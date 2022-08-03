It’s back! Grab your bikes, your smart phone, a few friends and join the Young Urban Preservationists (or YUPs—a group of The Landmark Society) for Rochester’s unique bike scavenger hunt, followed by a few well-deserved drinks at Swiftwater Brewing Co. You’ll see some of Rochester’s best-known gems and little-known secrets, you’ll get some exercise, and you might even learn something new about the Flower City.

ROCHESTER, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO