ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queens, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
jacksonheightspost.com

Bolivian and Ecuadorian Independence Day Events to be Held in Sunnyside in Coming Days

Bolivian Independence Day and Ecuadorian Independence Day will be celebrated during separate events in Sunnyside over the coming days. The events, which will feature various cultural performances, will recognize residents and business owners whose heritage emanates from Bolivia and Ecuador. Both nations declared independence from Spain in the early 1800s after prolonged wars.
QUEENS, NY
jacksonheightspost.com

Affordable Housing Lottery Opens for 23 Units in Woodside, Studios Start at $1,197 Per Month

An affordable housing lottery has opened for 23 units in a new building in Woodside – with rent starting at just under $1,200 per month. The apartments are located in a newly constructed nine-story building on the corner of Queens Boulevard and 51st Street. The mixed-use building, located at 43-46 51st St., has 75 apartments in total and includes 8,600 square feet of retail space on the ground floor.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy