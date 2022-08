A wonderful friend and Colleyville citizen will be greatly missed. Retired United States Air Force Colonel David Frederick Fink, Sr., of Colleyville, Texas, passed away unexpectedly at the age of 76 on August 2, 2022, in Grapevine, Texas. David was born October 21, 1945, to Carl and Joan Fink in...

COLLEYVILLE, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO