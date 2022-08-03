Read on www.rigzone.com
Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates vow to deliver a 'significant increase' in oil output if the world faces a winter supply crunch
OPEC leaders Saudi Arabia and the UAE agreed to "significantly increase" oil output if needed. The countries pledged to pump more oil specifically if the world faces a supply crunch this winter. Saudi Arabia, the UAE and other OPEC countries possess as much as 2.7 million bpd of spare capacity.
Top Headlines: Pantheon Hits Multiple Oil Reservoirs at 2nd Alkaid Well
Here are some of Rigzone’s top stories during the last week, just in case you missed them…. Pantheon Hits Multiple Oil Reservoirs at Second Alkaid Well. Pantheon Resources reached the target vertical depth at the Alkaid #2 pilot hole in the Alaska North Slope, hitting a total vertical depth of 8,584 feet, with a measured depth of 8,950 feet.
UKCS Oil And Gas Decommissioning Cost Estimate Drops By 25 Pct
The decommissioning cost of the UK oil and gas infrastructure has been cut by 25 percent in the past five years, according to the latest estimates. — The decommissioning cost of the UK oil and gas infrastructure has been cut by 25 percent in the past five years, according to the latest estimates.
Asian stocks mixed after US job gain paves way for rate hike
Asian stocks were mixed Monday after strong U.S. jobs data cleared the way for more interest rate hikes and Chinese exports rose by double digits.Shanghai and Tokyo advanced while Hong Kong and Seoul retreated. Oil prices edged higher.Wall Street's benchmark S&P 500 lost 0.2% on Friday after government data showed American employers added more jobs than expected in June. That undercut expectations a slowing economy might prompt the Fed to postpone or scale back plans for more rate hikes to cool inflation.“Now it seems they will be debating whether they need to be even more aggressive,” Edward Moya of...
Oil bounces as China, U.S. data ease recession concerns
SINGAPORE, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Oil prices edged up from multi-month lows on Monday as investors' appetite improved following data on U.S. jobs and Chinese exports that eased recession concerns.
Oil Prices Drop to Levels Not Seen in Months
Brent crude and West Texas Intermediate (WTI) oil prices both dropped to levels not seen in months on Thursday. Brent closed at $94.12 per barrel and WTI closed at $88.54 per barrel on August 4. Thursday’s close marked the first time Brent and WTI have finished the day’s trading under $95 per barrel and $89 per barrel, respectively, since February this year.
Oil and Gasoline Futures Down Over 10% on the Week
Oil posted the biggest weekly decline since early April on growing signs that a global economic slowdown is curbing demand. Prices are near the lowest level in six months. West Texas Intermediate settled at $89 a barrel, ending the week nearly 10% lower. US gasoline consumption has dropped, stoking demand concerns, while low liquidity has added to volatility. Supplies from Libya also picked up, helping to shrink key oil futures time-spreads and ease the tightness in the market.
Chesapeake Tightens Strategic Focus
'Simply put, we are tightening our strategic focus around our best rock, best operations and lowest emissions footprint'. — Chesapeake announced this week that it is solidifying its strategic focus on its “core” Marcellus and Haynesville positions. “Our acreage positions in the Marcellus and Haynesville are truly...
Neptune Pens Three-Year Vessel Service Deal With Sentinel
Neptune Energy has contracted Sentinel Marine to provide offshore support for its Cygnus gas field in the North Sea. — Neptune Energy has signed a three-year vessel services contract with Sentinel Marine. Under the deal that has a price tag of GBP 10 million ($12.1 million), Sentinel Marine will provide offshore support for Neptune Energy’s operated Cygnus gas field in the UK southern North Sea.
Sval Energy Buying Norwegian Subsidiary Of Suncor Energy
Sval Energi has signed an agreement with Suncor Energy to acquire its Norwegian arm Suncor Energy Norge AS. — Oil and gas company Sval Energi has signed an agreement with Suncor Energy to acquire its Norwegian arm Suncor Energy Norge AS. Sval Energi said that the corporate transaction included...
Renewables Picking Up, E&P Firms Pen 82.5 GW Of Deals In 1H 2022
In the first half of 2022, 20 petroleum exploration and production players tracked by Rystad Energy agreed to over 80 GW worth of mergers, acquisitions, and JVs. — In the first half of 2022, 20 petroleum exploration and production players tracked by Rystad Energy agreed to over 80 gigawatts (GW) worth of mergers, acquisitions, and joint venture deals – almost as much capacity as in full year of 2021.
ConocoPhillips Profit Jumps To Over $5 Billion
ConocoPhillips has reported a rise in second-quarter 2022 earnings. The company earned $5.1 billion compared with second-quarter 2021 earnings of $2.1 billion. U.S. supermajor ConocoPhillips has reported a rise in second-quarter 2022 earnings. The company earned $5.1 billion compared with second-quarter 2021 earnings of $2.1 billion. Excluding special items, second-quarter...
