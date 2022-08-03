Washington Climate Champ Handily Wins First-Round Race Against Gas-Backed Challenger

Read on www.qudach.com
Chronicle
Latest Ballot Drop Brings Races for Washington Secretary of State, Legislature Into Sharper Focus
The makeup of this November's contests for the Washington Legislature came into slightly sharper focus as a second round of election results were released Wednesday afternoon. The new ballots do not dramatically change the overall picture painted Tuesday night; the candidates who led their primary races and appeared likely to advance continued to do so Wednesday.
Dunn concedes in primary bout for Washington’s 8th Congressional District
(The Center Square) – With thousands of votes still left to be counted, King County Councilmember Reagan Dunn conceded to his fellow Republican Matt Larkin in the primary fight to take on Democratic Rep. Kim Schrier in Washington’s 8th Congressional District Thursday afternoon. “I just called Matt Larkin...
Chronicle
Votes for Joe Kent Push Him Within 2,000 Votes of Second Place for Washington’s 3rd District
With only around 44% of the votes in Clark County alone having been counted, the most recent updated primary election results narrow the gap between third place Republican candidate Joe Kent and incumbent Republican Jaime Herrera Beutler. Updated results on Thursday night had Marie Gluesenkemp Perez, D-Washougal, still in first...
Top 5 Worst Old Washington Sayings from the Older Generation
Top 5 Worst Old Washington Sayings from the Generation of Our Parents and Grandparents. If you grew up in Washington, you no doubt heard your parents and grandparents have certain sayings that stick with you to this day. Some of the old sayings from our parental figures are hilarious, some of them are unrepeatable, and others might even deserve to be passed on down to the next generation. Do you remember some of those old Washington sayings from your grandparents and parents?
New report tracks which WA counties send the most people to prison
If you live in a poor neighborhood in Washington state, your chances of ending up behind bars increase dramatically. But it’s not just the big cities in Washington contributing to mass incarceration. In fact, some of the state’s least populated counties send people to prison at the highest rates.
KXL
Washington State Election Results
OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Washington voters on Tuesday were deciding the top two candidates in races for the U.S. Senate, Congress and the secretary of state’s office. A key match is the 8th Congressional District race, where incumbent Democratic Rep. Kim Schrier easily advanced with about 50% of the vote. Seeking the second spot, former state attorney general candidate Matt Larkin had nearly 16% of the vote in early returns, just ahead of King County Council Member Reagan Dunn, a former federal prosecutor whose mother once held the seat, who had 15%.
KOMO News
2022 midterm election: DelBene, Schrier advance and surprise in Secretary of State race
SEATTLE — The election ballot boxes have closed and Washington state voters have cast their ballots for the 2022 midterm election and there have been a few surprises during contests in which election turnout was expected to be low. PRIMARY ELECTION 2022: Full coverage. RESULTS: Updated totals. VOTES: Patty...
It’s Election Night! Here are the top races to keep an eye on in Eastern Washington
KENNEWICK, Wash. — Primary elections are set for August 2, 2022 and communities across Eastern Washington will have the stage set for the November elections. From the U.S. Senate to the House of Representatives, the state’s political landscape is on pace for some big changes. Here are the...
Yakima Herald Republic
Canola fields are expanding fast in Eastern Washington
Travelers driving through the rolling hills of the Palouse this summer may have noticed more fields that glow bright yellow. The yellow blossoms belong to the canola plant, which has become a hot commodity for Eastern Washington farmers. Canola production and planting acreage in Washington has increased steadily over the...
Why Do Tri-Cities Drivers Break This Simple Law All The Time?
Washington Drivers Are Required By Law To Stay Right Unless Passing. One of the most frustrating entrances onto Highway 395 doesn't have to be if drivers would just follow the rules of the road. Washington State Drivers Don't Have The Right Of Way When Merging Left. I'm continually blown away...
opb.org
How a federal agency is contributing to salmon’s decline in the Northwest
Your browser does not support the audio element. This is part two in a series produced in partnership with the ProPublica Local Reporting Network. Part one: Federal efforts to save salmon in the Northwest are failing. Crystal Conant was camped for the night on a bluff overlooking the upper Columbia...
thejoltnews.com
Early primary election results show some clear winners
Primary elections were held throughout Washington on Tuesday, August 2, and results for many Thurston County races appear to be settled. That’s because we have a “Top Two” system for determining which candidates will appear on General Election ballots. The Thurston County Auditor’s office reported that they’ve...
spokanepublicradio.org
New wildfires break out in eastern Washington
Washington state firefighters are headed to several eastern Washington wildfires. Some were dispatched earlier this week to the Williams Lake fire, burning in southwest Spokane County. They continue to work that one. Officials are sending crews to at least two fires that began Thursday. A fire burned near Lind in...
KOMO News
Washington state officials euthanize mother bear and her 3 cubs in North Bend
NORTH BEND, Wash. — Multiple bears in Western Washington have been euthanized in recent days amid an increase in bear sightings, including four bears in North Bend that were put to sleep. Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife officials said a mother bear and her three cubs were getting...
Chronicle
Key Results From Washington Primaries as Control of Legislature Hangs in the Balance
In a crucial race south of Seattle that could determine the balance of power in Olympia, Republican Bill Boyce is poised to advance to the general election. He'll face either Satwinder Kaur or Claudia Kauffman, one of two Democrats running to keep the seat blue following Sen. Mona Das' exit, who are virtually tied for second place.
CDC improves Tri-Cities COVID rating. But major outbreak is reported in the area
“This particular surge is not skipping anyone,” said a Benton Franklin Health District official.
KUOW
WA health officials stress prevention amid rise of MPV cases
Cases of MPV, also known as monkeypox, are doubling in Washington state every 8 to 10 days. KUOW’s Paige Browning has been following the outbreak. She spoke with Kim Malcolm about the latest developments. This interview has been edited for clarity. Kim Malcolm: Today, the federal government declared a...
Election | Thousands more Tri-Cities area primary ballots counted. We’ve got the update
More votes are left to be counted.
AOL Corp
Water shortages in E. Washington will happen in our lifetime, climate change to blame
A new long-term forecast has predicted that shifts in river flow and reduced snowpacks due to climate change over the next 20 years will result in drier summers and falls for eastern Washington. The report, conducted by the Washington Department of Ecology, Washington State University, and the State of Washington...
