Meet John Fish, Woodrow Wilson High School’s new head football coach, athletic coordinator

Art to be included in an upcoming Dallas Children’s Advocacy Center auction is going to be exhibited at NorthPark Center. The showcase will include pieces from 20 of around 100 regional and national artists who have donated to the Art for Advocacy fundraising event, scheduled for Sept. 10. Event organizers hope to raise $1 million for Dallas Children’s Advocacy Center through Art for Advocacy.

DALLAS, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO