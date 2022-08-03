‘We have no choice’: As inflation rises, plate lunch prices are ticking up and up

“Ve vere bored in Hamburg,” Eva Kafsack mused to me as I had at a plateful of her divinely creamy chevre. Had I made a wrong turn at the sugarcane factory and ended up in a Monty Python sketch (“blessed are the cheesemakers…”)? Nein, mein Schatz, this very German-looking retired teacher sitting across from me, along with her former software entrepreneur husband Thomas, was the real deal: a goat farmer in the fertile “upcountry” of Maui. Sugar may once have been king hereabouts, but no more, and recentlythe most popular vacation spot in the Hawaiian chain has diversified, with the organic/sustainable/eat local phenomenon taking off in various points around the island. And many of the places that practice it – not just the Surfing Goat Dairy but also a winery and a variety of farms – also open their doors to visitors (at one or two you can even overnight). Below are several of Maui’s top agritourism stars, all within an hour’s drive of most resorts; you can dig up more info at HIAgTourism.org and EdibleHawaiianIslands.com.

