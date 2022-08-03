ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
gulfshorebusiness.com

Charlotte, Lee and Collier counties among ‘Places Where Social Security Goes the Furthest’

Charlotte, Lee and Collier counties were ranked among SmartAsset’s list of “Places Where Social Security Goes the Furthest” in Florida. Charlotte County came in at No. 6 in the financial technology company’s study, followed by Lee County at No. 8 and Collier County at No. 9. The study compares Social Security income in each county against the local cost of living to see where retirees can stretch their money furthest. The full methodology and study results are available online.
gulfshorebusiness.com

Naples welcomes Cak’d vegan, gluten-free dough bar

Five years ago, Maria Trupiano found herself, her two sons, one being a newborn, and her dog escaping an abusive relationship from where she lived up north. After returning to her hometown of Naples to stay with family, Trupiano felt the need to start something as a process of healing from her experiences. That’s when Cak’d bakery was born.
