ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Harry Styles’ Never-Before-Seen ‘X-Factor’ Footage Includes Another Song He Auditioned

By James Crowley
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2w6ykD_0h3hIJsw00

Mama knows best! Harry Styles’ previously unreleased audition for The X-Factor was released earlier this week, and it offers another song that he used during his audition for the competition show all the way back in 2010. The whole clip featured the future One Direction member singing “Hey Soul Sister” by Train before giving his iconic a cappella rendition of “Isn’t She Lovely” by Stevie Wonder.

While the original audition that aired featured a 16-year-old Harry performing “Isn’t She Lovely,” the previously unreleased footage revealed that his first song was Train’s 2009 hit. Before he performed “Hey Soul Sister,” there was also an extended interview beforehand as well as a bit more banter between him and judge Simon Cowell before he belted out the tune.

The back-and-forth Harry had with Simon included him asking about what sweets were “popular” in the bakery that Harry was working in at the time that he auditioned. After Harry spoke about his plans for college, Simon asked why he wanted to audition. The Fine Line singer responded by mentioning that his loved ones had told him he had the talent (they were right). “My mum’s always told me that I’m a good singer and so have my friends,” Harry said.

Even though Harry’s now one of the biggest popstars in the globe, Simon gave the teen a bit of a reality check before he heard him sing. “Mums normally don’t know,” he said. When the judge asked for his thoughts, Harry responded, “I think with your help, I could be a lot better than that,” he said. After Harry sang the Train song, Simon asked for him to do a track sans music, and the rest is history! It’s clear from the originally released audition footage that his take on “Isn’t She Lovely” is what helped him progress on the show.

In hindsight, it’s clear that Simon’s ear for great musical talent was correct! While on The X-Factor, Harry was grouped with his One Direction bandmates, and the boy band became an international sensation. Since the group split up in 2016, Harry has dropped three albums and become one of the biggest names in music on his own, with a Best Pop Solo Performance Grammy win for “Watermelon Sugar” in 2021.

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

Samuel Affleck, 10, Debuts New Short Hair With Ben While J.Lo Glows Leaving Studio

Ben Affleck, 49, spent some father-son time with his youngest child, Samuel, 10, during a recent trip to a gas station. The actor’s look-alike cutie showed off a brand new haircut that left his hair much shorter than the long locks we’ve seen on him in the past. He and his dad both wore casual outfits, which included a white t-shirt, jeans, and white and green sneakers for Ben and a gray t-shirt, jeans, and black and white sneakers for him.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Willow Smith Defends Dad Will Smith After Chris Rock Slap: He’s Only ‘Human’

Will Smith rocked the Oscars on Marc 27 when he infamously walked onstage and slapped comedian and presenter Chris Rock. The outrage surrounding the incident hasn’t let up since then, but Will’s famous daughter Willow, 21, has now come to her dad’s defense. “I see my whole family as being human, and I love and accept them for all their humanness,” she told Billboard in an interview published online today (August 5.) “Because of the position that we’re in, our humanness sometimes isn’t accepted, and we’re expected to act in a way that isn’t conducive to a healthy human life and isn’t conducive to being honest.”
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Beyonce’s ‘Renaissance’ Bows at No. 1 on Billboard 200 With Year’s Biggest Debut by a Woman

Beyoncé’s Renaissance blasts in at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 albums chart (dated Aug. 13) with 2022’s biggest week by a woman — and the second-largest week of the year overall — as the set launches atop the chart with 332,000 equivalent album units earned in the U.S. in the week ending Aug. 4, according to Luminate. Notably, Renaissance — Beyoncé’s seventh solo No. 1 album — is the first album released by a woman in 2022 to top the Billboard 200. The last woman at No. 1 was Adele with 30, which ruled for its first six weeks on...
MUSIC
HollywoodLife

Madonna Eager To Record Duet With Britney Spears After Buzz Of Elton John Track: She’s ‘Pushing’ For It

It looks like Britney Spears is quickly becoming the go-to girl for a recording session! With the pop star about to release a new duet with Elton John, a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife that more musicians are getting in line to lay down a track with Britney — including her past singing partner, Madonna! The insider said that Britney and Elton’s reimagining of “Tiny Dancer” has “opened the doors for other artists to try and do collaborative work with her, one of them being Madonna.”
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Harry Styles
Person
Stevie Wonder
Person
Simon Cowell
HollywoodLife

Pregnant Kelly Osbourne Wears Low Cut Black Dress Out With Sharon & Ozzy In London: Photos

