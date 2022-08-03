ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

WHEC TV-10

Local business celebrates 5 years and new headquarters

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — A local business celebrated an anniversary Thursday with a ribbon cutting for its new headquarters. JK Executives has been in business for five years, and to celebrate they unveiled their new headquarters on University Avenue. The women-owned business specializes in executive and leadership search and...
The Rochester Beacon

German firm moves U.S. office to Sibley Square

Access to talent, industry partnerships and lower costs of doing business have attracted a new company to the region’s optics, photonics and imaging cluster. VPIphotonics of Berlin, Germany, this week said it has relocated its U.S. office from Boston to Rochester. Housed at Sibley Square downtown, the company has seven employees in the United States and roughly 50 worldwide.
WHEC TV-10

2 Wegmans locations going through changes

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — More Wegmans stores in the Rochester area are being "reset." That's industry-speak for remodeling. The Calkins Road, Henrietta, and Geneva locations are all getting work done—it should be completed in a few weeks, according to a company spokesperson. The biggest change? No more "Nature's...
penfield.org

Supervisor's Note: Town of Penfield actively recruiting for open positions

As you know, organizations of all types throughout the country are facing hiring challenges. The Town of Penfield is impacted by this national trend as well, and recruitment and retention of employees is a vital concern for leadership. Currently, we have 14 open positions including 9 full-time, 2 part-time, and 3 per diem positions.
News 8 WROC

Water leak impacts service at Strong Memorial Hospital Emergency Department

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Patients were temporarily diverted from the Strong Memorial Hospital Emergency Department Friday due to what URMC representatives called a “significant” water leak. Hospital representatives say a sprinkler was damaged in a bathroom on the second floor, directly above the ED. The system was repaired, but not before a significant amount of […]
WHEC TV-10

Strong Memorial ED temporary diversion has been lifted

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — The Strong Memorial ED was on temporary diversion during clean-up of a significant water leak that occurred Friday afternoon. The diversion has since been lifted. A spokesperson for the hospital released the following statement:. "As of 6 p.m. today, the Strong Memorial Hospital Emergency Department...
Daily Messenger

Will Canandaigua lakefront bring state money to city?

CANANDAIGUA — In an attempt to secure more state grant money for improvements in the city, Canandaigua officials appear willing to shift their focus from downtown to the lakefront. The change in strategy is a hope of obtaining $10 million in what’s called Downtown Revitalization Initiative funding, which in...
longfellownokomismessenger.com

Community safety commissioner being considered by city council

On July 21, 2022, Mayor Jacob Frey’s nomination of Cedric Alexander for Community Safety Commissioner was formally received by the city council, who is expected to vote on the appointment on Aug. 4 following a public hearing on Aug. 2. The creation of this position was approved on June...
WHEC TV-10

Monroe County will review feedback for $144 million American Rescue Plan spending

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Monroe County is about to start reviewing public feedback for spending $144 million in American Rescue Plan money. Monroe County Executive Adam Bello Wednesday announced the deadline has expired for the county to receive Request for Proposals (RFPs) for federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding opportunities. ARPA funding will affect positive change in the community in high-priority areas: workforce development, economic recovery, public health, public safety, infrastructure and sustainability.
spectrumlocalnews.com

Batavia church prepares to host 'ReAwaken America Tour' despite backlash

BATAVIA, N.Y. — An event scheduled in Rochester and later canceled after criticism by city officials and others in the community continues to move forward in Genesee County. The "ReAwaken America Tour" will take place in Batavia. “This is just an assembly of conservative Christian believers that want to...
lifeinthefingerlakes.com

BIKES, BEER & BUILDINGS IS BACK ON AUGUST 14

It’s back! Grab your bikes, your smart phone, a few friends and join the Young Urban Preservationists (or YUPs—a group of The Landmark Society) for Rochester’s unique bike scavenger hunt, followed by a few well-deserved drinks at Swiftwater Brewing Co. You’ll see some of Rochester’s best-known gems and little-known secrets, you’ll get some exercise, and you might even learn something new about the Flower City.
News 8 WROC

Heat advisory issued for Monroe, other counties

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The National Weather Service Buffalo issued a heat advisory for several counties Saturday afternoon. The following counties are in a heat advisory from 1:45 p.m. August 6 to 7:00 p.m. August 7: Niagara Orleans Monroe Wayne Northern Cayuga Oswego Genesee Livingston Ontario To combat the heat in the City of Rochester, […]
