLORISSANT, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO