(Willmar MN-) Three people were killed and two were injured in a semi-SUV crash west of Willmar Thursday afternoon. The state patrol says it happened at 5:54 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 40 and Kandiyohi County Road 7. An SUV driven by 41-year-old Justin Ecker of Lees Summit Missouri was northbound on 7 and collided with a semi pulling a milk tanker that was traveling eastbound on Highway 40. Upon impact the trailer fell on top of the SUV. Ecker died in the crash as well as his passengers 64-year-old Carol Ecker of Kansas City Missouri and 39-year-old Jonathan Ecker of Rosendale Missouri. Passenger Jennifer Mcginness, age 35 of Elmo Missouri was taken to the St. Cloud Hospital with life threatening injuries. The driver of the semi, 57-year-old Ralph Enderle of Raymond was taken to Rice CentraCare Hospital in Willmar with non-life-threatening injuries. Highway 40 was closed for several hours while the crash scene was investigated.

WILLMAR, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO