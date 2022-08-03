ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Doc Rivers Apparently Admits That Ben Simmons Left The Philadelphia 76ers Because Of The Relationship With Joel Embiid

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Yardbarker
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.yardbarker.com

Comments / 34

Gerald Snyder
3d ago

u can't convince me doc wasn't part of the problem the situation is over and doc still keeps running his mouth. dude just shut up it's done with and let bye gones be bye gones

Reply(2)
10
J. H. Spencer
3d ago

Embiid plays injured where Simmons sits out when his feelings are hurt. Games are not won by wimping out.

Reply(3)
21
Matthew Hernandez
3d ago

maybe ones gay ? and made a move on the other ? idk I still haven't seen a clear answer. so just speculation here.

Reply
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

‘They got guns on me’: Vernon Maxwell nearly stabbed Hakeem Olajuwon in wild halftime fight before police intervened

Vernon Maxwell was one of the toughest dudes in the NBA during his day. This man did not take any nonsense from anyone — not even his teammates. So much so, that he once literally attempted to stab Houston Rockets teammate Hakeen Olajuwon during a wild halftime fight. Maxwell made his revelation during a recent […] The post ‘They got guns on me’: Vernon Maxwell nearly stabbed Hakeem Olajuwon in wild halftime fight before police intervened appeared first on ClutchPoints.
HOUSTON, TX
TMZ.com

NBA's Iman Shumpert Arrested For Felony Weed Possession At Dallas Airport

NBA player Iman Shumpert was arrested for having a "sizeable" amount of marijuana in his backpack at the Dallas/Fort Worth Airport on Saturday ... TMZ Sports has learned. According to the police report, officers responded to a potential drug violation call around 2:40 PM ... after TSA screeners found a plastic bag filled with a "green leafy substance" in Shumpert's bag, which he admitted was weed.
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
County
Philadelphia, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Basketball
City
Philadelphia, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Basketball
Larry Brown Sports

Ex-NBA champion arrested at airport with marijuana, ammunition

A former NBA player was arrested at the airport on Saturday due to drug possession, and he also had ammunition in his possession, according to a report. TMZ Sports reported on Wednesday that Iman Shumpert was arrested at Dallas/Fort Worth Airport after TSA screeners found a plastic bag filled with a “green leafy substance.” Shumpert admitted the substance was marijuana.
FORT WORTH, TX
PopSugar

LeBron James and His High School Sweetheart Savannah Have a Trio of Superstar Kids

The only thing LeBron James loves more than basketball is his family. The four-time NBA champion shares sons Lebron "Bronny" Jr. and Bryce and daughter Zhuri with his high school sweetheart Savannah, whom he married in 2013. The James clan racked up quite a TikTok following during quarantine, especially after several of their TikTok dance clips went viral.
KIDS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Harden
Person
Ben Simmons
Person
Doc Rivers
Person
Joel Embiid
Person
Vince Carter
Person
Kevin Durant
Yardbarker

Watch: Mets ball boy commits big blunder interrupting Max Scherzer

A New York Mets ball boy inadvertently invited the wrath of Max Scherzer on Saturday night. Scherzer pitched a dominant 7 innings, striking out 11 in his Mets’ 6-2 win over the Atlanta Braves in the second game of a doubleheader. Scherzer was getting set to face Travis d’Arnaud to start the fifth when he was interrupted.
QUEENS, NY
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jamal Crawford: 'I would've played even longer if I knew the stuff I know now'

Jamal Crawford, a three-time winner of NBA Sixth Man of the Year, played 20 professional seasons before officially announcing his retirement. During a recent segment on his show, Jalen Rose argued that Crawford deserves to be in the Basketball Hall of Fame. Rose and former NBA player Matt Barnes both included Crawford as one of the top 5 ball-handlers of all time.
SEATTLE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Atlanta Hawks
Yardbarker

Carmelo Anthony And Dwight Howard? This Team Should Sign Both

I believe that the New York Knicks should sign both of them. The Knicks are coached by Tom Thibodeau, who is known to love playing veterans. Anthony had some of the best years of his career playing for the Knicks, and he is a scorer that can be relied upon to hit the open shot.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Brooklyn Nets
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Atlanta Hawks
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
NBC Sports

Sixers' preseason schedule includes two meetings with Cavs

The Sixers and Cavs will get to know each other a bit better this preseason. Two of the four matchups on the Sixers’ 2022-23 preseason slate are with Cleveland. Below is the Sixers’ full schedule, which the team announced Friday afternoon. The two home games will air on NBC Sports Philadelphia.
NBA
Us Weekly

All the NBA Players the Kardashian-Jenner Family Have Dated: Lamar Odom, Kris Humphries, Devin Booker and More

Love and basketball! The Kardashian-Jenner sisters have a long history of high-profile relationships, many of which involve NBA players. Khloé Kardashian has almost exclusively romanced athletes, marrying basketball star Lamar Odom in 2009 before splitting four years later. She had an on-off relationship with her daughter True's father, Tristan Thompson, but their romance ended again […]
NBA
Larry Brown Sports

Steph Curry fires back at critical comments from ex-Nets player

Shaquille O’Neal may have competition for the “Petty White” nickname. Former Brooklyn Nets guard Mike James turned on the hot take stove this week and called Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry “one-dimensional” on an episode of the Players Choice podcast. James ranked Curry outside of his top five current NBA players, listing Kevin Durant, LeBron James, Joel Embiid, Giannis Antetokounmpo, and Luka Doncic above Curry.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy