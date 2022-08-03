ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

Michigan football trending for 2023 tight end

By Isaiah Hole
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3keHsN_0h3hlCfm00

Michigan football already has one tight end committed to the 2023 class in Oswego (Ill.) three-star Deakon Tonielli. But it appears that the Wolverines aren’t quite done yet.

During the maize and blue’s big visit weekend last week, the BBQ at the Big House, they hosted a three-star athlete from Carlsbad (Calif.) in Zack Marshall. Michigan promptly offered after having gotten to see him in person, and though he has more localized offers — Utah, Arizona, Boise State — it appears that the Wolverines made a big move for the three-star who is being recruited as a tight end.

According to some at 247Sports — national analyst Steve Wiltfong as well as Michigan insiders Steve Lorenz and Brice Marich — Marshall is likely to be a pledge to the maize and blue once he finalizes his decision.

According to the 247Sports Composite, Marshall is rated the No. 693 player overall, regardless of position, the No. 61 athlete in the country and the 52nd-best player in the state of California.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
saturdaytradition.com

Michigan State gets commitment from hometown dynamic playmaker

Michigan State landed a commitment this past Wednesday from a local dynamic player in wide receiver Brandon Lewis from Lansing Catholic. Lewis made the commitment official on his Twitter. Lewis will join Michigan State as a preferred walk-on after the Spartans extended the PWO offer early in July. Not much...
EAST LANSING, MI
FanSided

Michigan Football: 5 Wolverines who will blow up in 2022

With fall camp underway and the season less than a month away, here’s a look at five Michigan football players who are going to blow up in 2022 in terms of production. It’s an exciting time to be a Michigan football fan. The Wolverines are the defending Big Ten champs and the 2022 season is right around the corner.
ANN ARBOR, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
California State
Local
Michigan Football
Ann Arbor, MI
College Sports
Ann Arbor, MI
Sports
Ann Arbor, MI
Football
Local
Michigan Sports
State
Arizona State
Local
Michigan College Sports
City
Ann Arbor, MI
State
Utah State
saturdaytradition.com

Mel Pearson reportedly fired by Michigan following investigation

Mel Pearson is reportedly out as head coach of Michigan’s men’s hockey team. According to reporter John U. Bacon, Michigan terminated Pearson’s employment on Friday. An investigation into Pearson’s hockey program was recently completed. The investigation into the Wolverine program revealed allegations of sexual or gender-based...
ANN ARBOR, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Maize#Boise State#American Football#College Football
MLive

After 2 long years, reopened border allows Canadian race fans to return to MIS

BROOKLYN, MI – After a long two years, the Canadians have returned to Michigan International Speedway, and they are being welcomed back with open arms. MIS is 70 miles from the border and is the closest NASCAR Cup Series track for many Canadian fans. In 2020 and 2021, the U.S. closed its borders due to COVID-19, keeping Canadian fans from camping out and seeing the races.
BROOKLYN, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
ClickOnDetroit.com

Kim Adams returns to Local 4 on Monday with launch of new weather brand

Kim Adams will make her return to the WDIV airwaves on Monday, and she’s bringing a new weather brand along. Adams previously served as Meteorologist on Local 4 most recently in 2009. Starting Monday (Aug. 8), you can see Adams on Local 4 News weekdays at 4, 5, 6 and 11, streaming on Local 4+, and you can read her forecasts on ClickOnDetroit.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Vote 4 The Best: Top 10 breakfast spots in Metro Detroit

The 2022 Vote 4 The Best winners voted by Local 4 viewers can be your guide to the best places in Metro Detroit!. Here’s a look at the winning list of the best places to get some breakfast in Metro Detroit, as voted by the fans. Top 10 breakfast...
BIRMINGHAM, MI
WLNS

Whitmer responds to Dixon nomination

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Just because she didn’t face any opposition in the primary doesn’t mean Gov. Whitmer kept quiet. On the day of the primary, Whitmer held two rallies for her supporters and volunteers, one in Grand Rapids and the other in Lansing. She reminded them that it’s not just her and the Republican […]
LANSING, MI
wdet.org

Detroit Evening Report, Aug. 3, 2022, morning edition: Michigan primary results

Thousands of Detroiters cast their ballots Tuesday in Michigan’s primary election. A technological problem caused the reporting of results in Wayne County to be delayed until the early morning hours. The Wayne County Clerk issued a statement saying AT&T’s decision to no longer support 3G modems significantly delayed the reporting process. Only about 32% of Wayne County precincts had reported by 3 a.m.
DETROIT, MI
The State News, Michigan State University

Michigan Primary: Final results for local proposals, offices

Michigan's primary election has set the stage for local Ingham County elections this November. Here's a look at the candidates on the local ballot and the proposals voters decided on.28th District State SenateFormer East Lansing Mayor Sam Singh defeated Muhammad Salman Rais to earn the Democratic nomination. He will now take on Republican Madhu Anderson who defeated Daylen W. Howard to earn her party's nomination.Singh was elected to the East Lansing City Council at the age of 24 and was elected as mayor in 2005. He also served in the Michigan House of Representatives from 2013-18. He expressed his support...
EAST LANSING, MI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

136K+
Followers
181K+
Post
52M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy