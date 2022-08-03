Read on 929thelake.com
Lake Charles OMV reopens tomorrow
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Lake Charles Office of Motor Vehicles will reopen Monday. The Lake Charles office closed last week due to COVID-10 precautions. OMV officials encourage customers to go to expresslane.org to book an appointment.
August 5, 2022, Calcasieu Parish Booking Report
Alvin Joseph Ferrand, 55, of Lake Charles, Louisiana. Arrested or ticketed for stalking. Rodriguez Larojus Slaughter, 42, of Lake Charles, Louisiana. Arrested or ticketed for criminal conspiracy; theft from $25,000 or more; racketeering. Cody Lee Guidry, 37, of Lake Charles, Louisiana. Arrested or ticketed for possession of CDS schedule II.
SWLA Arrest Report: Aug. 6, 2022
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Aug. 6, 2022. Diontay Anthony Thurman, 29, Lake Charles: Schedule II possession; obstruction of justice. Jonah Michael Lastrapes, 23 Lake Charles: Contempt of court; unauthorized use of a motor vehicle; theft of a motor vehicle from $5,000 but less...
West Prien Lake Road Lane Closure in Lake Charles on August 5
Prien Lake Road Lane Closure in Lake Charles on August 5. The City of Lake Charles announced on August 4, 2022, that beginning at 2 a.m. on Friday, August 5, 2022, the southbound lane of West Prien Lake Road from the Cove Lane Roundabout to Sale Road will be closed to vehicle and pedestrian traffic.
Things To Do In Lake Charles This Weekend August 5-7
Well, here we are, another weekend is heading our way and there are things going on all over the Southwest Louisiana Lake Charles area this weekend. If you have been waiting for Friday to get here, good news because it's here! Now the problem is, what to do this weekend? Good news because we have looked all over the area for things going on and have made you a list so it takes the guesswork out for you.
Lake Charles OMV Announces Closure Due to COVID-19
Lake Charles OMV Announces Closure Due to COVID-19 Lake Charles, Louisiana – On August 5, 2022, the Lake Charles State Office of Motor Vehicles (OMV) announced that they are temporarily closed due to COVID-19 precautions. In the announcement, the Lake Charles OMV suggested that residents are encouraged to visit...
Lake Charles, Louisiana Makin’ Groceries Mobile Market Event
SWLA Center for Health Services, located at 2000 Opelousas St. Lake Charles will be hosting the next Makin' Groceries Mobile Market. Save the date! Second Harvest Food Bank returns to SWLA on Saturday, August 20, 2022, with fresh produce and fresh fruits and vegetables, eggs, milk, and more for affordable prices everyone can afford.
Afternoon Storms Return Sunday With a Typical Pattern for Next Week
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Afternoon showers and storms once again made their presence known on Saturday. Sunday will feature more of the same afternoon activity, with perhaps a little less coverage due to our upper-level high pressure making its closest approach to the area. It will not be a washout by any means, so outdoor activities can still be held, just with an eye on the sky being necessary. You can track any storms that form with the first Alert Weather App. High temperatures again will hover close to 90, with areas that stay drier reaching the low 90′s. Low’s fall into the mid 70′s.
Erdace Apartments holds backpack giveaway
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Another back-to-school giveaway took place today in downtown Lake Charles. Erdace Apartments gave out 3,000 backpacks and school supplies. A spokesperson for the apartment complex says they wanted to make sure everyone is well prepared by the time school starts back next Friday. “Erdace Apartments...
Local chef competes in Great American Seafood Cook-off
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A local chef at the Villa Harlequin restaurant in Lake Charles represented Louisiana in the Great American Seafood Cook-off Saturday. Amanda Cusey, the executive chef at the Villa Harlequin, won the Louisiana Seafood Cook-off in June. She was one of 14 chefs from across the country competing.
Construction Is Underway To Restore The Capital One Tower Downtown Lake Charles
Today I stopped by Wendy's to get a breakfast biscuit and to my surprise, I saw workers at the old Capital One Tower at 1 Lakeshore Drive. I asked the drive-thru worker if he saw, what I saw and we both started to laugh. He was just as happy as I was to see that the iconic Lake Charles building was going to get fixed up. Since Hurricane Laura hit in August 2020, the tower has not only been a hot mess but a reminder of the devastation that the hurricane did to the entire city. This time last year, there wasn't much hope that we would ever see the building get fixed.
Concrete strips laid along I-210 median
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Concrete strips being laid in the medians of Interstate 210 will anchor cable barriers being installed, according to officials with the Department of Transportation. KPLC has received questions about the purpose of the concrete, which look like sidewalks running down the median. The strips are...
Scattered Storms Around for Saturday
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Friday afternoon treated us to some localized showers and storms across the area, and Saturday will once again have chances for rain as well. The morning starts off with isolated morning showers similar to what we’ve seen over the past week. We once again will have storms firing in the early afternoon, so if you have any outdoor plans be sure to keep an eye on the sky. You can track the storms using the first Alert Weather App as storms start to pop off. Temperatures stay pretty similar to today, with high’s being held around 90 and lows in the mid 70′s making it yet another muggy night.
Localized flooding possible this weekend
An upper-level disturbance slowly moving west will cause storms to spread throughout Southwest Louisiana this weekend and into next week. National Weather Service Lake Charles Senior Forecaster Kent Kuyper said there is a slight chance of flooding as the slow-moving storms are expected to produce heavy rainfall. No rivers are...
Potential heavy showers with thunderstorms today
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Rain chances today are at 80% overall. Most of the action this morning looks to be Cameron Parish. Some showers are popping up along the coast already. Peak time for showers in Lake Charles is between noon and 4 p.m. Most of the potential activity...
Suspect in Natchitoches murder captured in Lake Charles
NATCHITOCHES, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A man wanted for the murder of a LaSalle Parish man whose body was found in a Natchitoches Parish oxidation pond earlier this year has been captured in Lake Charles, according to the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office. Kendrick Cox, 30, has the subject of...
Center for Health Services holding Medicaid application event
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - The SWLA Center for Health Services will hold Medicaid Application Rush events at four locations the week of Aug. 8 through 12. Residents wanting to apply for Medicaid can bring one form of identification to one of the locations below on the listed date, no appointment needed.
See Inside The Newly Renovated Pat’s Of Henderson In Lake Charles
One of the most popular restaurants in Lake Charles has finally reopened two years later after it suffered major damage from hurricanes Laura and Delta. The restaurant was forced to stay closed until it could be remodeled and put back together after the storms. Now, Pat's Of Henderson's, which is...
Lake Charles, Louisiana Is The Worst Place To Retire In USA
A study released by the National Bureau Of Economic Research (NBER) ranks Lake Charles dead last in the nation for places to retire. The study took into account variables like crime rate, health care, climate, and other factors. The NBER followed senior citizens on Medicare sixty-five years and older from 1999 to 2014.
Lake Charles Man Sentenced for Illegal Possession of Firearm After Pointing it at Someone During an Argument
Lake Charles Man Sentenced for Illegal Possession of Firearm After Pointing it at Someone During an Argument. Lake Charles, Louisiana – On August 4, 2022, United States Attorney Brandon B. Brown announced that James J. Julian, 37, of Lake Charles, Louisiana, was sentenced by United States District Judge James D. Cain, Jr. for illegal possession of a firearm. Julian was sentenced to 84 months (7 years) in prison, followed by 3 years of supervised release.
