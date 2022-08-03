Doc Rivers Apparently Admits That Ben Simmons Left The Philadelphia 76ers Because Of The Relationship With Joel Embiid

Read on www.yardbarker.com
Gerald Snyder
3d ago
u can't convince me doc wasn't part of the problem the situation is over and doc still keeps running his mouth. dude just shut up it's done with and let bye gones be bye gones
J. H. Spencer
3d ago
Embiid plays injured where Simmons sits out when his feelings are hurt. Games are not won by wimping out.
Matthew Hernandez
3d ago
maybe ones gay ? and made a move on the other ? idk I still haven't seen a clear answer. so just speculation here.
