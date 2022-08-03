Vendor applications available for Maui County Senior Fair on Oct. 29

Read on mauinow.com
travelweekly.com
Maui town grows into an arts destination
West Maui's charming town of Wailuku, located just west of Kahului, is already frequented by visitors. It's the gateway to Iao Valley State Monument, and it's where the historic Kaahumanu Church and Bailey House museum is found. But the past years have seen it grow into a burgeoning arts district, as well.
mauinow.com
Mayor proposes to buy former ʻIao Valley Lodge from Nature Conservancy for $1.5M
Mayor Michael Victorino transmitted a proposal to the Maui County Council to purchase the acreage and the structure that was the former ʻĪao Valley Lodge in ʻĪao Valley for $1.5 million from the Hawaiʻi Nature Center. The property will be leased to the Ke Kula...
mauinow.com
Maui ban on non-mineral sunscreen goes into effect on Oct. 1
In less than two months, a ban on non-mineral sunscreen takes effect in Maui County. Under the new ordinance that goes into effect on Oct. 1, 2022, only mineral sunscreens based on active ingredients zinc oxide and titanium dioxide will be allowed for sale, distribution or use without a prescription.
mauinow.com
Bill to allow people to sleep in their vehicles in Maui County parking lots advances
Maui resident Laura Reidell said she knows what it’s like to sleep in her vehicle after not being able to pay for high rent costs during the pandemic. She testified at a Maui County Council committee hearing recently, saying that her sleepless nights look a lot like this: “Will the police come tonight? And if they do, where will I go? In a rush to pack my things, will I misplace my work clothes for tomorrow? How will I function at work with lack of sleep? Will this affect my work performance? Will I get fired? Will I lose my job? How did I become homeless? Where will I go when there is no place to go?”
Ready for Maui’s new disposable bodyboard ban?
A new law banning the sale, rental, and distribution of disposable polystyrene bodyboards goes into effect on Tuesday, August 9, 2022.
mauinow.com
Maui managed retreat fund would come to rescue when infrastructure falls into ocean
West Maui has nine condo complexes at risk of falling into the ocean. The road fronting Kaʻopala Bay, along with water and sewer lines, may soon be under water. And many West Maui county parks are threatened by coastal erosion. That’s why Council Member Tamara Paltin, whose residency seat...
mauinow.com
New traffic signal planned for intersection of Piʻilani Highway and Okolani Drive South Maui
The County of Maui announced plans to install a new traffic signal system at the intersection of Pi’ilani Highway and Okolani Drive during the first quarter of 2023. The work has been contracted to Kai Malu Wailea, LLC, Armstrong Builders and Wasa Electric. “The South Maui community will be...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Maui man digs deep to make sure kids in need have school supplies
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A young Lahaina man is finding a way to donate school supplies to students in need ― and is hoping others will follow his lead. Shreddan Gomesh, 21, has no car or job. But he has always wanted to help kids. Gomesh’s parents went to school...
TravelPulse
Maui Airport Adds Temporary Screening Lane
Officials at Kahului Airport in Maui, Hawaii, think they have a solution to the problem of overcrowding and chaos that is plaguing airports around the world right now. It’s a temporary fix, or at least they hope so as they root for things to return to normal. Officials at...
mauinow.com
Maui County home sales cool in June; single-family home median sales price at $1.1 million
Maui County home sales fell by more than 50% for condos and 20% for single-family houses last month, as rising mortgage rates and record-high sales prices pushed out buyers. Still, Julyʻs median sales price for single-family homes rose 5% year over year to $1.1 million, according to the Realtors Association of Maui report released Wednesday. Condos were up 11% to $789,500 compared with the same month last year.
Another week of gas prices dropping in Hawaii
Gas prices dropped for all metro areas in Hawaii for a second straight week.
Maui airport overwhelmed with lines, handing out water
KAHULUI, Hawaii (KHON2) — Long lines persist as travelers continue to overwhelm Maui’s Kahului airport. Officials said the wait times seem to be worse between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Officials say it’s been an ongoing problem for about a month now. Some people were taken by surprise while others were prepared for the long […]
Harley rider hospitalized in Maui accident
A motorcyclist was hospitalized after an accident on Piilani Highway in Kihei, according to the Maui Police Department.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Motorcyclist killed in Maui crash identified as 68-year-old Wailuku man
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The victim in a deadly Maui crash over the weekend has been identified. Police named the motorcycle driver killed as 68-year-old Thomas Santos of Wailuku. Investigators found that a woman was driving a moped north on Kahekili Highway near Malaihi Road in Wailuku on Sunday. Around 9:15,...
mauinow.com
Bernard Brown said “I swear she was fine,” in police interview played for jury in murder trial
The trial for Bernard Brown, who is accused of second degree murder in the disappearance and presumed death of Moreira “Mo” Monsalve, started on Monday and continued yesterday in 2nd Circuit Court. Monsalve went missing more than eight years ago, and was last seen Jan. 12, 2014 at...
Man who was found dead in Maui waters turns out to be missing Lahaina man
HONOLULU (KHON2) — A man whose body was found in Maui waters near Kahekili Highway mile marker 38 has been identified, according to the Maui Police Department. MPD said a man was found floating unresponsive 50 yards off shore on Saturday, July 16 just after 10:20 a.m. Get Hawaii’s...
