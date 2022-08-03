Asian stocks were mixed Monday after strong U.S. jobs data cleared the way for more interest rate hikes and Chinese exports rose by double digits.Shanghai and Tokyo advanced while Hong Kong and Seoul retreated. Oil prices edged higher.Wall Street's benchmark S&P 500 lost 0.2% on Friday after government data showed American employers added more jobs than expected in June. That undercut expectations a slowing economy might prompt the Fed to postpone or scale back plans for more rate hikes to cool inflation.“Now it seems they will be debating whether they need to be even more aggressive,” Edward Moya of...

STOCKS ・ 54 MINUTES AGO