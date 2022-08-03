UPDATE: Springs Utilities abruptly ends energy-saving programs

Read on www.csindy.com
Construction of fiber optic network underway in Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS — Metronet announced on Monday that construction of their new high speed fiber optic network has officially begun. Metronet’s fully funded $130 million investment in Colorado Springs will provide residents and businesses throughout the city with access to Metronet’s 100% fiber optic internet. Once the two-year construction process is complete, Colorado Springs will join […]
Western Colorado cities are already learning to live with less water
Mike Petkash’s shaggy black dog Brandy bounded across his backyard chasing after a tennis ball. She leapt up the tiered levels of mulch, rock and shrubbery until she found the prized ball and clenched it in her jaws. Looking at Petkash’s backyard you wouldn’t suspect that it was razed...
KRDO
Antlers Hotel in Downtown Colorado Springs could turn into apartments
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Antlers Hotel in Downtown Colorado Springs has been around for more than 100 years. The hotel, however, could soon be shut down and turned into apartments. While the building was torn down and rebuilt in 1967, the Antlers Hotel has remained in the same...
csbj.com
Hotel building boom ups ante in Cripple Creek
Two years ago, Paul Harris never imagined he’d be seeing three cranes towering over Cripple Creek. “We took a tremendous hit in 2020 when the casinos closed for three-plus months,” said Harris, Cripple Creek’s finance director. “When they reopened, we saw them have to do social distancing, follow protocols and guidelines. They ended up removing devices like slot machines and tables from the floor.”
KRDO
Report: Colorado Springs has 3rd largest gender homeownership gap in the U.S.
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- According to a new report by Porch, Colorado Springs has the third largest gender homeownership gap out of all midsize metros in the U.S. Because of combined financial resources, married couples tend to have higher rates of homeownership and can afford more expensive homes. For singles though, the U.S. sees a gap between homeownership rates by gender.
Postal Service Said to Have ‘Abandoned’ Entire Colorado Town
It wasn't long ago that we heard about the entire police force resigning from a Colorado town and now it would appear that a similar thing has happened to a town's postal service. No More Postal Service in Colorado City. The town is a small one just south of Pueblo...
KRDO
Colorado Springs residents push back against proposed west side apartment complex
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- West side Colorado Springs homeowners are pushing back against a newly proposed apartment complex near Old Colorado City. If approved, it would bring more than 50 units to a primarily residential neighborhood. The project, called Uintah Street Apartments, is currently being reviewed by the Colorado...
Construction begins near Roxborough State Park and Sterling Ranch
(Highlands Ranch, Colo.) A ramp widening project begins this month at the on-ramp from Titan Parkway to northbound Highway 85. The board of County Commissioners approved a $988,157.50 budget for the widening project at the Jul. 26 meeting, with the hopes to improve safety and traffic operations.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KRDO
Multiple Colorado Springs medical marijuana dispensary locations shut down for unpaid taxes
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The state has shut down three Colorado Springs medical marijuana dispensaries. According to a warrant for distraint notices on the front door of one of the businesses, the owners owe thousands of dollars in unpaid taxes. Thursday, 13 Investigates learned that Tweedleaf was shut down...
Find food from a local farm near you: Southern Colorado Food Guide
A new local food guide is making it easy for you to eat better and support local.
Overnight closure of Purcell Blvd. at US 50
PUEBLO, Colo. — On Sunday, August 7, motorists will encounter an overnight closure of Purcell Boulevard at the intersection of US 50. The closure is needed so crews can complete the pouring of concrete on the new bridge structure. From the hours of 7 p.m. on Sunday to 7 a.m. Monday, motorists are advised to use […]
coloradosprings.com
Historic Antlers hotel headed toward a possible transformation in downtown Colorado Springs
The end of an era could be at hand for an iconic piece of Colorado Springs' history. The downtown Antlers hotel, built by city founder Gen. William Jackson Palmer nearly 140 years ago and which was destroyed by fire, rebuilt, and demolished and rebuilt again in the 1960s, would be converted into apartments, according to a proposal submitted to city government planners by a Denver-area investment and development group.
mountainjackpot.com
Woodland Park City Council Upholds Charis Bible College’s Constitutional Rights
WOODLAND PARK, CO — August 5, 2022: Last night, the Woodland Park City Council voted in favor of Charis Bible College’s Constitutional rights by approving the construction of their tax-exempt, on-campus student housing. “The City Council did justice last night,” stated Andrew Nussbaum, attorney for Charis Bible College....
bb.q Chicken to Open Even More Locations
The Korean fried chicken chain has added six more Colorado locations to its opening list
pagosadailypost.com
Tina Peters’ Election Challenge Nets Three Additional Votes
This story by Quentin Young appeared on Colorado Newsline on August 4, 2022. No change in El Paso County. No change in Denver County. No change in Arapahoe County. By evening on the last day before a Thursday deadline for election officials in Colorado’s 64 counties to complete a recount of Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters’ primary election loss in June, the Republican candidate for Colorado secretary of state did not appear to have gained any ground beyond single-digit votes, out of thousands.
UCCS closes due to unsubstantiated threat among community colleges
UPDATE: UCCS says the Denver FBI determined there is no threat. Campus will remain closed and reopen on Aug. 6 at 6 a.m. COLORADO SPRINGS — The University of Colorado, Colorado Springs (UCCS) says they will close due to an unsubstantiated threat among many colleges in the Colorado Community College System. As a result of […]
Colorado Springs courses, businesses feel impact of a boom in golf
Golf is sustaining an upswing in participation around Colorado Springs and the nation after the COVID-19 pandemic drove people outdoors and ignited a new interest in the sport. A national record of 3.2 million first-time golfers was reported in 2021. Colorado Springs businesses are feeling the boom between local courses...
Threat that closed Colorado community colleges found to be a hoax
Colorado Community College Systems schools around the Front Range and the Auraria Campus closed as law enforcement investigated a threat Friday morning. Authorities determined it was a hoax.
Former Pueblo Deputy City Clerk suing City of Pueblo and Mayor, claims discrimination
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- A former deputy city clerk for the City of Pueblo is suing the city and Mayor Nick Gradisar for alleged discrimination and retaliation. In a 29-page lawsuit filed on July 27 obtained by 13 Investigates, Belinda Kimball, a former 14-year employee with the City of Pueblo, alleges that Pueblo Mayor Nick The post Former Pueblo Deputy City Clerk suing City of Pueblo and Mayor, claims discrimination appeared first on KRDO.
Underground Shops + Secret Tunnels in Some Old Colorado Buildings
Colorado has a rich history dating back to the old west and even earlier. Because of this, many Colorado towns still have historic buildings in use and largely unchanged for, in some cases, well over a century. One interesting thing that history buffs have found in some of these historic...
