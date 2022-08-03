NFL to appeal six-game suspension of Browns QB Deshaun Watson

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson was welcomed with cheers during Saturday's training camp, the first day of practice that was open to fans. Jake Furr/News Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK

The NFL announced Wednesday that it plans to appeal the six-game suspension levied against Cleveland Browns' quarterback Deshaun Watson.

Judge Sue L. Robinson made the judgment against Watson earlier this week for violating the league's personal-conduct policy involving more than 20 allegations of sexual misconduct and sexual assault stemming from visits to more than a dozen massage therapists.

"On Monday, Judge Sue L. Robinson, the independent Disciplinary Officer jointly appointed by the NFL and NFL Players Association, issued her ruling in the Personal Conduct Policy matter regarding Deshaun Watson," a statement released by the NFL said Wednesday. "Under the 2020 NFL-NFLPA collective bargaining agreement ("CBA"), the factual findings of the Disciplinary Officer are binding and may not be appealed. Judge Robinson found that Mr. Watson violated the NFL's Personal Conduct Policy on multiple occasions and suspended him for six games. The CBA affords the NFL and NFLPA the right to appeal the discipline imposed by the Disciplinary Officer. Such an appeal must be filed within three days and would be heard by the Commissioner or his designee.

"The NFL notified the NFLPA that it will appeal Judge Robinson's disciplinary decision and filed its brief this afternoon. Commissioner Roger Goodell will determine who will hear the appeal."

The NFL had until Thursday to file an appeal.

Before Judge Robinson handed down Watson's six-game suspension on Monday, the NFLPA announced they would not appeal the decision and encouraged the NFL to do the same.

The NFL also presented Watson with a different deal before Judge Robinson's ruling. The NFL reportedly offered Watson a 12-game suspension, including a fine nearing $10 million, which was rejected.

Watson sat out the entire 2021 season with the Houston Texans after the allegations against him began to surface.

In March, the Texans traded Watson to the Cleveland Browns, where he signed a five-year, $230 million contract with the team.