Kelly Osbourne has been staying low key since announcing her pregnancy, but the 37-year-old just emerged in London! She was spotted wearing a low cut black maxi dress as she exited a hotel alongside her mom and grandma-to-be Sharon Osbourne, 69, and dad Ozzy Osbourne, 73, on Sunday, August 7. Kelly threw her lavender colored hair up in a high ponytail, adding a pair of sunglasses over her face. She kept the rest of her look casual with a smart pair of black sneakers and a chain handle backpack.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Mother feels pop as ‘parasite’ crawls out of eyelid ‘like scene from horror film’

A woman was left with "the worst pain she had ever felt" from a "parasite" that burrowed into her eyelid.Louise Edwards woke up on 22 July with what she described as a spot above the skin on her right eye.Ms Edwards , of Allerton, Liverpool, thought she had been bitten by a bug but sought medical treatment after the wound got bigger.The 34-year-old mother went to St Paul's Eye Hospital in Royal Liverpool Hospital the following day and was sent home with antibiotics.Acting on the advice of a neighbour, Ms Edwards said she then used boiling water to...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
HollywoodLife

Tristan Thompson Seen In 1st Photos Since Birth Of Baby With Khloe Kardashian

Tristan Thompson, 31, looked calm and comfortable in the first public pics since the news of his baby boy’s arrival made headlines. The professional basketball player, who is already the father of three, was seen walking through a gymnastics center parking lot in Los Angeles, CA shortly after he welcomed another bundle of joy with ex Khloe Kardashian via surrogate on Aug. 5. He wore a summer-friendly outfit that included a black graphic t-shirt, black shorts, white socks, and what appeared to be black Chuck Taylor-style Converse sneakers.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HollywoodLife

Suri Cruise, 16, Looks Lovely In White Linen Dress While Hanging With A Friend In NYC: Photo

Suri Cruise stayed cool in the New York City heatwave with a linen dress! The stylish teen, now 16, was spotted out and about in the breezy white number adorned with a subtle flower pattern on Thursday, August 4. She kept the summer white theme going with a casual tote bag on her shoulder and a well-loved pair of comfy sneakers. Suri was joined by a female friend, wearing a black dress, shoulder bag and sneakers as they explored the Big Apple.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#X Factor#First Song#The X Factor#Fine Line
HollywoodLife

Gia Giudice Wows In A Blush Dress At Mom Teresa’s Wedding To Luis Ruelas: Pics

Gia Giudice, 21, got a lot of attention at her mom Teresa Giudice‘s wedding on August 6! The daughter of the 50-year-old reality star attended the event as a bridesmaid in a blush dress that looked gorgeous on her. Only a glimpse could be seen of the halter style, plunging dress, as she watched her mom say her vows to new stepdad Luis “Louie” Ruelas — but she looked absolutely stunning.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Martha Stewart’s Daughter Alexis: Everything To Know About Her Only Child

The legendary Martha Stewart, 81, has a legacy aside from her famous cooking shows and kitchenware lines – her daughter! That’s right, Martha has only one child and it is her daughter Alexis Stewart. Martha had her daughter back in 1965 when she was married to her husband Andrew Stewart. Both Martha and Andrew called it quits in 1990 after 29 years of marriage.
TV SHOWS
HollywoodLife

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt Goes Shopping At Target After Dad Brad Gushes Over Her Epic Dancing: Photos

Even the stars make Target runs. Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, the daughter of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, was spotted loading a vehicle with her recent Target purchase on Aug. 4 alongside a friend. The 16-year-old kept it casual in white shorts with a frayed hem, black Vans sneakers, and a long-sleeve printed maroon crewneck sweater. She had her hair thrown up in a bun and protected herself with a black face mask.
THEATER & DANCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

Katy Perry Apologizes To Kim Kardashian After Pete Davidson Is Chosen As Her ‘Lover’ On TikTok: Watch

Katy Perry is all about living in a mansion and driving a Tesla — but she’s a bit wary on calling Pete Davidson her “lover.” While playing with the popular MASH (mansion, apartment, shack or house) filter via TikTok on Thursday, August 4, the “Fireworks” singer was hilariously predicted to live in a giant abode, zip around in a luxury electric car and romance the Saturday Night Live comedian. Upon seeing the name of her hypothetical future beau, Katy grimaced and apologized to Pete’s girlfriend and her own fiancé in the caption, writing, “No offense @KimKardashian (and Orlando?).”
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Honey Boo Boo, 16, Shares Look At Her Senior Year Portrait Ahead Of Weight Loss Surgery: Photos

