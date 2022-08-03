ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Escambia County, FL

WKRG News 5

Pensacola resident forms ministry for female veterans

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — According to Pensacola resident Justina Hunter, female veteran mental health is being pushed to the wayside, but with her Prayer Warrior ministry, she wants women to know they have a safe space in the city.  Hunter started her outreach in Biloxi in 2020, but soon found her way to Pensacola to […]
PENSACOLA, FL
niceville.com

City of Niceville seeking 35+ new employees; job fair is August 24

NICEVILLE, Fla. – A job fair hosted by the City of Niceville is being held this month to hire. 35 new employees in several city departments, the city has announced. The job fair is on August 24, 1 p.m. to 7 p.m., at the Niceville Community Center. Department representatives...
NICEVILLE, FL
spectrumlocalnews.com

Governor suspends State Attorney Andrew Warren, cites 'neglect of duty'

TAMPA, Fla. — State Attorney Andrew Warren of the 13th Judicial Circuit representing Hillsborough County has been suspended for what Gov. Ron DeSantis's office called "neglect of duty" and a "blanket refusal to enforce criminal laws" in Florida. What You Need To Know. Gov. Ron DeSantis announces suspension of...
FLORIDA STATE
Person
Jesus
WKRG News 5

Parents weigh in on mask-wearing ahead of first day of school

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — In preparation for the first day of school Thursday, parents are packing their students’ lunch and school supplies. Some parents are contemplating on whether or not they will also pack their student a mask this school year. The mobile county health department has reported high covid numbers at more than 2,400 confirmed Covid cases in […]
MOBILE COUNTY, AL
WKRG News 5

Northwest Fla. residents file complaints against Pensacola contractor, claim projects weren’t finished

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Residents across three counties of Northwest Florida have filed more than 50 complaints against a Pensacola contractor. The complaints were filed after residents claimed Matthew Banks of Banks Construction took their money without completing the project. Gulf Breeze resident Jennifer Anderson took matters into her own hands after she paid […]
PENSACOLA, FL
WKRG News 5

Mobile Housing Authority to open public housing waitlists Aug. 15

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Housing Authority is getting ready to open its public housing waiting lists to new applicants. Starting Monday, Aug. 15, at 9 a.m., waiting lists will open for three housing communities: Gulf Village Homes, Oaklawn Homes (two and three bedrooms only) and Emerson Gardens (Senior Citizens, ages 62 and older). […]
MOBILE, AL
utv44.com

New sawmill complex coming to Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Canfor Corporation has announced it will invest approximately $210 million to build a new, state-of-the-art sawmill complex in Mobile. The new sawmill is expected to have an annual production capacity of 250 million board feet on a two-shift basis and will provide a new, modern work environment for the approximately 130 people who will be employed directly, in addition to supporting significant indirect jobs.
MOBILE, AL
WKRG

Medical Moment: Volunteers Needed at USA Health Mitchell Cancer Institute

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Susan Crutchfield, Senior Manager of Community and Physician outreach from USA Health Mitchell Cancer Institute, joined WKRG News 5 to discuss the need for volunteers. Watch the video above for answers to these questions:. What do volunteers do?. What are the qualifications?. How flexible are...
MOBILE, AL
getthecoast.com

Okaloosa County School District is hiring for several positions, including classroom assistants and bus drivers

The Okaloosa County School District is hiring for a number of positions across the county. These include:. Maintenance (HVAC, Plumbing, Site Techs, Electrical) Paraprofessionals (Teacher’s Assistants) Lunchroom Monitors and Food Service Workers. Bus Drivers and Mechanics. The quickest, and most needed, opportunity right now before school starts is the...
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
WPMI

Beware this sneaky new Google Verification scam

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — When Oksana Singh's dog went missing, she did what anyone else would do. “So I posted on our pages on Facebook, so What’s Happening in Spanish Fort, What’s Happening in Daphne, What’s Happening in Fairhope and then Baldwin County Lost and Found,” says Singh.
SPANISH FORT, AL
ballingerpublishing.com

American Magic Sets Sail in Pensacola

The New York Yacht Club’s American Magic racing team has returned to the Port of Pensacola to begin their annual training for the 37th America’s Cup, to take place in Barcelona, Spain in 2024. This year will mark the third winter that the American Magic sailing team has spent training along the Gulf Coast.
PENSACOLA, FL

