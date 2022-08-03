Read on news.bloomberglaw.com
Therapy Firm’s Appeal of Fraud Ruling Tossed for Late Filings
Middle Georgia Family Rehab LLC and the occupational therapy company’s owner’s appeal of a False Claims Act ruling was dismissed for want of prosecution, according to an Eleventh Circuit order issued on Friday. A federal district court ruled June 2 that the defendants were liable for nearly $10...
Alex Jones Ordered to Pay $45 Million in Punitive Damages (2)
A Texas jury on Friday ordered Alex Jones to pay $45.2 million in punitive damages to the parents of a Sandy Hook victim, a day after he was ordered to pay $4.1 million in actual damages for claiming that the school shooting was a hoax. The combined award —which is...
ANALYSIS: Should the Bar Exam Be Reconsidered? Lawyers Weigh In
Last week, thousands of law school graduates gathered across the country to tackle one of several hurdles to becoming a licensed attorney in the US: the bar exam. The current format and process of the exam have spurred controversial discussions in recent years, which only heightened with the onset of the pandemic in 2020 and the chaos of remote testing that came with it.
Wells Fargo Says Ponzi Victims Failed to Show Bank Knew of Ploy
Wells Fargo & Co. is asking a Nevada federal judge to dismiss claims brought by victims of a lawyer-led Ponzi scheme, arguing the investors didn’t show the bank knew of the scam. The victims “wholly omit the most crucial allegations of the ‘who, what, when, where, and how’ of...
Wake Up Call: Firms Eye $1 Billion in Fees in Twitter-Musk Fight
In today’s column, recent tech company layoffs could mean in-house lawyer jobs could go soon; big UK firm Clyde & Co. launched a permanent presence in Chile; and over 200 crypto-related federal lawsuits have been filed since 2014. Leading off, as more law firms pile into Twitter Inc.’s fight...
Indiana Officer Loses Immunity Appeal in Excessive Force Case
A police deputy accused of failing to stop a fellow officer from using excessive force on an Indiana jail detainee is barred from raising a pre-trial appeal challenging a federal district court’s denial of qualified immunity, according to a Seventh Circuit ruling issued Friday. Blake Stewardson was arrested for...
State Tax Withholding Weakens as Inflation Hits US Wages (1)
State tax withholding flat on weak wage growth, softer jobs market. California, Illinois, New Jersey see drop in estimated tax payments. The share of American workers’ wages going to state and local tax coffers through withholding and estimated tax payments began to soften this spring, in yet another sign of a slowing US economy.
Becoming Tax Court Chief Judge in the Time of Covid (Podcast)
Kathleen Kerrigan is stepping into her new role as the US Tax Court’s chief judge with an overarching goal to help the court in living with the Covid-19 pandemic. Listen here and subscribe to Talking Tax on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, Megaphone, or Audible. Kerrigan says her...
Spotlight on Texas Tax Expert and Firm Partner Danielle Ahlrich
Our Spotlight series highlights the careers and lives of tax professionals across the globe. This week’s focus is on Danielle Ahlrich, a partner in Reed Smith LLP’s State Tax Group. Ahlrich focuses her practice on Texas tax matters, helping business clients minimize audit exposure through front-end planning. She...
In ‘Unique’ Case, Gibson Blocks Guitar Sales Despite Suit Delay
Attorneys point to judges’ leeway in equitable considerations. Waiting 40 years to enforce its guitar-shape trademarks didn’t bar Gibson Brands Inc. from halting Dean Guitars’ sales of Flying V-shaped guitars going forward. A July 28 permanent injunction against Armadillo Distribution Enterprises came two months after a verdict...
Apple iCloud $14.8 Million Deal Approved But Attorneys’ Fees Cut
Apple Inc. iCloud subscribers secured a California federal court’s approval of a $14.8 million class settlement resolving allegations that Apple breached contractual obligations about data storage, but their lawyers will receive about $1.3 million less than they sought. James Stewart and others alleged that Apple lacked facilities needed to...
Green Amendments Will Empower Environmental Protection
The US Supreme Court in West Virginia v. EPA rejected nearly 40 years of precedent requiring that courts give deference to the expertise and authority of a regulatory agency entrusted by Congress with implementing a law. Instead, the Supreme Court took great pains to undermine the authority of the Environmental...
Inventors Must Be Human, Federal Circuit Rules in Blow to AI (1)
Computer scientist Stephen Thaler was dealt another blow in his battle for artificial intelligence machines to be recognized as inventors on patents, after the nation’s top patent court found that inventors must be humans. The term “individual” in the Patent Act refers only to humans, meaning an AI doesn’t...
Top EPA Lawyer Vows More Aggressive Civil Rights Enforcement (1)
Says agency has started reviews without waiting for complaints. The EPA is continuing to build up its civil rights enforcement office, part of an ongoing effort to move from a reactive to a proactive program, the agency’s top lawyer said Friday. “EPA has the authority to launch compliance reviews...
Alex Jones’ Lawyers May Be Disciplined for Medical Data Leak (1)
Two attorneys for Alex Jones could potentially face discipline for wrongfully releasing the medical information of plaintiffs in a case accusing the InfoWars host of defaming them, Connecticut court filings show. Jones was recently ordered to pay $4.11 million in defamation damages for spreading lies that the 2012 school shooting...
