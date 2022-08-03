Read on allongeorgia.com
Lowcountry business vandalized in possible hate crime
DAUFUSKIE ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) — The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) is looking for the suspects in an incident at a Daufuskie Island black-owned restaurant. An incident that is being discussed as a possible hate crime. Geneva’s Joint, formerly Lucy Belle’s, has been open for less than a month, but it had to close Wednesday […]
Woman wanted for allegedly driving juveniles to a fight in Burke County
The Burke County Sheriff's Office is searching for a woman accused of driving a group of juveniles to a fight.
Statesboro police investigating circumstances surrounding death of nine year old
STATESBORO, Ga. — The Statesboro Police Department is investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a nine-year-old boy. According to police, officers were called late Monday night to a home on Kent Street after the child's mother found him alone, unresponsive and in a hanging position. The mother called...
Burke County Sheriff arrests mom for encouraging her child to fight
A Burke County mom is facing charges after allegedly encouraging her child to fight.
Duplex damaged by fire Saturday morning in Statesboro
Bulloch County 911 dispatched the Statesboro and Bulloch County fire departments to a duplex fire at 9:13 am on Saturday, August 6th on Pine Street in the city of Statesboro. Statesboro Police officers were the first to arrive on the scene and reported heavy smoke and fire coming from the home.
Police: 9-year-old boy found dead inside Statesboro home
Editor’s note: Some readers might find the details in this story graphic and disturbing. STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) — Police say a 9-year-old child was found dead inside his home in Statesboro Monday night. The Statesboro Police Department (SPD) said the child was found in his room by his mother in their Kent Street home. Police say he was […]
Two suspects charged in teens death
METTER – Two suspects have been charged for the involvement in the death of a 15 year old following a missing dog dispute. Tekiera Hunter, age 32, has been arrested and charged with felony murder (party to the crime) and aggravated assault for her involvement in the death of Treyveon Lanier, age 15. She was booked into the Candler County Jail.
Citizen tip leads to Ryan Leonard’s Arrest
On Thursday August 4, 2022 Statesboro Police Department (SPD) received information from a citizen in Claxton, Ga regarding a wanted person, Ryan Patrick Leonard (36, Highway 280, Claxton). Leonard had a variety of felony warrants stemming from incidents in Statesboro over the past two months and was also wanted by...
Statesboro Police believe 9-year-old’s death was tragic accident
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A 9-year-old child died in Statesboro and police believe it could have been a tragic accident. According to the Statesboro Police Department, a mother called 911 on Monday, Aug. 1, after finding her 9-year-old son “in a hanging position” in his room. He had reportedly been playing alone in his room.
Man dies while conducting maintenance on crop irrigation equipment in Metter
CANDLER COUNTY, Ga. — Candler County authorities are investigating the death of a man whose body was found next to a piece of equipment used for field irrigation Thursday. Deputies were called just after six Thursday evening to a field off Turner Road adjacent to Interstate 16 and found the man lying next to a pivot station.
Violent hammer attacks on Georgia gas stations clerks happen hours apart, police chief says
THUNDERBOLT, Ga. — A man is accused of attacking two clerks at two different gas stations with a hammer, according to the police chief in Thunderbolt, Georgia. Chief Sean Clayton says the suspect was seen on surveillance video at the first gas station around 3:45 a.m. Thursday. "Went into...
Fort Stewart police officer dies in Liberty County crash
LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — A Fort Stewart Department of Defense police officer was killed in a car crash last week in Liberty County. According to Georgia State Patrol Trooper, Christopher Ashdown the July 28 crash claimed the life of Thomas Biele, 54. Ashdown said Biele was attempting to make a left turn onto Elam […]
UPDATE: Thunderbolt police arrest armed robbery suspect
THUNDERBOLT, Ga. (WSAV) — The Thunderbolt Police Department (TPD) arrested a suspect accused of armed robbery at two separate gas stations. According to police, the suspect robbed the Enmarket early Thursday morning in Thunderbolt. He entered the store around 3:45 a.m. and was out the door shortly after around 3:46 a.m. While he was in […]
Candler Co. man dies after possible workplace accident in field
CANDLER COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A Candler County man is dead from a possible worksite accident in a farm field. It happened on Turner Road around 6 p.m. Thursday. Emergency crews found Jonas Rivenbark next to an irrigation pivot. Witnesses said he was working on the equipment when he collapsed. They believe he was likely electrocuted.
Eleven indicted for crimes including illegal firearms possession in Project Safe Neighborhoods investigation
A number of individuals are facing federal charges, including illegal possession of firearms, as part of Project Safe Neighborhoods.
Three arrested in the murder of Morris Harden Jr.
BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – Burke County Sheriff’s Office investigators have arrested three men in the murder of a man who was found dead on the side of the road. On July 10, 2022 Burke County Deputies were dispatched to the 1200 block of Watkins Pond Road where they found a body lying on the […]
Police ask community to help ID suspects accused of stealing from hotel room
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Police are asking the community to help identify a couple accused of stealing from a guest at a Savannah hotel. The Savannah Police Department (SPD) said the couple stole from the guest’s room on July 24. Police say the man has a thin black beard and was last seen wearing a […]
Savannah police seeking to identify suspects in investigation
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah Police Department (SPD) is asking for the public’s help in identifying four suspects in the investigation of a violent crime. All four suspects can be seen in the above photos. The first suspect is described as a young light-skinned male wearing khaki shorts, a navy blue Puma shirt, and […]
Police make 26 arrests in two-day targeted operation
SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — Police have made 26 arrests so far in the first of a series of targeted operations. According to police, the Georgia State Patrol partnered with the Savannah Police Department to conduct a high visibility operation from Jul 29-30 with assistance from local, state, and federal partners. The two-day operation resulted in […]
Citizen saves 4 from fiery car crash
REGISTER, Ga. — A good Samaritan saved the lives of a grandfather and his three grandkids after their truck veered off the road and burst into flames. “When I first saw the truck, I assumed there were no survivors,” Sam Pitout said. According to the Georgia State Patrol,...
