Pensacola resident forms ministry for female veterans
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — According to Pensacola resident Justina Hunter, female veteran mental health is being pushed to the wayside, but with her Prayer Warrior ministry, she wants women to know they have a safe space in the city. Hunter started her outreach in Biloxi in 2020, but soon found her way to Pensacola to […]
niceville.com
City of Niceville seeking 35+ new employees; job fair is August 24
NICEVILLE, Fla. – A job fair hosted by the City of Niceville is being held this month to hire. 35 new employees in several city departments, the city has announced. The job fair is on August 24, 1 p.m. to 7 p.m., at the Niceville Community Center. Department representatives...
Okaloosa Co. to build new school in Crestview, more improvements
NICEVILLE, Fla. (WKRG) — For the first time since 2008, the Okaloosa County Schools District is building a new school. Superintendent Marcus Chambers said a new K-8 school will be coming to Crestview. “We’re in the process right now, acquiring land in Crestview and in the central part of the county. As well and at Destin […]
floridapolitics.com
Joe Henderson: The idea of turning to former military members as teachers has merit
DeSantis' idea about allowing former military members to become teachers is reasonable. All right, my teacher friends. You know I support you and believe you perform a noble and vital service to Florida. Inhale deeply, let it out slowly, and try not to overreact after reading the next sentence. Here...
Escambia County resident asks candidates to sign environmental pledge
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — One Escambia County resident is taking it upon himself to hold candidates for county and city government accountable when it comes to environmental protection. John Nixon has been asking all of the candidates running for office in Escambia County, Pensacola and surrounding area to sign an environmental pledge that would […]
spectrumlocalnews.com
Governor suspends State Attorney Andrew Warren, cites 'neglect of duty'
TAMPA, Fla. — State Attorney Andrew Warren of the 13th Judicial Circuit representing Hillsborough County has been suspended for what Gov. Ron DeSantis's office called "neglect of duty" and a "blanket refusal to enforce criminal laws" in Florida. What You Need To Know. Gov. Ron DeSantis announces suspension of...
cutoday.info
Eglin FCU Continues to Expand Physical Presence; LaMacchia Group Leading Project
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla.–In a project being led by LaMacchia Group, Eglin Federal Credit Union has announced plans to develop a property located at 677 Highway 90 in DeFuniak Springs, Fla. The short-term plan is to install two drive-through ATM/Video Tellers that will look similar to the drive-throughs currently...
A rodeo with a purpose this weekend in Foley
The Jennifer Claire Moore Foundation Rodeo is underway in Foley. While it is fun for fans, cowboys and cowgirls, it serves a serious purpose as the main fundraiser for the Peer Helpers Program in Baldwin County School
Parents weigh in on mask-wearing ahead of first day of school
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — In preparation for the first day of school Thursday, parents are packing their students’ lunch and school supplies. Some parents are contemplating on whether or not they will also pack their student a mask this school year. The mobile county health department has reported high covid numbers at more than 2,400 confirmed Covid cases in […]
Northwest Fla. residents file complaints against Pensacola contractor, claim projects weren’t finished
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Residents across three counties of Northwest Florida have filed more than 50 complaints against a Pensacola contractor. The complaints were filed after residents claimed Matthew Banks of Banks Construction took their money without completing the project. Gulf Breeze resident Jennifer Anderson took matters into her own hands after she paid […]
Mobile Housing Authority to open public housing waitlists Aug. 15
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Housing Authority is getting ready to open its public housing waiting lists to new applicants. Starting Monday, Aug. 15, at 9 a.m., waiting lists will open for three housing communities: Gulf Village Homes, Oaklawn Homes (two and three bedrooms only) and Emerson Gardens (Senior Citizens, ages 62 and older). […]
utv44.com
New sawmill complex coming to Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Canfor Corporation has announced it will invest approximately $210 million to build a new, state-of-the-art sawmill complex in Mobile. The new sawmill is expected to have an annual production capacity of 250 million board feet on a two-shift basis and will provide a new, modern work environment for the approximately 130 people who will be employed directly, in addition to supporting significant indirect jobs.
‘We will not hesitate’ Sheriff on SRO active school-shooter training
NICEVILLE, Fla. (WKRG) — 50 School Resource Officers in Okaloosa County gathered at the Northwest Florida State College Wednesday for annual active shooter training. “The schools are a target you know,” said Sheriff Eric Aden. “And if there’s anything that comes out of a tragic event, such as Uvalde, Columbine, Sandy Hook, and then of […]
WKRG
Medical Moment: Volunteers Needed at USA Health Mitchell Cancer Institute
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Susan Crutchfield, Senior Manager of Community and Physician outreach from USA Health Mitchell Cancer Institute, joined WKRG News 5 to discuss the need for volunteers. Watch the video above for answers to these questions:. What do volunteers do?. What are the qualifications?. How flexible are...
getthecoast.com
Okaloosa County School District is hiring for several positions, including classroom assistants and bus drivers
The Okaloosa County School District is hiring for a number of positions across the county. These include:. Maintenance (HVAC, Plumbing, Site Techs, Electrical) Paraprofessionals (Teacher’s Assistants) Lunchroom Monitors and Food Service Workers. Bus Drivers and Mechanics. The quickest, and most needed, opportunity right now before school starts is the...
Santa Rosa Press Gazette
Commissioners to oppose proposed Interstate 10 toll in Mobile, Ala.
Santa Rosa County Commissioner Colten Wright said last week that it’s not fair to levy a toll on motorists to help pay for the $2.7-billion Interstate 10 Mobile River Bridge and Bayway project. “I personally take great issue with putting a toll on … Interstate 10 coming into Escambia...
WPMI
Beware this sneaky new Google Verification scam
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — When Oksana Singh's dog went missing, she did what anyone else would do. “So I posted on our pages on Facebook, so What’s Happening in Spanish Fort, What’s Happening in Daphne, What’s Happening in Fairhope and then Baldwin County Lost and Found,” says Singh.
Human trafficking survivor presents Mandated Reporter Award after twenty years
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — As a survivor of human trafficking, Alicia Tappan has waited nearly 20 years for the moment that came to fruition Friday night. Tappan, the Executive Director of The Secret Place of Northwest Florida got to thank, in person, the man she said saved her life when she was a teenager. […]
ballingerpublishing.com
American Magic Sets Sail in Pensacola
The New York Yacht Club’s American Magic racing team has returned to the Port of Pensacola to begin their annual training for the 37th America’s Cup, to take place in Barcelona, Spain in 2024. This year will mark the third winter that the American Magic sailing team has spent training along the Gulf Coast.
Beer shortage? Pensacola breweries speak on the potential due to a carbon dioxide contamination
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Breweries across the nation could see their carbon dioxide tank shipments arriving later and later, due to a contamination in Mississippi at one of the largest gas production hubs. “When I first heard about it, it was from our CO2 supplier saying that their could be some issues in the supply […]
