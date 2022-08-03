Meet John Fish, Woodrow Wilson High School’s new head football coach, athletic coordinator

Read on lakewood.advocatemag.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This is what You Need to Know About Monkeypox in TexasTom HandyEl Paso, TX
While in Texas, Former President Donald Trump Said We May Have to Do it AgainTom HandyDallas, TX
Thousands Fill AT&T Stadium for Back-to-School KickoffLarry LeaseArlington, TX
Beto promises to increase the minimum wage, "when we win"Ash JurbergTexas State
Legacy West Celebrates Black Business Month with Pop-Ups and First-Ever Black Beauty Room and AwardsLeah FrazierDallas, TX
Lake Highlands community garden: where neighbors are cultivating food, friendships
Photography by Natalie Murphy. “I wanted a place to grow tomatoes,” neighbor A.L Nickerson says. That’s partially the reason he, Robert Curry and Jerry Allen, council members at the time, started the Lake Highlands Community Garden in 2008. The main purpose was to create a space where families could come together and share their love for gardening.
River Pig Saloon will move into old Flatbread pizza space on Lower Greenville
A new business is coming to the old Flatbread Co. spot on Lower Greenville. River Pig Saloon owner Ramzy Hattar says he’s shooting for a September opening date for the first Texas location for the restaurant and bar. Flatbread, which debuted in Dallas in 2020, closed earlier this year....
Le Marche Lifestyle: The Pagliardini family’s food-and-wine centered travel business is based in Lake Highlands
Piero and Katie Pagliardini met in 2006 when Katie was teaching English abroad in Le Marche, a region in eastern Italy. Katie, a Dallas native, was supposed to only stay for a semester, but after falling in love with Piero and the Italian culture, ended up staying four years. After...
NorthPark Center exhibit highlights art in upcoming Dallas Children’s Advocacy Center event
Art to be included in an upcoming Dallas Children’s Advocacy Center auction is going to be exhibited at NorthPark Center. The showcase will include pieces from 20 of around 100 regional and national artists who have donated to the Art for Advocacy fundraising event, scheduled for Sept. 10. Event organizers hope to raise $1 million for Dallas Children’s Advocacy Center through Art for Advocacy.
Off the eaten path: Bếp Nhà Viet Kitchen, D’Vegan and other restaurants you need to know about
Lake Highlands has become a bona fide destination for eaters, with chef-driven bistros, a brand new Waffle House and everything in between. And while we appreciate our nostalgic staples, cutting-edge cafés and craft cocktail bars, there are a number of oft-overlooked food finds for those willing to travel a less-beaten path.
2 arrested in shooting death near Elmwood Parkway, man found in parked car
A shooting near Elmwood Parkway Park left one man dead, an 18-year-old charged with murder, and a 19-year-old accused of hiding the gun. Joe Torres is accused of shooting a man multiple times in the 2400 block of Rugged at about 7:30 p.m. The victim has not been identified. Police...
