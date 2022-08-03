Toyota’s bZ4X recall isn’t going great – company offers car buyback

Read on electrek.co
Arrival (ARVL) to reportedly shelve Bus and Uber Car to cut costs and prioritize Van deliveries
Recent news out of London affirms previous statements from UK-based EV start-up Arrival – which has said it plans to cut at least one-third of its costs amid waning cash flow in order to get production of its electric Van over the starting line. The company aims to begin generating revenue off the Arrival Van before circling back to the development of its two other electric vehicles, the Bus and Car.
Tesla (TSLA) announces it produced its 3 millionth electric car
Tesla has announced that it has recently produced its 3 millionth electric car since its inception back in 2004 (though production only started in 2008). During Tesla’s annual shareholder’s meeting today, CEO Elon Musk announced that Tesla produced its 3 millionth vehicle over “the last few weeks.”
Tesla Model Y is on track to be the world’s best-selling car
Tesla revealed that Model Y is on track to be the world’s highest-selling car by revenue this year, and it will likely be the best-selling vehicle by total volume next year. It’s already the world’s best-selling electric car. People often like to poke fun at Tesla CEO...
Ride around town sitting down with $60 off Razor’s electric scooter at $340 in New Green Deals
Are you tired of standing while riding electric scooters around town? Well, Razor’s E200s comes with an optional removable seat so you can sit down while riding for a more comfortable experience. It’s on sale for the first time in 2022 so far, dropping down to $340 at Amazon from its normal $400 going rate. We also have a wide selection of Tesla, Greenworks, and other e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.
Lion Electric Q2 2022 earnings results: Record vehicle deliveries, upbeat outlook
Commercial EV maker Lion Electric released its Q2 2022 earnings results today, showing another strong performance as demand grows for commercial EVs. Lion Electric is carving out a profitable market with a record number of vehicle deliveries and a growing line-up. With over 12 years of experience, Lion Electric was...
Podcast: Tesla Cyber Roundup, Jaguar I-Pace fire, BMW i4 review, and more
This week on the Electrek Podcast, we discuss the most popular news in the world of sustainable transport and energy. This week, we discussed Tesla’s Cyber Roundup annual meeting, a concerning Jaguar I-Pace fire, our BMW i4 review, and more. The show is live every Friday at 4 p.m....
Awesomely Weird Alibaba Electric Vehicle of the Week: An ambiguous backwards car
Well this is a new level of weird, even for the Awesomely Weird Alibaba Electric Vehicle of the Week series. Because even though we’ve covered some oddball designs from China’s largest shopping site, we could always at least tell which end of the car was the front. But this time, it’s not nearly so clear.
Tesla Cybertruck update: Higher price and production equipment coming
Tesla Cybertruck reservation holders got a minor update on the upcoming electric truck at Tesla’s annual shareholder’s meeting. CEO Elon Musk confirmed that it is going to have a higher price than previously announced, and that production equipment is about to be installed. When Tesla unveiled the Cybertruck...
Electric F-150 Lightnings save the day with power in Kentucky flood response
Ford has sent two electric F-150 Lightnings to help with Kentucky flood response, providing mobile power for crews to help get 10-15 families back in their homes per day. Heavy flooding hit Kentucky at the end of July, with 37 deaths so far and tens of thousands of Kentuckians losing electricity. Water levels set all-time records in the region, and the flood is being described as a “thousand-year flood,” with the National Weather Service stating that a weather event like this only has a 0.1% chance of happening in any given year.
Ride1Up Core-5 updated as low-cost 28 MPH commuter electric bike with longer range
Ride1Up’s Core-5 electric bike has received an upgrade to improve its already popular position as a cost-effective $1,195 commuter electric bike. The first major update to the Ride1Up Core-5 appears to be increasing the battery capacity to achieve longer range. Boosting battery size has been a popular move lately,...
