When the COVID-19 pandemic started, Patrevia Moore saw people around her getting laid off, and she was worried she was next. She started thinking about other options, and then her daughter told her there would be a special announcement at her school, Jacquet Middle School. The announcement changed Moore’s life, and she signed up for the entrepreneurship classes with the Phalen Leadership Academy University.

FORT WORTH, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO