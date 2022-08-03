Las Vegas police: 13-year-old accused of setting several fires at Nellis AFB

Read on www.fox5vegas.com
National Book Lovers Day: 4 great ways to celebrate in HendersonEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
3 Day Trip to Las VegasJoJo's Cup of MochaLas Vegas, NV
Are you ready for some football? The IFL championship is coming to HendersonEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
Shaq's son signs a 6 figure contract to play for Henderson's IgniteEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
8newsnow.com
Armed robbery leads to barricade at Las Vegas apartment
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– An armed robbery lead to a barricade situation in the northwest valley, police said. On Sunday evening just after 7 p.m., a woman was robbed at gunpoint while using an ATM by two male suspects, police said. The two men then got in a car with another female suspect and fled the scene.
LVMPD: Man dead after stabbing in East Las Vegas parking lot near church
A 20-year-old hispanic male is dead after a stabbing in an East Las Vegas parking lot near a church. North Las Vegas police called LVMPD after noticing this was in their jurisdiction.
8newsnow.com
Police: 1 man dead after stabbing in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating the stabbing death of a man who was dropped off at a North Las Vegas hospital early Saturday. North Las Vegas police responded to North Vista Hospital, 1409 E. Lake Mead Blvd., at about 4 a.m. after...
news3lv.com
Autopsy reveals woman found dead in east Las Vegas valley was victim of homicide
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — An autopsy determined that a woman found dead in the east Las Vegas valley on Thursday was the victim of a homicide, according to police. Officers responded to reports of an unresponsive female at about 9:14 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 4, near Nellis Boulevard and Harmon Avenue, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said in a statement.
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas police investigate woman’s death following autopsy
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Unit is investigating a woman’s death after the coroner ruled her death an homicide. LVMPD said officers were called to the area of Nellis Boulevard and Harmon Avenue around 9:14 a.m. Aug. 4 to reports of an unresponsive woman. LVMPD said the woman was found near a raised planter.
news3lv.com
Deadly shooting under investigation in Las Vegas Arts District
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Authorities are investigating a deadly shooting reported in the Las Vegas Arts District late Friday night, according to police. The incident was reported around 11:23 p.m. near the intersection of Charleston Boulevard and 4th Street, said Lt. Aaron Lee with Las Vegas Metropolitan Police. One...
Las Vegas police investigate woman's death near Nellis and Harmon
On Thursday, at approximately 9:14 a.m., Las Vegas Metro officers were dispatched to investigate an unresponsive female found near Nellis Boulevard and Harmon Avenue.
8newsnow.com
Coroner: Woman’s death in Las Vegas ruled homicide
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A woman’s death is now being investigated as a homicide after she was found dead in the southeast valley, police say. On Aug 4 police responded to reports of an unresponsive woman near Nellis Boulevard and Harmon Avenue. Upon arrival, officers found the woman near a raised planter, and medical personnel pronounced her dead shortly after, according to police.
Las Vegas woman 'impersonated a cop, flashed stun gun' before robbing man
On July 29, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police arrested a Nevada woman for impersonating a police officer to rob a man in the Flaming Hotel and Casino in 2021.
Fox5 KVVU
Suspect shot cousin after ‘play fighting’ at Mirage on Las Vegas Strip, report says
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A man reportedly shot his cousin after they were “play fighting” in a hotel room on the Las Vegas Strip, according to an arrest report. Billy Hemsley faces charges of murder and attempted murder after the shooting in a hotel room at the Mirage on the Las Vegas Strip late Thursday night.
Man stabbed in racially-motivated fight near Las Vegas Strip, police say
A white man accelerated his car and yelled at a group of Black individuals in what Las Vegas Metro police called a racial-motivated fight that left the suspect stabbed in an act of self-defense, officers said.
UPDATE: Man who walked to friend’s house seeking ride has been found
North Las Vegas police are looking for a man who was last seen on Friday, saying he was going to a friend's house to get a ride to the hospital.
news3lv.com
Man killed in shooting near Washington, Decatur in central Las Vegas valley
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A man is dead after he was shot in the central Las Vegas valley Thursday morning, according to police. Officers responded around 5:36 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 4, on a report of a shooting in the 600 block of N. Yale Street, near Washington Avenue and Decatur Boulevard, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said in a statement.
KTNV
Police: Pedestrian suffers life-threatening injuries after running into street on east side of Las Vegas Strip
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Police say one person was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries after they were hit by a car on the east side of the Las Vegas Strip. Officers were called to the intersection of Koval Lane and Winnick Avenue at approximately 2:40 p.m.
I-Team: Las Vegas man accused of killing cousin at Mirage shot same man nearly 20 years ago, spent months in jail
The man suspected of killing his cousin Thursday night inside the Mirage hotel on the Las Vegas Strip had attempted to kill the same man nearly 20 years ago, court records said and family confirmed to the 8 News Now I-Team.
Trial for Las Vegas man accused of murdering 2-year-old Amari Nicholson scheduled for 2023
A judge has set a trial date for the man accused of killing 2-year-old Amari Nicholson, his girlfriend's son.
news3lv.com
After Mirage shooting, security and county commissioner say no need for metal detectors
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Following an isolated shooting incident in a Mirage hotel room on Thursday, a private security firm and a Clark County commissioner both said the Strip is still safe and there shouldn't be a need to implement a metal detector security measure as seen on Fremont Street.
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas police ask for help locating endangered, missing senior
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) Missing Persons Detail is seeking the public’s assistance locating 79-year-old John Monahan. LVMPD said Monahan may be in severe emotional distress and in need of medical assistance. He is a 79-year-old male with gray hair, brown eyes, approximately...
1 killed, 2 hurt in shooting at Mirage hotel on Las Vegas Strip; suspect arrested
Metro police are investigating a deadly shooting at the Mirage that left one man dead and two women injured.
FBI Report: Las Vegas man arrested for running a COVID-19 relief scam
A Las Vegas resident was sentenced on Thursday to four years in prison followed by three years of supervised release for possessing a stolen firearm and running a fake COVID-19 relief scam.
