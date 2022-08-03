ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mother charged in April death of daughter in Toledo

A 45-year-old Toledo woman is being charged in her 18-year-old daughter’s April death that was attributed to chronic neglect, police said Wednesday.

Shelly Gantka was arrested and charged with involuntary manslaughter and failing to provide for a functionally impaired person in the death of her daughter, Baili Cowell, 18, Toledo police said in an update.

On April 24, officers were dispatched to the 3500 block of Chase Street. Officers found Ms. Cowell deceased in her home. The Lucas County Coroner's Office ruled the death a homicide due to chronic neglect, police said. In its homicide ruling, the coroner’s office cited “neglect by caretaker.”

Ms. Cowell was bedridden and could not care for herself, according to a document filed in Toledo Municipal Court. Ms. Gantka is accused of neglecting Ms. Cowell by not bathing her or providing enough water to prevent dehydration, the document from Toledo police said. "She also failed to show up for medical appointments and did not move Baili to prevent sores and infections causing serious physical harm," the document stated.

Ms. Gantka "inaction directly caused the death" of Ms. Cowell, another document said, which also cited information from the coroner's office.

Ms. Gantka was arrested and charged on Wednesday.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Stopper program at 419-255-1111.

