South Brunswick Township, NJ

Police in New Jersey searching for tractor cab after woman seen bloodied, yelling for help

 2 days ago

Police in New Jersey are searching for a tractor cab after a woman was reportedly seen covered in blood and yelling for help.

South Brunswick Police say they responded to Route 130 near Dayton Toyota after receiving a report of a woman seen yelling for help inside white tractor-trailer cab around 2 p.m.

They say a witness said the woman was bleeding from her face and a male truck driver pulled her back into the cab as it headed to Route 130 south and then got off at the Ridge Road exit.

The victim is described as in her 20s with long brown hair and wearing a brown flannel shirt.

Police said the suspect they are looking for was driving the tractor cab and was described as a bald older white male with a white beard and a blue shirt.

Detectives have recovered videos showing the tractor-trailer cab on Route 130.

"You look at a video like this and the hair starts to stand up on the back of your neck a little bit and say, you know what this is something, we really gotta look into this," South Brunswick Det. Sgt. Timothy Hoover said.

On the surface, the video is unremarkable and grainy, but a man seen running towards the tractor of a truck, alerted police to a woman, in distress.

"The woman seemed to be yelling for help, he turns and sees her trying to escape," Hoover said. "Possibly a laceration somewhere on her face that may be causing some bleeding, the woman gets yanked back into the truck and the truck takes off at a high rate of speed down 130."

South Brunswick Police don't have much to go on, but to Hoover, it's well worth the effort to figure out what this was.

"Is it a human trafficking thing? Is it just as simple as a domestic dispute between a husband and a wife or a boyfriend and girlfriend," Hoover said. "To some degree she's held against her will and that's what really gets us concerned."

Anyone with information is asked to call the South Brunswick Police Department at 732-329-4646.

