panolian.com
Lent Ervin (Sonny) Thomas, Jr., 92
Lent Ervin (Sonny) Thomas, Jr, died Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022, at Panola Medical Center in Batesville from a brief illness. He was 92. Funeral services were held Thursday, Aug. 4, at the First United Methodist Church. A private family interment was at Batesville Magnolia Cemetery. Lent was born Aug. 3,...
Bobby Gene Pitcock, 77
Bobby Gene Pitcock, age 77, passed away Aug. 2, 2022, at his home in Batesville. Graveside services were held at Pleasant Grove Cemetery Aug. 3. He was born June 14, 1945, to the late Garland Pitcock and Frances Deaton Pitcock. Bobby was a member of Batesville First United Methodist Church.
Oxford’s Chick-fil-A closing for 10 weeks
Oxford’s Chick-fil-A will close on Sept. 1 for extensive renovations and expansion to the site. The restaurant will be closed for approximately ten weeks. During this time, the Chick-fil-A food truck will not be in operation due to a lack of available technology. The West Jackson Avenue Chick-fil-A intends...
Mississippi man accused of shooting own father in back captured after two-day search
A man accused of shooting his father in the back was arrested Thursday after a two-day manhunt, Mississippi sheriff’s office deputies reported. Panola County Sheriff’s Office deputies announced the arrest of Markevious Robinson who police say shot his own father in the back during an argument Tuesday at a mobile home.
