Batesville, MS

Lent Ervin (Sonny) Thomas, Jr., 92

Lent Ervin (Sonny) Thomas, Jr, died Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022, at Panola Medical Center in Batesville from a brief illness. He was 92. Funeral services were held Thursday, Aug. 4, at the First United Methodist Church. A private family interment was at Batesville Magnolia Cemetery. Lent was born Aug. 3,...
BATESVILLE, MS
Bobby Gene Pitcock, 77

Bobby Gene Pitcock, age 77, passed away Aug. 2, 2022, at his home in Batesville. Graveside services were held at Pleasant Grove Cemetery Aug. 3. He was born June 14, 1945, to the late Garland Pitcock and Frances Deaton Pitcock. Bobby was a member of Batesville First United Methodist Church.
BATESVILLE, MS
Oxford’s Chick-fil-A closing for 10 weeks

Oxford’s Chick-fil-A will close on Sept. 1 for extensive renovations and expansion to the site. The restaurant will be closed for approximately ten weeks. During this time, the Chick-fil-A food truck will not be in operation due to a lack of available technology. The West Jackson Avenue Chick-fil-A intends...
OXFORD, MS

