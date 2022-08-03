ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Naples, FL

globalmunchkins.com

15 of the Best Things To Do In Naples Florida

Just like other Florida beach cities, like Ft. Lauderdale,when visiting Naples Florida, the possibilities are endless due to all the fun kid-friendly activities. There are various interactive museums, water fun, parks, and more. Naples is one of the Sunshine State’s desirable vacation destinations. For those trying to find an...
NAPLES, FL
WFLA

Experts: SW Florida to see daily tidal floods by 2100

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — There will only be one day in the year 2100 where nuisance high tide flooding isn’t an issue in the Fort Myers area. Naples will be flooded by incoming tides every day, according to the latest tide predictions coming from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, or NOAA. Experts at […]
FORT MYERS, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

Metropolitan Naples developers seek zoning changes

Developers of the mini-triangle parcel on the southeast corner of Davis Boulevard and U.S. 41 seek approval of the Collier County Planning Commission for a zoning decrease in commercial uses and an increase in condominium units. Bayshore Gateway Triangle Community Redevelopment Agency (CRA) purchased the 5.3-acre piece of land in...
NAPLES, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Fire tears through The Island Cow restaurant on Sanibel

Fire and smoke wreaked havoc at the beloved Island Cow restaurant on Sanibel on Saturday night. Smoke and flames were seen pouring from the roof of the restaurant. At least 10 fire trucks and three ambulances were at the scene. According to a former employee, the fire started just before...
SANIBEL, FL
floridainsider.com

Here’s why this coastal Florida city is one of the best places in the United States to relocate

Naples, FL – Courtesy: Shutterstock – Image by Andriy Blokhin. Naples has long been a favorite destination for tourists and second-home purchasers looking for a lively, amiable setting to unwind in the Sunshine State. This Gulf of Mexico city is well-known for its heavenly white-sand beaches and top-notch golf courses, but it is also quickly becoming one of the most opulent places to live and invest. The Blue Zones Project, which aims to make communities across the nation healthier and happier, has included the city as a participant since 2015. With an increase of 6.7 percent since the project began, East Naples has experienced the most improvement in Southwest Florida since that time.
NAPLES, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

Charlotte, Lee and Collier counties among ‘Places Where Social Security Goes the Furthest’

Charlotte, Lee and Collier counties were ranked among SmartAsset’s list of “Places Where Social Security Goes the Furthest” in Florida. Charlotte County came in at No. 6 in the financial technology company’s study, followed by Lee County at No. 8 and Collier County at No. 9. The study compares Social Security income in each county against the local cost of living to see where retirees can stretch their money furthest. The full methodology and study results are available online.
LEE COUNTY, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

Work begins to re-establish East Fort Myers Revitalization Plan

In 2008, east Fort Myers was poised to flourish, guided by the east Fort Myers revitalization plan. The 1,100-acre area located midway between downtown and Interstate 75 is a distinct community comprised of varied neighborhoods with historic ties to commerce. The area has seen both prosperity and decline, resulting in...
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Aspen Dental, MD Now Urgent Care share building bought for $5.1 million

In this Gulfshore Business report, people owning rental properties in Southwest Florida seem to be doing well these days. Jim Schibler of Marcus & Millichap in Cape Coral, explains how a two-tenant building, less than 7,000 square feet sold for $5,100,000. Aspen Dental and MD Now Urgent Care clinic take...
CAPE CORAL, FL
floridapolitics.com

Judge clears way for a new hospice in Southwest Florida

Hope Hospice and Community Services tried to stop VITAS Healthcare Corporation from opening a hospice program. Residents in Glades, Hendry and Lee counties will have more than one hospice provider to choose from thanks to a new court ruling. A state administrative judge issued a pair of rulings this week...
LEE COUNTY, FL
flashpackingamerica.com

Best Atlanta to Fort Myers drive + camping + springs + nature stops 🌞 Georgia to Fort Myers road trip 🌞 GA to Florida travel blog

So you want to do a road trip to Florida driving from Atlanta to Fort Myers!. Driving directly, it might take around 8.5 hours of driving time from Atlanta to Fort Myers. So, as a 9 hour drive, some people will say that it’s doable to drive from Atlanta to Fort Myers in one day if you’re looking to just go straight there.
FORT MYERS, FL
coastalbreezenews.com

Marco Island Yacht Club Appoints New General Manager

The Marco Island Yacht Club (MIYC) announced it has appointed Carrie Brooks as General Manager effective August 1. Ms. Brooks had been serving as Interim General Manager as well as Food and Beverage Director at MIYC since March. “During our extensive search, we interviewed some excellent external candidates in addition...
MARCO ISLAND, FL
capecoralbreeze.com

Hook N Cook program offered at The Nauti Mermaid, Marker 92

After a long day on the water catching fish, individuals can stop by The Westin Cape Coral Resort at Marina Village to have their freshly caught, fully cleaned fish cooked to their preference. The Westin Cape Coral Resort at Marina Village Executive Sous Chef Victoria Wenning said the Hook N...
CAPE CORAL, FL
Alina Andras

3 amazing places for a short holiday in Florida

There is no secret that Florida is one of the most beautiful states in the country and that's because it truly seems it has it all. Pristine beaches, amazing weather, delicious food, breathtaking views, amusement parks, friendly people and even affordable prices - if you do your research properly. So it's easy to see why so many people love to travel to Florida throughout the year - there is something for everybody in Florida and no matter how you prefer to spend your time, you will definitely find something for your liking. With that in mind, I have put together a list of 3 amazing places in Florida that are perfect for a short holiday even though they are just as good for a longer vacation - you have the time for it. Here's what made it on the list.
FLORIDA STATE

