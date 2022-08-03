Tuesday August 9 Regular Meeting of the County Board Moved to Courtroom due to Primary Election

From the Lake County Emergency Operations Center • August 6, 2022. A heads-up to anyone planning to attend the final day of the Festival of Sail Tall Ships Two Harbors event on Sunday; forecast is calling for stronger winds and increased wave heights. The waterfront area of Two Harbors could see wind gusts as strong as 20-30 mph, and two- to three-foot waves are expected. Winds off of Lake Superior will cause much cooler temps around 55 degrees. Plan for fall-like weather conditions.

TWO HARBORS, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO