Tuesday August 9 Regular Meeting of the County Board Moved to Courtroom due to Primary Election

Cook County Connections: Payment in Lieu of Taxes
Payments in lieu of taxes, or PILT, is funding that local governments receive from the federal and/or state government for public lands within the local jurisdiction. Privately owned land is taxed by the county, and tax revenues go to pay for local services. The county cannot collect taxes on publicly owned land, so the U.S. government and State of Minnesota make PILT payments to Cook County to compensate the county for the lost revenue.
Time to go swimming in Lake Superior for the annual Point to La Pointe fundraiser
The course starts in Bayfield, and swimmers will swim roughly 2 miles or longer until they reach the finish line on Madeline Island. Photos: WDIO-TV Wisconsin was the place to be Saturday morning, as it hosted one of the biggest fundraiser events for the Bayfield community. Swimmers from Wisconsin, Minnesota,...
Forecast May Impact Festival of Sail Sunday; Heads-Up to Attendees
From the Lake County Emergency Operations Center • August 6, 2022. A heads-up to anyone planning to attend the final day of the Festival of Sail Tall Ships Two Harbors event on Sunday; forecast is calling for stronger winds and increased wave heights. The waterfront area of Two Harbors could see wind gusts as strong as 20-30 mph, and two- to three-foot waves are expected. Winds off of Lake Superior will cause much cooler temps around 55 degrees. Plan for fall-like weather conditions.
