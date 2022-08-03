Read on www.gulfshorebusiness.com
Five Seafood restaurants in Florida have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensFlorida State
3 amazing places for a short holiday in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Global Event Promotes Pursuit of PeaceJoshua ShefferBonita Springs, FL
Global Event Promotes Pursuit of Peace -2022 “Pursue Peace” Convention Unites 239 Countries in More Than 500 LanguagesMisael MontemayorSarasota, FL
Naples Real Estate Market Shows Some Signs of Cooling OffPSki17Naples, FL
Experts: SW Florida to see daily tidal floods by 2100
FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — There will only be one day in the year 2100 where nuisance high tide flooding isn’t an issue in the Fort Myers area. Naples will be flooded by incoming tides every day, according to the latest tide predictions coming from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, or NOAA. Experts at […]
Five Seafood restaurants in Florida have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire state
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from OpenTable and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Welcome back to another article showcasing Florida's many great restaurants!
gulfshorebusiness.com
Metropolitan Naples developers seek zoning changes
Developers of the mini-triangle parcel on the southeast corner of Davis Boulevard and U.S. 41 seek approval of the Collier County Planning Commission for a zoning decrease in commercial uses and an increase in condominium units. Bayshore Gateway Triangle Community Redevelopment Agency (CRA) purchased the 5.3-acre piece of land in...
WINKNEWS.com
Fire tears through The Island Cow restaurant on Sanibel
Fire and smoke wreaked havoc at the beloved Island Cow restaurant on Sanibel on Saturday night. Smoke and flames were seen pouring from the roof of the restaurant. At least 10 fire trucks and three ambulances were at the scene. According to a former employee, the fire started just before...
floridainsider.com
Here’s why this coastal Florida city is one of the best places in the United States to relocate
Naples, FL – Courtesy: Shutterstock – Image by Andriy Blokhin. Naples has long been a favorite destination for tourists and second-home purchasers looking for a lively, amiable setting to unwind in the Sunshine State. This Gulf of Mexico city is well-known for its heavenly white-sand beaches and top-notch golf courses, but it is also quickly becoming one of the most opulent places to live and invest. The Blue Zones Project, which aims to make communities across the nation healthier and happier, has included the city as a participant since 2015. With an increase of 6.7 percent since the project began, East Naples has experienced the most improvement in Southwest Florida since that time.
gulfshorebusiness.com
Charlotte, Lee and Collier counties among ‘Places Where Social Security Goes the Furthest’
Charlotte, Lee and Collier counties were ranked among SmartAsset’s list of “Places Where Social Security Goes the Furthest” in Florida. Charlotte County came in at No. 6 in the financial technology company’s study, followed by Lee County at No. 8 and Collier County at No. 9. The study compares Social Security income in each county against the local cost of living to see where retirees can stretch their money furthest. The full methodology and study results are available online.
Officials remind palmetto berry harvesters about permits
Saw palmettos are in bloom, which means their berries are in plentiful supply. But before you reach out to grab a handful, officials want to remind you about the legal ramifications.
gulfshorebusiness.com
Work begins to re-establish East Fort Myers Revitalization Plan
In 2008, east Fort Myers was poised to flourish, guided by the east Fort Myers revitalization plan. The 1,100-acre area located midway between downtown and Interstate 75 is a distinct community comprised of varied neighborhoods with historic ties to commerce. The area has seen both prosperity and decline, resulting in...
WINKNEWS.com
Aspen Dental, MD Now Urgent Care share building bought for $5.1 million
In this Gulfshore Business report, people owning rental properties in Southwest Florida seem to be doing well these days. Jim Schibler of Marcus & Millichap in Cape Coral, explains how a two-tenant building, less than 7,000 square feet sold for $5,100,000. Aspen Dental and MD Now Urgent Care clinic take...
floridapolitics.com
Judge clears way for a new hospice in Southwest Florida
Hope Hospice and Community Services tried to stop VITAS Healthcare Corporation from opening a hospice program. Residents in Glades, Hendry and Lee counties will have more than one hospice provider to choose from thanks to a new court ruling. A state administrative judge issued a pair of rulings this week...
flashpackingamerica.com
Best Atlanta to Fort Myers drive + camping + springs + nature stops 🌞 Georgia to Fort Myers road trip 🌞 GA to Florida travel blog
So you want to do a road trip to Florida driving from Atlanta to Fort Myers!. Driving directly, it might take around 8.5 hours of driving time from Atlanta to Fort Myers. So, as a 9 hour drive, some people will say that it’s doable to drive from Atlanta to Fort Myers in one day if you’re looking to just go straight there.
Cape Coral adds new irrigation system to boost water levels
The city's two new tanks are designed to collect rainwater, with the goal of increasing how much water the city can store.
WINKNEWS.com
Battle over mangroves and future land along Fort Myers Beach
There’s a battle brewing over mangroves and the future of the land along Fort Myers Beach. A developer wants to get rid of them to build homes while others want to see them stay to protect wildlife and our water quality. The proposed project by the owner of the...
coastalbreezenews.com
Marco Island Yacht Club Appoints New General Manager
The Marco Island Yacht Club (MIYC) announced it has appointed Carrie Brooks as General Manager effective August 1. Ms. Brooks had been serving as Interim General Manager as well as Food and Beverage Director at MIYC since March. “During our extensive search, we interviewed some excellent external candidates in addition...
capecoralbreeze.com
Hook N Cook program offered at The Nauti Mermaid, Marker 92
After a long day on the water catching fish, individuals can stop by The Westin Cape Coral Resort at Marina Village to have their freshly caught, fully cleaned fish cooked to their preference. The Westin Cape Coral Resort at Marina Village Executive Sous Chef Victoria Wenning said the Hook N...
3 amazing places for a short holiday in Florida
There is no secret that Florida is one of the most beautiful states in the country and that's because it truly seems it has it all. Pristine beaches, amazing weather, delicious food, breathtaking views, amusement parks, friendly people and even affordable prices - if you do your research properly. So it's easy to see why so many people love to travel to Florida throughout the year - there is something for everybody in Florida and no matter how you prefer to spend your time, you will definitely find something for your liking. With that in mind, I have put together a list of 3 amazing places in Florida that are perfect for a short holiday even though they are just as good for a longer vacation - you have the time for it. Here's what made it on the list.
