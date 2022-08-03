Read on www.rochester.edu
This New York Farm Has One of the Largest Sunflower Fields in the CountryTravel MavenPenfield, NY
"Fall Preview" Memories of TV GuideHerbie J PilatoRochester, NY
Nursing Home Sues Relatives for as Much as $100,000 for Loved One's Medical BillsSharee B.Monroe County, NY
Dogs Are Good Teachers of Unconditional LoveHerbie J PilatoRochester, NY
The Magnificent Life of Melinda FinnHerbie J PilatoLos Angeles, CA
WHEC TV-10
Local business celebrates 5 years and new headquarters
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — A local business celebrated an anniversary Thursday with a ribbon cutting for its new headquarters. JK Executives has been in business for five years, and to celebrate they unveiled their new headquarters on University Avenue. The women-owned business specializes in executive and leadership search and...
German firm moves U.S. office to Sibley Square
Access to talent, industry partnerships and lower costs of doing business have attracted a new company to the region’s optics, photonics and imaging cluster. VPIphotonics of Berlin, Germany, this week said it has relocated its U.S. office from Boston to Rochester. Housed at Sibley Square downtown, the company has seven employees in the United States and roughly 50 worldwide.
Farming continues to evolve in western New York
Outside of her day-to-day duties on the farm, Sutherland takes pride in the fact that a lot of her product goes right back into western New York.
Rochester to celebrate ‘National Clown Week’ at Rochester Public Market
The event is held for all families in the Rochester area and will feature free face painting, balloon art, and other activities, according to the organizers behind the event.
WHEC TV-10
2 Wegmans locations going through changes
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — More Wegmans stores in the Rochester area are being "reset." That's industry-speak for remodeling. The Calkins Road, Henrietta, and Geneva locations are all getting work done—it should be completed in a few weeks, according to a company spokesperson. The biggest change? No more "Nature's...
penfield.org
Supervisor's Note: Town of Penfield actively recruiting for open positions
As you know, organizations of all types throughout the country are facing hiring challenges. The Town of Penfield is impacted by this national trend as well, and recruitment and retention of employees is a vital concern for leadership. Currently, we have 14 open positions including 9 full-time, 2 part-time, and 3 per diem positions.
Black Culture Festival returns for third year in Rochester
The festival is open on both days from 10 a.m. until 10 p.m.
Water leak impacts service at Strong Memorial Hospital Emergency Department
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Patients were temporarily diverted from the Strong Memorial Hospital Emergency Department Friday due to what URMC representatives called a “significant” water leak. Hospital representatives say a sprinkler was damaged in a bathroom on the second floor, directly above the ED. The system was repaired, but not before a significant amount of […]
WHEC TV-10
Strong Memorial ED temporary diversion has been lifted
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — The Strong Memorial ED was on temporary diversion during clean-up of a significant water leak that occurred Friday afternoon. The diversion has since been lifted. A spokesperson for the hospital released the following statement:. "As of 6 p.m. today, the Strong Memorial Hospital Emergency Department...
Rochester farm wins 200k ‘Hometown Proud’ contest
Homestead for Hope is an inclusive community farm for workers both with and without disabilities.
Will Canandaigua lakefront bring state money to city?
CANANDAIGUA — In an attempt to secure more state grant money for improvements in the city, Canandaigua officials appear willing to shift their focus from downtown to the lakefront. The change in strategy is a hope of obtaining $10 million in what’s called Downtown Revitalization Initiative funding, which in...
longfellownokomismessenger.com
Community safety commissioner being considered by city council
On July 21, 2022, Mayor Jacob Frey’s nomination of Cedric Alexander for Community Safety Commissioner was formally received by the city council, who is expected to vote on the appointment on Aug. 4 following a public hearing on Aug. 2. The creation of this position was approved on June...
Upset Over Building Demolitions – Halftown Opponents Hold Demonstration
They kept their distance, but they let patrons of the Lakeside Trading Store in Seneca Falls know that “Clint Halftown has to go!”. That was the chant for almost three hours Friday night as about 30 opponents of Clint Halftown stood across East Bayard Street and taunted Cayuga Nation Police Officers and Lakeside Trading customers.
WHEC TV-10
Monroe County will review feedback for $144 million American Rescue Plan spending
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Monroe County is about to start reviewing public feedback for spending $144 million in American Rescue Plan money. Monroe County Executive Adam Bello Wednesday announced the deadline has expired for the county to receive Request for Proposals (RFPs) for federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding opportunities. ARPA funding will affect positive change in the community in high-priority areas: workforce development, economic recovery, public health, public safety, infrastructure and sustainability.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Batavia church prepares to host 'ReAwaken America Tour' despite backlash
BATAVIA, N.Y. — An event scheduled in Rochester and later canceled after criticism by city officials and others in the community continues to move forward in Genesee County. The "ReAwaken America Tour" will take place in Batavia. “This is just an assembly of conservative Christian believers that want to...
Waterfront project in Henrietta aims to transform recreation by the Erie Canal
It's not just in Henrietta, either. There are other projects being planned in Brighton and other townships, and it's all part of the Local Waterfront Revitalization Program.
lifeinthefingerlakes.com
BIKES, BEER & BUILDINGS IS BACK ON AUGUST 14
It’s back! Grab your bikes, your smart phone, a few friends and join the Young Urban Preservationists (or YUPs—a group of The Landmark Society) for Rochester’s unique bike scavenger hunt, followed by a few well-deserved drinks at Swiftwater Brewing Co. You’ll see some of Rochester’s best-known gems and little-known secrets, you’ll get some exercise, and you might even learn something new about the Flower City.
Heat advisory issued for Monroe, other counties
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The National Weather Service Buffalo issued a heat advisory for several counties Saturday afternoon. The following counties are in a heat advisory from 1:45 p.m. August 6 to 7:00 p.m. August 7: Niagara Orleans Monroe Wayne Northern Cayuga Oswego Genesee Livingston Ontario To combat the heat in the City of Rochester, […]
Rochester Rundown: RPD officer laid to rest, bonuses for New York nurses, free college for Amazon workers
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Catch up on the last week in local news, in just a few minutes! Rochester Rundown, a digital exclusive brought to you by News 8 WROC, recaps some of the top stories from the past seven days. It’s everything you need to know, or might have missed. This week’s seven stories are: […]
Kucko’s Camera: Step back in time at Seneca Farms
News 8’s John Kucko travels about an hour south of Rochester to Seneca Farms, a breakfast, lunch, dinner, and ice cream spot you don’t want to miss.