She’s growing up so fast! Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson, 26, took to Instagram on Aug. 5 to show off her senior portraits as she prepares to enter her final year of high school. The carousel of photos (seen here) shows a smiling Alana in a traditional black graduation drape in previews of the stunning professional snapshots and in a behind-the-scenes photo of her in the process of getting her picture taken. Two other pictures show Alana smiling wide as she represents her high school in a black long sleeve shirt that says “SENIOR” on it paired with a white “WCHS” pleated tennis skirt. “senior year!!” Alana enthusiastically captioned the beautiful pictures.
WEIGHT LOSS
HollywoodLife

Pierce Brosnan Gushes Over Wife & ‘Love’ Keely Shaye On Their 21st Wedding Anniversary

Pierce Bronson observed his 21st wedding anniversary with Keely Shaye Smith with a sweet throwback photo to the day he said, “I Do.” Pierce, 69, shared a picture of him and Keely, 58, from their wedding, along with a heartfelt message. “Happy Anniversary, my love Keely,” the GoldenEye star wrote on Aug. 5. “We danced that night and still dance the dance today. I could [do] it all again.”
RELATIONSHIPS
HollywoodLife

Rihanna Bares Stomach & Twins With Asap Rocky In Jeans 3 Months After Baby’s Birth

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky gave themselves some much needed couple time as they were spotted out on a late-night stroll together after welcoming their first child three months ago. The Fenty Beauty founder and her rapper beau were spotted enjoying the summer evening at a park in New York City on August 6. Rocking an open shirt, Rihanna showed off her bare belly while she twinned with Asap in a pair of oversized denim pants. He added a tie-dye shirt, sweater vest and funky hat to his ensemble as well.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
HollywoodLife

Bethenny Frankel, 51, Turns Up The Heat In Plunging White Swimsuit: ‘Forever Young’

Bethenny Frankel is having a sensational time in Saint-Tropez! The former The Real Housewives Of New York City star, 51, took to Instagram on August 3 to show off her celebrations at the coastal French restaurant, Bagatelle, where she threw a party to promote her brand new Forever Young wine brand while rocking an adorable white one-piece. In the first post of her fun workday, she showed off her thin figure in a white swimsuit that featured a plunging v-neckline that was bedazzled with metallic squares. She paired it with a fun and flowy floral-print high-low skirt that featured lace ruffles. She accessorized with a tan wide-brimmed hat with floral embroidery and oversized shades, and completed the look with wedges.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Kylie Jenner Calls Daughter Stormi, 4, A ‘Spoiled Girl’ After Lavish Shopping Trip In London

Kylie Jenner, 24, and her daughter Stormi Webster, 4, enjoyed a monumental shopping date in London. Kylie shared a TikTok video on Aug. 4. of her and her eldest child visiting Harrods Department Store to see her makeup and skincare line on display. “We just pulled up to Harrods to see Kylie Cosmetics and Kylie Skin. I brought my daughter to see it. I also haven’t see it so I’m really excited,” Kylie said while in the car. She looked gorgeous in a hot pink top and black mini skirt.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Derek Jeter Gets A Manicure From Daughters Bella, 4, & Story, 3, In Adorable New Photo

Derek Jeter enjoyed a spa afternoon right in the comfort of his own home. The retired baseball star, 48, sat in an outdoor lawn chair as his two oldest daughters Bella, 4, and Story, 3, gave him a manicure! One held a pink bottle of polish while another held a blue as he joked “HELP!!!” in the post caption, shared on Thursday, August 4. Derek gave the camera a humorous look of distress as he stayed put, wearing a breezy pair of black shorts and a gray t-shirt. 6-month-old River also popped up in the cute pic with her back turned to the camera.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Olympian Lolo Jones Cries In Emotional Video As She Prepares To Freeze Her Eggs At 40

Lolo Jones is forging ahead in her journey of becoming a mother. The Olympic hurdler and bobsledder took to her Instagram on Thursday, August 4 to share her emotional IVF process, including her fears of missing out on having a family ahead of her milestone birthday. Alongside a clip of her breaking down in tears, Lolo wrote, “Terrified. 15 days before I turned 40. Nothing has scared me more than feeling like I’m running out of time to have a family.”
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

HollywoodLife

Los Angeles, CA
225K+
Followers
20K+
Post
70M+
Views
ABOUT

HollywoodLife.com is your digital destination for the very latest celebrity, entertainment, pop culture, fashion, beauty, fitness, women’s issues, and political news.

 https://hollywoodlife.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy