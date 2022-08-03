Read on kdmanews.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
AG Week
Southern Minnesota Beet Sugar Cooperative in Renville meets environmental goals, but at a cost
OLIVIA, Minn. — From an environmental standpoint, Southern Minnesota Beet Sugar Cooperative had a very good year. The cooperative has maintained a string of years in which it met its environmental compliance goals, according to information provided to the Renville County Board of Commissioners on Tuesday by Vidyasagar "Sakar" Sunkavalli, the co-op's environmental manager.
voiceofalexandria.com
Three people die Thursday in crash in west central Minnesota
WILLMAR --Three people have reportedly died when the car they were in collided with a semi truck in west central Minnesota. The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash took place Thursday evening near Willmar. According to officials, a car driven by Justin Ecker, 41, of Lee Summitt, Missouri was traveling north on a county road when the car struck a semi traveling east on Highway 40.
3 killed in Kandiyohi County crash
ST. JOHN'S TOWNSHIP, Minn. -- Three of four vehicle occupants have died following a crash with a semi Thursday afternoon.The crash happened around 6 p.m. along Highway 40 and County Road 7 near St. John's Township in Kandiyohi County.According to the Minnesota State Patrol, two of the people in the SUV -- which collided with a semi truck in an intersection -- were unbelted at the time of the crash.The driver, a 41-year-old from Missouri, as well as two other passengers -- also from Missouri -- were killed in the crash.The fourth passenger was a 35-year-old woman who sustained life-threatening injuries.The driver of the semi truck was not seriously injured.
Three Killed, Another Seriously Injured in Minnesota Crash
Willmar, MN (KROC-AM News)- Three people are dead and another is seriously injured after the vehicle they were in collided with a semi-truck in central Minnesota. The State Patrol crash report indicates an SUV with four occupants from Missouri and the semi collided at the intersection of Hwy. 40 and County Rd. 7 west of Willmar shortly before 6 p.m. Thursday. The SUV was northbound on County Rd. 7 and the semi was heading east on Hwy. 40.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
DL-Online
This legendary campsite at WE Fest even hosts mini-concerts
DETROIT LAKES — There are many legendary people at campsites in the WE Fest grounds during the three-day country music festival. Some are known for offering friendship and a refreshing beverage, some entertaining games, and others go the distance in decorating their campsite. The Midland Publishing campsite may be...
Three dead in crash involving car full of Missourians in Minnesota
Three people from Missouri are dead and one other Missourian suffered life-threatening injuries in a crash in west-central Minnesota on Thursday. According to the State Patrol, the four were together in a Lexus SUV traveling northbound on County Road 7 west of Willmar when they reached the intersection at Highway 40 and collided with an eastbound semi just before 6 p.m.
marshallradio.net
Motorcyclist injured in crash with pickup in Marshall
MARSHALL (KMHL) – A motorcyclist was seriously injured in a crash with with a pickup truck Thursday afternoon in Marshall. Marshall Police say a 21-year-old Sioux Falls man was airlifted to Sioux Falls after the accident that occurred at the intersection of Highway 19 and Channel Parkway in Marshall.
voiceofalexandria.com
Officials investigating the death of an inmate in west central Minnesota
(Benson, MN) -- The death of an inmate is under investigation at the Swift County Jail in Benson. The Swift County Sheriff’s Office says the 45-year-old man from North Dakota died in his cell Tuesday morning. The man was arrested Monday by Benson police for driving while impaired. His name hasn’t been released.
IN THIS ARTICLE
willmarradio.com
Willmar man hurt in Friday morning motorcycle crash
(Willmar MN-) A Willmar man was hurt in a motorcycle crash Friday morning. The Willmar Police Department says at 7:13 a.m. 33-year-old Kent Underland was driving his cycle southbound on 1st Street North, near Copperleaf Senior Care, when he collided with a northbound Pontiac SUV that was turning left onto 15th Avenue Northwest. Underland was transported to CentraCare-Rice Memorial Hospital by ambulance and later airlifted to St. Cloud with significant injuries. The driver of the SUV, 41-year-old Luz Garcia, was not hurt.
willmarradio.com
Three killed in semi-SUV crash west of Willmar
(Willmar MN-) Three people were killed and two were injured in a semi-SUV crash west of Willmar Thursday afternoon. The state patrol says it happened at 5:54 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 40 and Kandiyohi County Road 7. An SUV driven by 41-year-old Justin Ecker of Lees Summit Missouri was northbound on 7 and collided with a semi pulling a milk tanker that was traveling eastbound on Highway 40. Upon impact the trailer fell on top of the SUV. Ecker died in the crash as well as his passengers 64-year-old Carol Ecker of Kansas City Missouri and 39-year-old Jonathan Ecker of Rosendale Missouri. Passenger Jennifer Mcginness, age 35 of Elmo Missouri was taken to the St. Cloud Hospital with life threatening injuries. The driver of the semi, 57-year-old Ralph Enderle of Raymond was taken to Rice CentraCare Hospital in Willmar with non-life-threatening injuries. Highway 40 was closed for several hours while the crash scene was investigated.
marshallradio.net
Fire damages home in Yellow Medicine County
GRANITE FALLS (KMHL) – A fire damaged a home in Yellow Medicine County Sunday. Firefighters from Clarkfield, Hanley Falls, Boyd, Cottonwood, and Granite Falls worked together to put the fire out and salvage a portion of the home. According to a press release, a volunteer firefighter was passing by...
kdmanews.com
Montevideo Cenex C-Store Grand Opening
The Cenex C-Store along HWY 7 East in Montevideo held their Grand Opening after remodeling on Friday, August 5th! We had a pleasure to interview several members on staff.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kvrr.com
North Dakota Man Found Dead In Swift County, MN Jail Cell
SWIFT CO., Minn. (KVRR/KFGO) — The death of a man from Bismarck is under investigation at the Swift County jail in Benson, Minnesota. The sheriff’s office says 45-year-old William Delmore was arrested Monday by Benson police for driving while impaired. Delmore died in his cell Tuesday morning. An...
myklgr.com
Area police officer loses license, is jailed for firing a gun in Granite Falls
A law enforcement officer who served in several southwestern Minnesota departments has lost his license and been sentenced to 15 days in jail for reckless discharge of a firearm in a town. Alex John Schlangen, age 29, of Richmond, served with the Kanabec County and Isanti County Sheriff’s Offices, the Belgrade-Brooten Police Department, and the Upper Sioux Tribal Community Police.
kfgo.com
Bismarck man dies while held in Minnesota jail
BENSON, Minn. (KFGO) – The Swift County Sheriff’s Office in southwestern Minnesota says an inmate from Bismarck died in the county jail following his arrest for drunken driving. He’s identified as 45-year-old William Delmore. Delmore died early Tuesday after his Monday arrest by Benson police. The Midwest Medical...
Fireworks fly between Walz and Jensen at first face-to-face gubernatorial showdown
MORGAN, Minnesota — Hundreds packed a shed in southwestern Minnesota Wednesday to watch incumbent DFL Gov. Tim Walz and GOP challenger Dr. Scott Jensen spar over issues in a preview of what promises to be a contentious battle for governor. The forum, moderated by Blois Olson of WCCO Radio,...
myklgr.com
Chaska woman sentenced in Redwood County for drug offenses after deputies find her car
A Chaska woman, Amber Rose Lerbakken, age 27, was sentenced in Redwood County Court for drug offenses after she was found in a car parked in the middle of a Redwood County road. According to court documents, on July 15, 2021, at about 9:56 p.m., a Redwood County deputy was...
Comments / 0