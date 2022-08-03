CGG Inks BP Deal, Licenses New Studies To USA Energy Company

Read on www.rigzone.com
marketplace.org
Why aren’t oil companies drilling on their 9,000 land leases?
Back in March, as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine was sending the price of oil sky-high, President Joe Biden noted that the oil and natural gas industry has 9,000 permits to drill that it isn’t using. In other words, 9,000 chances to increase the supply of oil and gas — and drive down prices.
rigzone.com
Top Headlines: Pantheon Hits Multiple Oil Reservoirs at 2nd Alkaid Well
Here are some of Rigzone’s top stories during the last week, just in case you missed them…. Pantheon Hits Multiple Oil Reservoirs at Second Alkaid Well. Pantheon Resources reached the target vertical depth at the Alkaid #2 pilot hole in the Alaska North Slope, hitting a total vertical depth of 8,584 feet, with a measured depth of 8,950 feet.
teslarati.com
LG battery manufacturing sites to run on 100% renewable energy by 2025
LG Energy Solution (LGES)—the company’s dedicated cell subsidiary—plans to use 100% renewable energy in all its battery manufacturing plants worldwide by 2025. The initiative is called RE100 or “Renewable Electricity 100%”. LGES stated in an ESG Report 2021 that it is working on converting all...
scitechdaily.com
A New Source of Renewable Energy: Breaking Down Plant Matter
These chemical tools can access plant-based renewable energy, which might reduce our reliance on fossil fuels. There has never been a more pressing need for scientists to discover paths to products and fuels that are truly renewable given the growing prices of energy and the quickly emerging impacts of burning fossil fuels on the global climate.
rigzone.com
Invictus Energy To Develop First Carbon-Neutral Oil And Gas Project
Invictus Energy is looking to develop the world's first carbon-neutral oil and gas project on a Scope 1 and 2 basis. Australia’s Invictus Energy Limited is looking to develop the world’s first carbon-neutral oil and gas project on a Scope 1 and 2 basis. Invictus entered a 30-year...
Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates vow to deliver a 'significant increase' in oil output if the world faces a winter supply crunch
OPEC leaders Saudi Arabia and the UAE agreed to "significantly increase" oil output if needed. The countries pledged to pump more oil specifically if the world faces a supply crunch this winter. Saudi Arabia, the UAE and other OPEC countries possess as much as 2.7 million bpd of spare capacity.
The U.S. made a breakthrough battery discovery — then gave the technology to China
Taxpayers spent $15 million on research to build a breakthrough battery. Then the U.S. government gave it to China.
rigzone.com
Chesapeake Tightens Strategic Focus
'Simply put, we are tightening our strategic focus around our best rock, best operations and lowest emissions footprint'. — Chesapeake announced this week that it is solidifying its strategic focus on its “core” Marcellus and Haynesville positions. “Our acreage positions in the Marcellus and Haynesville are truly...
One Green Planet
Saudi Arabia’s Controversial New City Run Entirely on Renewable Energy
Saudi Arabia’s Prince revealed a plan to build The Line, a linear 100-mile-long city that will be emission-free and completely run on renewable energy, The Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman revealed the plan in 2021 and said it would be constructed vertically, with no roads or cars. Now the Saudi government has released images of what The Line could look like once complete.
rigzone.com
Neptune Pens Three-Year Vessel Service Deal With Sentinel
Neptune Energy has contracted Sentinel Marine to provide offshore support for its Cygnus gas field in the North Sea. — Neptune Energy has signed a three-year vessel services contract with Sentinel Marine. Under the deal that has a price tag of GBP 10 million ($12.1 million), Sentinel Marine will provide offshore support for Neptune Energy’s operated Cygnus gas field in the UK southern North Sea.
tipranks.com
Oil Companies Flying High but Facing an Unprecedented Future
Oil companies are experiencing a renewed high in the markets, supported by energy prices rising to seven-year highs. Exxon Mobil (XOM), Chevron Corp (CVX), and BP (BP) are some of the stocks flying high amid the energy boom on renewed economic activity post-pandemic. Strong energy demand should continue to be...
rigzone.com
Eni Award Winning Researchers And Scientists Unveiled
Italian energy major Eni has unveiled the winners of the fourteenth edition of its Eni Award, a prize established in 2007 that has become an international reference point for research in the fields of energy and the environment. The Energy Transition Award, one of the three main prizes, which celebrates...
rigzone.com
Ping Petroleum Renames FPSO Set For Avalon Field
Dagang NeXchange Berhad (DNeX), via its subsidiary Ping Petroleum, has renamed its recently acquired floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) vessel set for the Avalon field offshore the UK. Previously known as the Sevan Hummingbird, the renaming ceremony was recently held in Port of Nigg, Scotland, witnessed by delegations from...
rigzone.com
Oil Prices Drop to Levels Not Seen in Months
Brent crude and West Texas Intermediate (WTI) oil prices both dropped to levels not seen in months on Thursday. Brent closed at $94.12 per barrel and WTI closed at $88.54 per barrel on August 4. Thursday’s close marked the first time Brent and WTI have finished the day’s trading under $95 per barrel and $89 per barrel, respectively, since February this year.
The Five Best-Paying Jobs in Oil and Gas Production
Working in oil and gas production can be lucrative, whether you're in an entry-level or management position. What are the best-paying jobs in the sector? What qualifications do you need?. Article continues below advertisement. The world may be shifting from fossil fuels to renewable solar and wind energy, but economies...
biztoc.com
Illinois-based Sibel Health, which offers wearable sensors, AI-enabled data analytics, and cloud software for remote patient monitoring, raised a $33M Series B
Bio-integrated sensor developer Sibel Health announced today that it closed a $33 million Series B financing round. Niles, Illinois-based Sibel, spun out of the world-renowned John Rogers Research Group and the Querrey Simpson Institute for Bioelectronics at Northwestern University, has now raised more than $50 million to date. Steele Foundation...
Maersk to acquire Denmark-based logistics firm Martin Bencher Group
COPENHAGEN, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Shipping group A.P. Moller-Maersk said on Friday it had agreed to buy Danish logistics company Martin Bencher Group in a deal valued at $61 million.
RT² Closes Acquisition Deal for IAS to Expand to Canada, Puerto Rico
Enterprise software platform Real Time Technologies (RT²) closed an acquisition deal for payment processing services provider InComm Agent Solutions (IAS), a subsidiary of InComm Payments, in a move to expand the geographic footprint of RT²’s serviceable areas beyond the U.S. into Canada and Puerto Rico. With IAS,...
Future LEDs could be made with fish scales
A more efficient, environmentally-friendly LED may be just around the corner thanks to fish scales. Deposit PhotosScientists discover that fish scales sourced from fish waste can be turned into the nanostructures that are used to make LEDs.
'Easter eggs' in climate bill delight oil and gas industry
"If you squint hard enough, you can see this being a bipartisan compromise," one lobbyist said.
