Liberty Eylau Leopards trainers keep team hydrated in hundred degree heat

Fuhrman Industrial takes the long way to third Sweep the Streets title
For just the second time in its 15-year history, the champion of the Sweep the Streets playground basketball tournament came out of the loser's bracket. And for the first time in its history, the event crowned its champion indoors, after a brief but soaking rain shower forced Sweep the Streets to leave its home at Coleman Memorial Park in favor of the gymnasium at Lebanon Christian Academy.
Benny Williams Has Strong, Efficient Outing for USA East Coast Basketball
Rising Syracuse basketball sophomore Benny Williams is playing for USA East Coast on a three game international tour in Spain. In the first game, he scored two points, grabbed two rebounds, dished out two assists and had one steal in 13 minutes of USA East Coast's 82-65 win. In game two, Williams ...
