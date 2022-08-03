Toyota’s bZ4X recall isn’t going great – company offers car buyback

Are you tired of standing while riding electric scooters around town? Well, Razor’s E200s comes with an optional removable seat so you can sit down while riding for a more comfortable experience. It’s on sale for the first time in 2022 so far, dropping down to $340 at Amazon from its normal $400 going rate. We also have a wide selection of Tesla, Greenworks, and other e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.

BICYCLES ・ 2 DAYS AGO