Wailuku, HI

Vendor applications available for Maui County Senior Fair on Oct. 29

 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
travelweekly.com

Maui town grows into an arts destination

West Maui's charming town of Wailuku, located just west of Kahului, is already frequented by visitors. It's the gateway to Iao Valley State Monument, and it's where the historic Kaahumanu Church and Bailey House museum is found. But the past years have seen it grow into a burgeoning arts district, as well.
WAILUKU, HI
mauinow.com

Maui ban on non-mineral sunscreen goes into effect on Oct. 1

In less than two months, a ban on non-mineral sunscreen takes effect in Maui County. Under the new ordinance that goes into effect on Oct. 1, 2022, only mineral sunscreens based on active ingredients zinc oxide and titanium dioxide will be allowed for sale, distribution or use without a prescription.
MAUI COUNTY, HI
mauinow.com

Bill to allow people to sleep in their vehicles in Maui County parking lots advances

Maui resident Laura Reidell said she knows what it’s like to sleep in her vehicle after not being able to pay for high rent costs during the pandemic. She testified at a Maui County Council committee hearing recently, saying that her sleepless nights look a lot like this: “Will the police come tonight? And if they do, where will I go? In a rush to pack my things, will I misplace my work clothes for tomorrow? How will I function at work with lack of sleep? Will this affect my work performance? Will I get fired? Will I lose my job? How did I become homeless? Where will I go when there is no place to go?”
MAUI COUNTY, HI
Wailuku, HI
Government
Maui County, HI
Government
County
Maui County, HI
City
Wailuku, HI
Local
Hawaii Government
hawaiinewsnow.com

Maui man digs deep to make sure kids in need have school supplies

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A young Lahaina man is finding a way to donate school supplies to students in need ― and is hoping others will follow his lead. Shreddan Gomesh, 21, has no car or job. But he has always wanted to help kids. Gomesh’s parents went to school...
HONOLULU, HI
#The Maui County Office
TravelPulse

Maui Airport Adds Temporary Screening Lane

Officials at Kahului Airport in Maui, Hawaii, think they have a solution to the problem of overcrowding and chaos that is plaguing airports around the world right now. It’s a temporary fix, or at least they hope so as they root for things to return to normal. Officials at...
KAHULUI, HI
mauinow.com

Maui County home sales cool in June; single-family home median sales price at $1.1 million

Maui County home sales fell by more than 50% for condos and 20% for single-family houses last month, as rising mortgage rates and record-high sales prices pushed out buyers. Still, Julyʻs median sales price for single-family homes rose 5% year over year to $1.1 million, according to the Realtors Association of Maui report released Wednesday. Condos were up 11% to $789,500 compared with the same month last year.
MAUI COUNTY, HI
KHON2

Maui airport overwhelmed with lines, handing out water

KAHULUI, Hawaii (KHON2) — Long lines persist as travelers continue to overwhelm Maui’s Kahului airport. Officials said the wait times seem to be worse between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Officials say it’s been an ongoing problem for about a month now. Some people were taken by surprise while others were prepared for the long […]
KAHULUI, HI
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Nonprofit Organizations
Community Policy