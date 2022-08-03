ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
92.9 THE LAKE

KPLC TV

Lake Charles OMV reopens tomorrow

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Lake Charles Office of Motor Vehicles will reopen Monday. The Lake Charles office closed last week due to COVID-10 precautions. OMV officials encourage customers to go to expresslane.org to book an appointment.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

August 5, 2022, Calcasieu Parish Booking Report

Alvin Joseph Ferrand, 55, of Lake Charles, Louisiana. Arrested or ticketed for stalking. Rodriguez Larojus Slaughter, 42, of Lake Charles, Louisiana. Arrested or ticketed for criminal conspiracy; theft from $25,000 or more; racketeering. Cody Lee Guidry, 37, of Lake Charles, Louisiana. Arrested or ticketed for possession of CDS schedule II.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

SWLA Arrest Report: Aug. 6, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Aug. 6, 2022. Diontay Anthony Thurman, 29, Lake Charles: Schedule II possession; obstruction of justice. Jonah Michael Lastrapes, 23 Lake Charles: Contempt of court; unauthorized use of a motor vehicle; theft of a motor vehicle from $5,000 but less...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
107 JAMZ

Things To Do In Lake Charles This Weekend August 5-7

Well, here we are, another weekend is heading our way and there are things going on all over the Southwest Louisiana Lake Charles area this weekend. If you have been waiting for Friday to get here, good news because it's here! Now the problem is, what to do this weekend? Good news because we have looked all over the area for things going on and have made you a list so it takes the guesswork out for you.
KPLC TV

Afternoon Storms Return Sunday With a Typical Pattern for Next Week

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Afternoon showers and storms once again made their presence known on Saturday. Sunday will feature more of the same afternoon activity, with perhaps a little less coverage due to our upper-level high pressure making its closest approach to the area. It will not be a washout by any means, so outdoor activities can still be held, just with an eye on the sky being necessary. You can track any storms that form with the first Alert Weather App. High temperatures again will hover close to 90, with areas that stay drier reaching the low 90′s. Low’s fall into the mid 70′s.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Erdace Apartments holds backpack giveaway

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Another back-to-school giveaway took place today in downtown Lake Charles. Erdace Apartments gave out 3,000 backpacks and school supplies. A spokesperson for the apartment complex says they wanted to make sure everyone is well prepared by the time school starts back next Friday. “Erdace Apartments...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Local chef competes in Great American Seafood Cook-off

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A local chef at the Villa Harlequin restaurant in Lake Charles represented Louisiana in the Great American Seafood Cook-off Saturday. Amanda Cusey, the executive chef at the Villa Harlequin, won the Louisiana Seafood Cook-off in June. She was one of 14 chefs from across the country competing.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
92.9 THE LAKE

Construction Is Underway To Restore The Capital One Tower Downtown Lake Charles

Today I stopped by Wendy's to get a breakfast biscuit and to my surprise, I saw workers at the old Capital One Tower at 1 Lakeshore Drive. I asked the drive-thru worker if he saw, what I saw and we both started to laugh. He was just as happy as I was to see that the iconic Lake Charles building was going to get fixed up. Since Hurricane Laura hit in August 2020, the tower has not only been a hot mess but a reminder of the devastation that the hurricane did to the entire city. This time last year, there wasn't much hope that we would ever see the building get fixed.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Concrete strips laid along I-210 median

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Concrete strips being laid in the medians of Interstate 210 will anchor cable barriers being installed, according to officials with the Department of Transportation. KPLC has received questions about the purpose of the concrete, which look like sidewalks running down the median. The strips are...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Scattered Storms Around for Saturday

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Friday afternoon treated us to some localized showers and storms across the area, and Saturday will once again have chances for rain as well. The morning starts off with isolated morning showers similar to what we’ve seen over the past week. We once again will have storms firing in the early afternoon, so if you have any outdoor plans be sure to keep an eye on the sky. You can track the storms using the first Alert Weather App as storms start to pop off. Temperatures stay pretty similar to today, with high’s being held around 90 and lows in the mid 70′s making it yet another muggy night.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Localized flooding possible this weekend

An upper-level disturbance slowly moving west will cause storms to spread throughout Southwest Louisiana this weekend and into next week. National Weather Service Lake Charles Senior Forecaster Kent Kuyper said there is a slight chance of flooding as the slow-moving storms are expected to produce heavy rainfall. No rivers are...
KPLC TV

Potential heavy showers with thunderstorms today

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Rain chances today are at 80% overall. Most of the action this morning looks to be Cameron Parish. Some showers are popping up along the coast already. Peak time for showers in Lake Charles is between noon and 4 p.m. Most of the potential activity...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KTAL

Suspect in Natchitoches murder captured in Lake Charles

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A man wanted for the murder of a LaSalle Parish man whose body was found in a Natchitoches Parish oxidation pond earlier this year has been captured in Lake Charles, according to the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office. Kendrick Cox, 30, has the subject of...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Center for Health Services holding Medicaid application event

Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - The SWLA Center for Health Services will hold Medicaid Application Rush events at four locations the week of Aug. 8 through 12. Residents wanting to apply for Medicaid can bring one form of identification to one of the locations below on the listed date, no appointment needed.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
107 JAMZ

See Inside The Newly Renovated Pat’s Of Henderson In Lake Charles

One of the most popular restaurants in Lake Charles has finally reopened two years later after it suffered major damage from hurricanes Laura and Delta. The restaurant was forced to stay closed until it could be remodeled and put back together after the storms. Now, Pat's Of Henderson's, which is...
Calcasieu Parish News

Lake Charles Man Sentenced for Illegal Possession of Firearm After Pointing it at Someone During an Argument

Lake Charles Man Sentenced for Illegal Possession of Firearm After Pointing it at Someone During an Argument. Lake Charles, Louisiana – On August 4, 2022, United States Attorney Brandon B. Brown announced that James J. Julian, 37, of Lake Charles, Louisiana, was sentenced by United States District Judge James D. Cain, Jr. for illegal possession of a firearm. Julian was sentenced to 84 months (7 years) in prison, followed by 3 years of supervised release.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
92.9 THE LAKE

Lake Charles, LA
92.9 The Lake plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lake Charles, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

